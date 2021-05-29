U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.81 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4189
    -0.0015 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,794.45
    -2,058.03 (-5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.22
    -97.20 (-9.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Anker charging accessories are discounted today only in an Amazon sale

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Need a charger to make up for the one you didn't get in the box, or a wireless stand to eliminate cables from your life? It's a good time to buy. Anker charging accessories have received hefty discounts as part of a one-day Amazon sale. You'll see the biggest bargains if you're eager to cut the cords. The PowerWave 4-in-1 Stand has dropped to just $75 (down from $100) if you're heavily invested in Apple devices, while the single-device PowerWave II Stand is on sale for $26 (from $35 if you only need to charge a phone.

Buy PowerWave 4-in-1 Stand on Amazon - $75

Buy PowerWave II Stand on Amazon - $26

You'll also find deals if you're happy to plug in. The gallium nitride-based 30W PowerPort Atom charger is on sale for $21 (from $30) if you don't mind passing on Anker's new Nano II models. And if you still need spare Lightning to USB-A cables, a PowerLine+ II three-pack is available for just over $26 instead of the usual $34.

Buy PowerPort Atom on Amazon - $21

Buy PowerLine+ II on Amazon - $26

Anker has built up a reputation for solid mobile accessories, and for good reason: it often fills the gaps left by your phone maker and some accessory rivals. The wireless chargers are notable not just for quick top-ups, but for including fast power adapters — you won't have to hunt for extras. The PowerPort Atom gives your phone the small-but-speedy wired charging it should have had all along, and the PowerLine+ II cables are some of our favorite third-party Lightning alternatives.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delays Model S Plaid deliveries to June 10th for a 'tweak'

    Tesla is delaying the delivery of its Model S Plaid to June 10th for a last-minute 'tweak.'

  • Ford's electric F-150 range estimates are very conservative

    Ford has revealed that its F-150 Lightning range estimates assume you're carrying heavy cargo — real-world figures may be considerably higher.

  • Denon and Marantz will add HDMI 2.1 to these older receivers for $600

    For $600, Denon and Marantz will update pricey receivers from 2018 with the gear needed to handle 8K resolution and 120Hz gameplay via HDMI 2.1

  • Researchers combine gene therapy and event cameras to partially restore a blind man's sight

    A formerly blind patient has unexpectedly had a portion of his visual perception restored thanks to a cutting-edge hybrid biological-technological therapy known as optogenetics.

  • 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: Free $15 Amazon credit, $3.75 smart plugs (price mistake!), Anker sale, $30 Fire Stick 4K, more

    There’s so much going on for Memorial Day weekend that it was so difficult to narrow things down to just 10 daily deals that represent the best of the best. We feel like we did an admirable job though, and we’ll get the ball rolling with an opportunity to score some FREE MONEY from Amazon! …

  • Tesla update activates the in-car camera for driver monitoring

    New Tesla EVs are ready to use their in-car camera while Autopilot is active to make sure the driver is paying attention.

  • Leaked video details every feature of Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds

    Sony's forthcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, this time courtesy of an official video that was briefly up on YouTube.

  • Wall Street shakes off inflation rise and closes higher

    U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.7% in April, topping analysts' 0.6% estimate and after a 0.4% increase in March. PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Credit Suisse Cuts Risk as Defections Mount in Wake of Scandals

