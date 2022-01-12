U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.78
    +1.56 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.42 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1453
    +0.0081 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0079 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5180
    -0.7920 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,976.75
    +1,197.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.74
    +38.41 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Anivive Licenses Novel Canine Cancer Therapeutic to Expand Sales and Accelerate Pipeline

·3 min read

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive Lifesciences, a pet health technology company dedicated to solving unmet needs in the veterinary community, announces that Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (Dechra) has acquired the rights to Laverdia™-CA1 (verdinexor), a novel treatment for canine lymphoma.

Anivive Lifesciences, Inc.
Anivive Lifesciences, Inc.

Anivive announces that Dechra has acquired rights to Laverdia-CA1 (verdinexor), a novel treatment for canine lymphoma.

Anivive developed Laverdia-CA1 to address the obstacles that commonly prevent dogs from receiving cancer treatment, including cost, convenience and concerns about side effects. Laverdia-CA1 tablets, available by prescription from veterinarians, can be administered at home and empower more pet owners to pursue treatment when they find out their dog has lymphoma.

"With extensive resources and global infrastructure, Dechra will further our mission to reach more patients by ensuring increased market availability of Laverdia-CA1," said Anivive CEO Dylan Balsz.

Dechra will begin selling and supporting Laverdia-CA1 in the first quarter of 2022.

Ian Page, Dechra's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are delighted to acquire the worldwide rights to Laverdia. Its addition to our portfolio will expand Dechra into a new, niche therapy area, while also offering veterinarians and dog owners a simple to use, effective medication for lymphoma that extends the time a family has with their pet."

Laverdia-CA1 is pending regulatory approval in UK, EU, Brazil, Australia, Japan and Canada. With commercial sales and marketing teams in 25 countries and distributor relationships in an additional 68 countries, Dechra is poised to support immediate, post-approval distribution of Laverdia-CA1 (verdinexor) in all relevant markets.

This license of Laverdia-CA1 will allow Anivive to accelerate the discovery, development and marketing of additional novel therapies for the unmet need of pets. Anivive's pipeline currently includes more than eight first-in-class pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines.

Anivive is developing the first-ever vaccine for a systemic fungal disease. Clinical studies demonstrate the vaccine offers effective protection against Valley Fever.

"Our team is excited to focus on the accelerated development of additional novel therapeutics that give veterinarians new treatment options for their most challenging cases," said Anivive's Chief Medical Officer, David Bruyette, DVM, DACVIM. "We remain committed, as well, to industry education and knowledge-sharing that increases awareness and use of new technology in the veterinary profession."

About Anivive Lifesciences, Inc
Anivive Lifesciences, Inc, a US-based company, is a next-generation pet health drug discovery and commercialization company that dramatically improves the speed and cost of addressing unmet medical needs in pets. Using a novel technology and analytics platform, Anivive discovers first-in-class therapeutics for unmet conditions in pets. For more information, please visit: www.anivive.com

About Laverdia
LAVERDIA-CA1 is a new oral treatment option for canine lymphoma. It is the first small-molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) drug specifically designed for veterinarian use. It employs a novel targeted mechanism of action where it targets and binds to Exportin 1 (XPO1)—a "transport" protein that proliferates in certain types of cancer. Excessive amounts of XPO1 export important tumor suppressing proteins (TSPs)—necessary for fighting cancer—from the nuclei of cells, rendering them vulnerable to uncontrolled growth. With its targeted blocking of XPO1, LAVERDIA-CA1 allows for TSPs to be trapped inside the cell nucleus, triggering programmed cell death of lymphoma cells while sparing healthy cells.

About Dechra
Dechra is global specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. Our expertise is in the development, manufacture and sales and marketing of high quality products exclusively for veterinarians worldwide. Dechra's business is unique as the majority of its products are used to treat medical conditions for which there is no other effective solution or have a clinical or dosing advantage over competitor products. For more information, please visit: www.dechra.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anivive-licenses-novel-canine-cancer-therapeutic-to-expand-sales-and-accelerate-pipeline-301459866.html

SOURCE Anivive Lifesciences Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Releases a Letter to Shareholders - 2021 Review and 2022 Outlook

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) is providing a letter to shareholders, included below.

  • With drug launch plan, East Bay company pivots back to the start after FDA rejection

    The company's drug was rejected this summer for one condition, so it plans to launch in the second quarter in another condition.

  • The Gene-Editing Industry Weighs In on Outlook at J.P. Morgan Conference

    Companies like Intellia Therapeutics and Editas Medicine are saying that this year will bring exciting developments.

  • Biogen Got Bad News on Its Alzheimer’s Drug. Why It Hurt Eli Lilly, Too.

    Biogen stock is tumbling after the organization that sets rules for Medicare recommended making being part of a medical trial a prerequisite for having its Alzheimer’s drug covered. The call was bad news for Eli Lilly stock, too. Aduhelm, Biogen’s (ticker: BIIB) Alzheimer’s treatment, has been controversial almost from the get-go.

