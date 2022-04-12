Anker chargers and accessories are up to 44 percent off today at Amazon

You can grab a few Anker accessories at a discount today as part of Amazon's one-day sale. The discounted items include an assortment of powerbanks, chargers and cables, with prices marked down for up to 44 percent off. If you're looking for something to help tame all the wires in your home or office, one of the items you can get from the sale is Anker's power strip surge protector that's currently available for $44. That's 37 percent off its usual price of $70 and is the lowest price we've seen for the power strip on the website. It has three outlets on one side, as well as three USB ports and one 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other. The USB-C port supports fast charging and can power even a 12" MacBook and other similar devices.

Buy Anker chargers and accessories at Amazon

The Anker Nano Pro USB-C charger is also on sale for $30, which is $10 lower than its retail price. It was designed specifically for the iPhone and can provide full-speed 20 watt charging for the iPhone 13. The charger has the capability to adjust power output, ensuring the safety of the device that's plugged in, and comes with a three-feet USB-C to Lightning cable.

But if you're just looking for a UBS-C to USB-C cable for your devices, Anker also has 3.3-feet 100-watt cables on sale in packages of two. The cables support fast charging for up to 100 watts when used with a compatible charger and work with any USB-C device, including MacBook Pros, iPads and Samsung Galaxy phones. You can get the two-pack cables for $15, or $12 less than their usual price of $27.

