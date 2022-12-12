Anker charging accessories are up to 48 percent off in Amazon sale

Anker makes some of the most desirable charging products out there, but the extra quality comes at a price. If you've been waiting for a sale, you can now grab a number of Anker chargers and other smartphone accessors at Amazon with discounts of up to 50 percent. Some of the key items include the Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W ($40 or 33 percent off), the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery ($40 or 43 percent off) and the 347 Power Bank, priced at $60 instead of the usual $100.

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) snaps right on to your iPhone 12/13/14, boosting range by a 5,000mAh. It's relatively thin at 12.8mm, attaches using a super-strong magnet and charges either wirelessly or via the USB-C port and included cable. It also doubles as a kickstand, letting you prop up your phone for video chats, movie watching and more. It's normally priced at $70, but you can now grab one for $40 for a savings of $30 (43 percent).

Meanwhile, Anker's 735 GaNPrime charger offers an impressive 65W of charging power in a small size, thanks to the GaN technology. That lets you charge a single device quickly or up to three at a time via the two USB-C and one USB-A ports. Normally priced at $60, you can pick it up now for $40 ($20 off).

And if you need portable power for up to four devices, the 347 Power Bank delivers 40,000 mAh with USB-C high-speed charging for MacBooks, iPhones or Android smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more. You can connect devices via the two USB-C and two USB-A ports to ensure they stay charged on the go. It's on sale for $60 right now, saving your 40 percent off the full price.

Finally, Anker's USB-C to Lightning cable is available in a two-pack for $19.19, or 36 percent off the regular $30 price. That gets you two six-foot cables compatible with USB-C chargers up to 87 watts. They also allow you to connect your iPhone to a Mac for seamless sync and charging. Plenty of other Anker devices or on sale too, including a charging dock for Meta's Quest 2, magnetic desktop charging stations and more.

