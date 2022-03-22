Anker charging accessories are up to 35 percent off today only

A bunch of Anker charging gadgets have been discounted in a new Amazon one-day sale. If you're in need of a new power adapter or battery pack, now's the time to grab one while they're up to 35 percent off. Key among the items on sale are the 40W Nano Pro charger, which is 25 percent off and down to $27, the PowerCore III Elite 26K bundle, which is $50 off and down to $110, and a pack of three Powerline+ II Lightning to USB-A charging cables for $26.

Shop Anker sale at Amazon Buy 40W Nano Pro at Amazon - $27 Buy PowerCore III Elite 26K bundle at Amazon - $110 Buy Powerline+ II cables (3 pack) at Amazon - $26

While the 40W Nano Pro adapter isn't the latest model from Anker, it remains a good option if you want a small charger with enough power to fast-charge most mobile devices. This model has two USB-C ports on it, so you can simultaneously charge two devices at once. It can power up a MacBook Air at full speed and quickly juice up both an iPhone and an iPad at the same time. And while it's doing so, the device's ActiveShield safety system monitors temperature and controls output to avoid overheating.

If you want a device that can power more than two gadgets at the same time, Anker's PowerCore III Elite 26K bundle could do the trick. You get the 25,600 mAh battery pack, the 64W wall charger and a USB-C to USB-C cable in this pack, giving you everything you need to power a number of devices and quickly recharge the battery pack when it runs out of juice. The brick has two USB-A ports (with an 18W shared output) and one 60W USB-C port that can all be used simultaneously to charge things like your laptop, smartphone and earbuds. Plus, the 65W wall charger has enough power to recharge the brick in only 2.5 hours.

And if you're set with power adapters and chargers, the pack of Powerline+ II cables is a handy one to pick up. It includes two three-foot and one six-foot Lightning to USB-A cables that are MFi-certified, so they'll work properly with all iPhones. We especially like these braided nylon cables as they tend to be more durable than others and can bend easily in whichever direction you need them to.