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is grappling with how to keep top bankers from fleeing to competitors and drastically reducing risk as new Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio seeks to recover from a series of scandals.The lender is cutting ties with SoftBank Group Corp., a backer to Lex Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance empire, and it’s temporarily barring clients from withdrawing all of their cash from a fund that invests with Renaissance Technologies after the strategy tanked and investors rushed for the exit.It’s also considering retention bonuses for top performers to stabilize the business as defections mount in the wake of the Greensill debacle and the implosion of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, which contributed to a first-quarter pretax loss of 900 million francs ($1 billion).“They’re looking a bit like a basket case right now,” Octavio Marenzi, chief executive officer of capital markets consulting firm Opimas, said Friday in a phone interview. “The Archegos thing is really bad, and what happens after an event like that is people start to pick on them. They’re seen as the weakest kid in the class.”Some of the firm’s senior talent is streaming for the exits. Its top financial services banker, Alejandro Przygoda, is leaving for Jefferies Financial Group Inc., along with at least three colleagues, people familiar with the matter have said. That followed the recent departures of at least four other members of the financial institutions group to competitors including Barclays Plc., Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Shares of Zurich-based Credit Suisse have tumbled about 14% this year, the only decline among 35 companies in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Banks & Financial Services Index, which has surged 26%.Credit Suisse will no longer do any new business with SoftBank, people with knowledge of situation said, a decision that may ripple across the firm’s investment bank. SoftBank has been a prolific dealmaker, and last year Credit Suisse and other banks held about $8 billion of SoftBank shares in collateral, pledged by founder Masayoshi Son.A SoftBank Group spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to comment, while Credit Suisse declined to comment.Horta-Osorio, 57, who succeeded Urs Rohner as chairman last month, pledged a wide-ranging review after the bank was forced to suspend billions of dollars of funds it managed with Greensill and took a $5.5 billion hit on Archegos, raising questions about the oversight of key clients.Credit Suisse conducted an internal review into the Greensill funds after allegations of possible conflicts of interest involving SoftBank last year. A number of SoftBank portfolio companies received loans via supply-chain funds at Credit Suisse, while SoftBank was also an investor in the Credit Suisse funds.In the aftermath, SoftBank pulled $700 million from the funds and the bank changed its investment guidelines for Credit Suisse’s funds to reduce the maximum exposure to a single borrower.The overlapping financial relationships raised questions about whether SoftBank was using the Credit Suisse funds to prop up investments in the Vision Fund, including Greensill Capital, in which it had a substantial stake.SoftBank wrote down its $1.5 billion Greensill holding to almost zero after Credit Suisse was forced to unwind its four Greensill-linked funds in March, people familiar with the matter have said. SoftBank is now seeking $1.15 billion in claims as part of Greensill’s insolvency proceedings.Credit Suisse marketed the popular supply-chain finance funds as among its safest investments because the funds were insured and the loans they held backed by invoices typically paid within weeks. But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was loaned through Greensill against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted.Greensill’s collapse forced Credit Suisse to liquidate the funds.Gupta’s BusinessThe Greensill debacle is also at play in claims that Credit Suisse executives ignored warnings from colleagues about troubled steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta as they channeled $1.2 billion of client funds to his businesses. Bankers in Credit Suisse’s commodity trade-finance unit blacklisted Gupta’s Liberty Commodities Ltd. in 2016 because they suspected some of its deals weren’t legitimate, according to people familiar with the matter.When they learned roughly two years later that the bank was lending to his companies through a suite of investment funds, which eventually grew to $10 billion, they flagged their concerns to leaders in compliance and the division that housed the loans, one of the people said.The disclosure that Credit Suisse may have put clients at risk despite internal concerns over Gupta’s businesses adds a new twist to the debacle stemming from the March implosion of Greensill, the finance firm at the center of the three-way relationship. The U.K. Serious Fraud Office is now investigating Gupta’s group of companies for suspected fraud, including in its financing deals with Greensill, according to a May 14 statement.“We are currently focusing our efforts on recovering our investors’ money,” Will Bowen, a spokesman for Credit Suisse in London, said in an emailed statement, adding that the bank’s internal probe will focus on “all of the issues” linked to the funds. “We are committed to learning the lessons and will share the relevant lessons learned at the appropriate time.”Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the Gupta Family Group Alliance, or GFG Alliance, a collective of businesses linked to Gupta including Liberty Commodities, denied any wrongdoing.RenTech FundSeparately, Credit Suisse is temporarily barring clients from withdrawing all their cash from a fund that invests with RenTec.The bank has invoked a so-called hold-back clause, after assets in the CS Renaissance Alternative Access Fund slumped to about $250 million this month from approximately $700 million at the start of last year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. While investors will receive 95% of their redemption requests after two months, the remaining 5% is expected to be paid out in January, after the fund’s year-end audit, the people said.The fund lost about 32% last year, in line with the decline in the Renaissance Institutional Diversified Alpha Fund International fund that it invests into, the people said. Renaissance, regarded as one of the most successful quant investing firms in the world, was rocked by billion of dollars in redemptions earlier this year after unprecedented losses in 2020. Three of its funds open to external investors fell by double digits last year.Credit Suisse and Renaissance declined to comment.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow rise after jobless claims improve more than expected

    Stocks rose Thursday morning, reversing overnight declines after new jobless claims came in lower than expected.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Showing Early Mixed Reaction to PCE Data on Light-Holiday Volume

    The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for April rose 3.1% year over year, higher than expected.

