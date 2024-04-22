Ankeny school district tax rate falls by nearly $1, while city tax rate remains the same

Ankeny property owners could see a drop in the amount of taxes they pay to the school district, which lowered its property tax rate by nearly $1.

The Ankeny school board on April 15 approved the district's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1. The budget includes a property tax rate of $16.05 for every $1,000 of a home's value, which is a decrease of 95 cents from last's year's rate of $17.

The school district's tax rate reached a high of $22.35 in 2011, according to a news release.

More: Ankeny school district's Before & After School program gets $231,000 in grant funding

What is the new tax levy in Ankeny?

Meanwhile, the Ankeny City Council approved a budget that keeps the city's tax rate unchanged at $9.90 for every $1,000 of a home's value.

Polk County is expected to approve its budget on April 23 and has proposed keeping the tax rate for urban taxpayers the same at $6.77, according to county documents.

Will my property tax bill do down in Ankeny?

While the school tax rate decreased this year, home values in Polk County have increased by an average of 22%. But the state also reduced the rollback rate — or the percentage of a home's value that is actually taxed — from about 57% to about 46%.

An individual homeowner's final tax bill amount will depend on the value of their home and how much it has increased over the past year, if at all.

In Ankeny, the owner of a $300,000 home that has increased 20% in value to $360,000 could see the taxes they pay to the city, schools and county go from $5,520 to $5,459, a decrease of $61.

There will be other tax rates on a property owner's bill for Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines Area Regional Transit and other public agencies. Ankeny residents who live in the Saydel or North Polk school districts will see a different rate.

More: Which Des Moines metro areas saw property assessments jump most? These maps will show you:

Financial pressures still remain in Ankeny schools

The Ankeny school district has been reducing its tax rate every year since at least 2015, according to district documents. This year's drop is the largest yet.

The district's lower tax rate is driven by higher property values and the impact on state funding formulas, according to information presented at budget hearings in recent weeks. But the district does face financial pressures such as flattening student enrollment and state spending limits and officials expect a need to reduce spending in future years.

The district had a certified enrollment of about 11,500 students in 2017, compared to about 12,600 this year and a projected 13,000 in 2029.

Story continues

"We are pleased to present a budget that provides rich student experiences, a talented workforce, and modern facilities," Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Jamison said in a statement. "The ability to serve students at a high level while maintaining our financial position remains a priority for (fiscal year 2025) and beyond. As we look toward (fiscal year 2026), we will need to prepare for a reduction in expenditure levels to align with annual spending authority.”

More: Ankeny school district announces new transitional kindergarten program. How to sign up:

Ankeny city budget includes new police officers, water tower

Meanwhile, cities across Iowa are facing their own financial challenges such as higher costs for construction projects and new state laws that limit how much revenue cities can capture from new growth.

Ankeny's latest budget supports officials' goal to upgrade essential infrastructure while exercising financial discipline, according to a news release.

The city will add a new police administrative assistant, two police officers, a lead equipment operator and a civil engineer. It also will focus on annual maintenance and large improvement projects, such as the upcoming new fire station, road projects and a new water tower.

The budget includes a 7% increase in water usage rates and a 4% increase in service charges. Solid waste rates will increase 4 cents per month, sewer fees will not change and stormwater rates will increase by $1 per equivalent residential unit, according to the release.

City officials have pitched the City Council on the idea of a Local Option Sales Tax, which would provide new revenue for infrastructure and services. Voters would need to approve the tax in a referendum. Ankeny is the only city in Polk County to not have the 1-cent sales tax.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern and northern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What is the property tax rate in Ankeny, school district this year?