U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.66
    -141.46 (-3.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,283.40
    -1,008.38 (-3.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,141.71
    -497.56 (-3.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.83
    -64.81 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.97
    +0.45 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.80
    -20.60 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.35 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1731
    -0.0107 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4700
    +1.0000 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,012.11
    -6.71 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.93
    -26.28 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Anker charging gear is up to 36 percent off today only

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read
Anker

For today only, Amazon has discounted a handful of Anker chargers and Soundcore speakers. Starting things off, there’s Anker’s 521 Charger. It’s a 40W power adapter with a pair of USB-C ports capable of charging two devices simultaneously. The company offers the 521 in four colors: Glacier Blue, Cool Lavender, Black Ice and Arctic White. The blue model is $9 off, making it $27 at the moment. Engadget hasn’t had a chance to check out the 521, but it has a five-star rating on more than 4,300 reviews. One thing to note is that it doesn’t come with a cable. Thankfully, included in today's sale is Anker’s 10-foot Nylon USB-C to USB-C cable. At the moment, it’s 30 percent off.

Buy Anker USB-C charger at Amazon - $27 Buy Anker PowerCore Fusion at Amazon - $37.49

For something you can take on the go, consider the PowerCore Fusion 10000. It’s a 20W adapter that doubles as a 10,000mAh power pack. The Fusion 10000 features both a USB-C and USB-A port, with the former delivering 20W charging whether you’re using the adapter as a wall charger or battery pack. Based on the Amazon rating, the Fusion 10000 is another Anker product that people seem to like. It’s currently $37.49, down from $50.

Buy Anker PowerWave Stand at Amazon - $32 Buy Anker USB-C cable at Amazon - $14

If you’re looking for a wireless charger, Amazon has also discounted Anker’s PowerWave Magentic 2-in-1 Stand. The nifty thing about the PowerWave is that it can charge your phone and a pair of wireless earbuds at the same time – though you’ll need a Qi-compatible case for the latter. The PowerWave is currently $18 off from its usual $50 price. Note that you’ll need to buy a compatible power adapter separately.