  • A ‘bloody crypto’ Memorial Day weekend? Some bitcoin bulls are dreading the long U.S. holiday break

    Bullish investors in bitcoin aren't jazzed about the upcoming U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them much-needed wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • It really is different this time — a new era for stocks is just getting started

    Financial markets periodically undergo profound sea changes that have little similarity to what came before. Bryan Taylor, chief economist at Global Financial Data, believes we currently are undergoing another of these sea changes. The table also reports for each era the amount by which stocks beat bonds — the so-called equity premium.

  • We Can Learn A Lot from Who’s Selling Bitcoin – And Who’s Buying

    I see this mistake all the time, and it still saddens me. Source: Shutterstock People buy a stock that has been doing well, and they like its story and its potential. Then, the market throws a short-term curveball their way and the stock starts to sell off. Their investment goes from fun, exciting and filled with profit potential to scary, dangerous and possibly on its way to being a big loser.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips So what do they do? They bail out. 7 Best Stocks for Upcoming Grads to Buy and Hold Forever Yeah, they may intend to get back in, but experience tells me they rarely if ever do. They get caught waiting — waiting to see if it could keep dropping, or waiting to see if a bounce is the real thing or it pulls back again. By the time the bounce looks real, they don’t want to pay up for it, so they wait for a pullback — and even they may well pay more for it than where they sold it to begin with. If we take a deep dive into who has done a lot of the selling in Bitcoin’s latest volatility, it sure looks as if it is a lot of those investors. But who’s buying tells us much more… Bitcoin’s recent drop has been sharp. No doubt about it. From mid-April to mid-May, it fell about 50% from all-time highs above $60,000 to just above $30,000. And … it was still up 3X from where it was last summer. A lot of people seem to forget that … or don’t want to mention it. A variety of reasons sparked the selloff. Hotter-than-expected inflation dinged stocks and cryptos. Colonial Pipeline paid hackers a ransom in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) to restart the pipeline, giving fresh voice to the misguided notion that it is a vehicle for illicit activity. (The illicit activity in Bitcoin is noting compared to what it is in dollars.) China reinforced a ban on cryptos after some hope that things were loosening up. And there is Elon Musk, the brilliant and controversial founder of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Solar City and SpaceX. Tesla stopped accepting payment in Bitcoin (although I don’t believe anyone ever paid that way), and Musk tweeted about environmental concerns with the power required to mine bitcoins. (I think he was misinformed, and maybe we’ll talk about that in a future MoneyWire.) It was a bit of a perfect storm, with each event intensifying the selling momentum. We’ve seen this before. Selling begins selling in the short term. Other investors see this and panic. They sell first and ask questions later. Some of the selling is short-term traders, who understandably cut their losses and get out. But a lot of it, sadly, is what are called “weak hands” — investors who aren’t really committed to the asset and are easily shaken out when things get bumpy. We dove down into the recent selling, and this again appears to be the case. Most of the selling appears to have been done by “younger” coins, meaning the most recently purchased. Some investors — likely new to Bitcoin — got excited about what they saw and decided to buy. When a sharp correction occurred, they panicked and bailed. Unfortunately, I think they took losses in the short term that they wouldn’t have taken if they understood the big picture. Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode does some good work, and it unveiled Bitcoin’s on-chain activity (basically its trading activity) amid the “Elon Dip” after Musk’s tweets. In its commentary, the firm noted: “On-chain we can observe a notable bifurcation of reactions, with newer market entrants panic selling and realising losses, whilst long term hodlers [which is the same as “holders” for bitcoin and altcoins] appear relatively un-phased by the news.” (I added the underline for emphasis.) Another indication that recently purchased coins were sold is the very high number sold at a loss. In fact, Glassnode noted that the number of coins sold at a loss was so high that it hit levels historically marking a bottom. (Longtime readers know that I never invest based on trying to pick a bottom. We can never tell a bottom until it is in.) You can see on the chart below that after nearly a year of more bitcoins being sold for profits, the trend reversed sharply in the last few weeks. Not quite as sharply as when the Covid-19 panic hit last March, but definitely fast and furious. There are two sides to every trade, so any guesses who was buying at discounted prices? The big money. It sure looks as if some big buyers stepped in based on the over-the-counter desk flows, which is where the institutions trade. Plus, the premium Bitcoin pricing on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) versus other exchanges (like Binance) exploded. The same coin can trade at different prices on different exchanges. A lot of the institutions use Coinbase, so the higher price seen on that exchange indicates a lot of institutional buying in the United States. Let’s also back up to right before the market tanked on May 19 to see what the smart money was doing. The bearish sentiment on May 17 lasted for just a short period as “whales” decided it was time to buy the dip. A whale owns between 1,000 and 5,000 bitcoins — so roughly $37-$188 million at current prices. That’s the big money, and whales aggressively bought below $43,000. Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, one of the first companies to invest its cash in Bitcoin, was one of those whales that took advantage of lower prices. It scooped up another $10 million at an average price of $43,663. This clearly wasn’t the bottom, but it shows that big-time bitcoin holders were willing to step in around $43,000. Now that bitcoin is under $40,000, I’m sure they are even more inclined to buy. A firm I respect, ARK Invest, also bought the dip. As did Ray Dalio, the co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund. I believe that is his first Bitcoin purchase. Regular readers know I am a Bitcoin bull. That hasn’t changed one bit. And I expect even bigger gains from lesser-known altcoins that haven’t gotten 1/100th the attention Bitcoin has. Here’s something else that hasn’t changed … I expect Bitcoin to hit $100,000. It may fall more before it resumes its march to new highs, but the transformative change enabled by blockchain and cryptos is so big that I am more confident than ever in higher prices. Bitcoin $100K would be a 2.5X increase from current prices. And select altcoins should multiply their money even more. That’s the nature of hypergrowth trends, stocks and cryptocurrencies. As long as their potential to transform much of our world remains on track, I expect to see more big gains in the next five years. On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. More From InvestorPlace Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner The post We Can Learn A Lot from Whoâs Selling Bitcoin â And Whoâs Buying appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • Want to Buy AMC but Scared You'll End Up Holding the Bag? There's a Solution.