  • Why Cortexyme Stock Imploded in 2021

    The clinical-stage drugmaker's shares imploded last year in response to the failure of its lead Alzheimer's disease candidate atuzaginstat in a combined phase 2/3 study. Specifically, atuzaginstat reportedly missed both of its co-primary endpoints in the phase 2/3 Gain trial as a treatment for mild to moderate forms of Alzheimer's disease. Since announcing these disappointing trial results late last year, Cortexyme has said that it plans to trial the drug yet again.

  • Why Veru Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology-focused biotech, saw its share price leap by over 20% on Tuesday, crushing not only the top stock market indexes, but also many peers in its sector. The reason why was clear: The company received an important regulatory nod for one of its key pipeline projects. In a press release published on Monday, Veru announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the phase 3 registration program of its enobosarm.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Immix's Lead Program Shows 50% Response Rate In Resistant Cancer In Animal Study

    Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMMX) announced preclinical data of its lead program, IMX-110. The data showed that IMX-110 produced a 50% response rate in first-line-therapy-resistant cancer - soft tissue sarcoma (STS) mouse study, surpassing the STS standard of care doxorubicin’s 0% response rate in the same mouse study. The responses were assessed by RECIST 1.1 criteria applied to mice, with progression assessed after one treatment cycle. The FDA has approved orphan drug designation for IMX-110

  • Biogen features on 'Shkreli Awards'

    Biogen Inc. has made multiple appearances in this year's "Shkreli Awards," a local nonprofit's annual scolding of health-care profiteers who, the group says, have "particularly creative ways of milking the health system for money."

  • Biogen shares slide as Medicare proposal restricts coverage of Alzheimer's treatments

    The U.S. Medicare program's proposal to severely limit coverage of new Alzheimer's treatments including Biogen's Aduhelm threatens to hurt sales of the controversial drug and dim prospects for similar medicines in development by other companies. In a draft decision on Tuesday, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), which runs the government health plan for people over age 65, said it would cover Aduhelm, and similar treatments, only for patients enrolled in approved clinical trials. Shares of Biogen Inc were down more than 7% at $223.77 in afternoon trading, while shares of drugmakers developing similar treatments such as Eli Lilly and Co, Roche Holding AG and Eisai Co Ltd fell between 2% and 5%.

  • Medicare pulls back on coverage of an Alzheimer’s drug

    There’s been a setback—or at least a pause—in the ongoing war on Alzheimer’s disease, the brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. Medicare administrators proposed Tuesday to limit government payments for a medication—Aduhelm—because of concerns over its effectiveness. Developed by Biogen (BIIB) Aduhelm was approved in June by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Moderna COVID-19 Shot Lowers Risk Of Infection, Hospitalization Compared To Pfizer's, VA Real-World Data Shows

    A new real-world study funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) showed that compared to those who received Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine recipients had a significantly lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and related hospitalizations. Lower risk was observed across all age groups, comorbidity-burden categories, and race. Authors of the study, published as a pre-print last week, noted differences between Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine and Pfizer

  • Why ChemoCentryx Stock Tanked in 2021

    Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI), a mid-cap biopharmaceutical company, fell by a noteworthy 41.2% over the course of 2021, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. ANCA-vasculitis is an autoimmune disorder characterized by swelling and damage to small blood vessels. Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ultimately approved Tavneos on Oct. 8, 2021, the drug's fate was far from certain due to a mixed advisory committee (adcom) meeting earlier in the year.

  • Novavax CEO: ‘We’re on track’ to deliver a couple billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 outlook for global COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

  • KN95 and N95 masks: Which does the CDC recommend, and can you reuse them?

    The spread of the Omicron variant has sent federal authorities scrambling to clarify Covid safety guidance for the purposes of everyday life

  • Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

    Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

  • Why Exactly Omicron Causes Headaches, and What You Need to Know About

    Headaches are one of the most common symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Here's why, and what it feels like.

  • FDA Adds Rare Bleeding Risk To Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet

    The FDA amended the fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine to include a rare risk of immune thrombocytopenia. This condition can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding. "Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of immune thrombocytopenia during the 42 days following vaccination," the regulator said in a letter to J&J's arm, Janssen Biotech Inc. The U.S. Centers for Disease

  • Xenon Receives $15M Regulatory Milestone Under Epilepsy Pact With Neurocrine

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: XENE) collaboration to develop treatments for epilepsy with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NBIX) achieved a regulatory milestone, triggering a payment of .0 million to Xenon. The FDA accepted Neurocrine's protocol amendment that expands the study population to include subjects between 2 and 11 years in the ongoing Phase 2 study of NBI-921352 in pediatric patients with SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN8A-DEE). Under the agreement, Xeno

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sliding 5.1% lower as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline appears to be the result of some profit-taking after Moderna's shares jumped on Monday after the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for a version of its COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the coronavirus omicron variant.