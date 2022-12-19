U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

Anixa Biosciences to Present at Biotech Showcase 2023

·3 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it will present at the Biotech Showcase 2023 conference being held in-person on January 9-11, 2023, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California, and virtually on January 18-19, 2023.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Anixa Biosciences, Inc.)
Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Anixa Biosciences, Inc.)

The presentation will provide an overview of Anixa's business and highlight recent corporate achievements, including updates on its clinical programs.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event:            Biotech Showcase 2023
Date:              Monday, January 9, 2023
Time:             3:30 PM PST
Location:      Yosemite-A, Hilton San Francisco Union Square

Anixa management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Biotech Showcase is one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor and partnering conferences, bringing together biopharmaceutical and life sciences company executives, investors, sector analysts, bankers, and industry stakeholders.  More than 350 presentations from mid-, small- and micro-cap public and private companies are expected to present at the event.  Qualified investors and buy- and sell-side analysts are invited to request a complimentary registration to attend Biotech Showcase.  For more information on attending click here.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.
Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with programs addressing cancer and infectious disease.  Anixa's portfolio of therapeutics includes a cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and, with partner MolGenie GmbH, a COVID-19 program focused on compounds targeting the Mpro enzyme of SARS-CoV-2, which is largely conserved across all recently identified variants.  The company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer.  These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer.  Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization.  To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements:  Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results.  We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:
Mike Catelani
mcatelani@anixa.com
408-708-9808

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anixa-biosciences-to-present-at-biotech-showcase-2023-301705631.html

SOURCE Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

