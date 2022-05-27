Anker charging accessories are up to 37 percent off in a one-day Amazon sale

It's a good time to stock up if you've been waiting for a sale on wireless, solar or high-speed chargers. An assortment of Anker products are on sale at Amazon with discounts up to 37 percent, including its magnetic 623 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station bundle, a pair of 20W PIQ fast chargers and the 20W Nano Pro with a 3-foot USB-C to Lightning cable.

The best deal is on Anker's 632 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station that delivers 20 watts of charging power for iPhone 13/13 Pro and iPhone 12/12 Pro models, while also letting you charge up your AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. Your phone attaches to the charging base magnetically, and it can even flip up 60 degrees so you can easily see the screen. Included is a 20-watt USB-C charger and USB-C to USB-C charging cable, all for $50 or 37 percent off, in black only.

If you're tired of losing iPhone charging cables and just want to get a bunch of them, Anker's USB-C to Lightning cable is available in a three-pack for $29, or 31 percent off the regular $42 price. For that, you get a 3-foot, 6-foot and 10-foot cable, each compatible with USB-C chargers up to 87 watts. They also allow you to connect your iPhone to a Mac for seamless sync and charging.

For a small yet powerful charger, check out Anker's original 20-watt Nano charger for iPhone and Android devices, available at $21.70 or $9.30 off the $31 list price. Finally, the Nano Pro USB-C with a 3-foot USB-C to Lightning cable is selling for $28, or 30 percent off the list price. There are a number of other items too, including Anker's 18-watt dual-port PowerCore solar charger priced at $49 (30 percent off), but you'll need to act fast as the sale ends in less than a day.

