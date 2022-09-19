Anker charging accessories are up to 39 percent off for today only

If you're seeking a wireless charger or other smartphone accessories, now is a good time to stock up. For today only, you can pick up various Anker products at Amazon with discounts as high as 39 percent, including its 622 Magnetic Battery, USB-C to Lightning cables and 533 USB-C Hub with 100W power delivery.

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) snaps right on to your iPhone 12/13, boosting range by a significant 5,000mAh. It's relatively thin at 12.8mm, attaches using a super-strong magnet and charges either wirelessly or via the USB-C port and included cable. It also doubles as a kickstand, letting you prop up your phone for video chats, movie watching and more. It's normally priced at $60, but you can now grab one for $45 for a savings of $15 (25 percent).

If you're tired of losing iPhone charging cables and just want to get a bunch of them, Anker's USB-C to Lightning cable is available in a five-pack for $37, or 38 percent off the regular $60 price. For that, you get two 3-foot cables, two 6-foot cables and one 10-footer, each compatible with USB-C chargers up to 87 watts. They also allow you to connect your iPhone to a Mac for seamless sync and charging.

And if it's a hub you're after, Anker's 533 8-in1 USB-C Hub is a solid option. It offers 100W power delivery, 4K 60Hz HDMI, USB-C 3.2 10 Gbps, two USB-A 3.2 10 Gbps and SD/microSD UHS-1 ports. That makes it ideal for connecting all types of accessories to MacBooks or certain iPad Pro models, while not taking up a lot of desk space. It's on sale for $56, which is a full $24 (30 percent) off the normal price. If you're interested in any of these, act soon, because it's strictly a one-day sale.