    AMC stock is blasting off like a rocket ship again. It had a high of $29.76 on Thursday during regular trading hours after opening the week four days ago at a price of $12.38. For anyone who owned that stock at the beginning of the week, their money doubled in less than a week. If you’re standing on the sidelines and want a piece of the action, you might be filled with all sorts of questions, like these: Since AMC has already gone up so far, does that mean it’s out of gas now? Could AMC go down as fast as it came up? Why exactly did AMC go up so fast, and how do I know if it will keep going up? These are great questions that might be impossible to know the answers to. One big challenge is that AMC has turned into a “hype” stock. Together with GameStop, these two stocks are the face of hype stocks in 2021. And with hype stocks, there’s just no telling how far they’ll go up or how far they’ll fall. It’s because the stock valuation is being based almost entirely on hype. It’s just like the old “pump and dumps”, where an entity with a vested interest in a stock would hype it up and drive up the price. Then once that entity locked in their profit, the hype would disappear, the demand for the stock would die, and the price would implode. In the case of the pump and dumps, if you were one of the people who bought the hype and were left owning the stock after the price imploded, you were considered a bag holder. You held the stock as it died, perhaps hoping it would somehow come back. If it’s ever happened to you, then you know how much it stings to be a bag holder. People who are considering buying AMC right now are facing that same risk of holding the bag. What’s interesting about AMC is that we all KNOW this is a hype stock. It’s not like we’re being fooled by a pump and dump schemer in some way. We’re fully aware that this is pure hype. Yet there is still an allure to getting in on the action, and for most people that’s because the thought of making money in the stock market sounds fantastic. If your goal is to make some money in the stock market, why take a blind gamble on a stock that’s all but sure to implode shortly? You don’t have to take blind risks like that. There are proven edges in the stock market that you can take advantage of so that you can have the odds in your favor when you make trades. Mindful Trader offers a trading service that capitalizes on a back-tested edge in the market. The guy who runs it is a Stanford grad who did quantitative research on stock market price tendencies. He found a trading strategy that had remarkable returns in the back tests he ran. Subscribers can follow his trades, or they can learn his trading strategy and do it on their own. With each stock pick published by Mindful Trader, there are a lot of specifics offered: a profit target, a stoploss, and a length of time for being in the trade. There is no guesswork needed. Taking blind risks is not necessary in the stock market. And neither is the pain that comes with being a bag holder. There are sure to be people who make money on AMC, but there are also sure to be people who lose money and are left holding the bag. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 Ways to Trade Cryptocurrencies in 2021How to Get Free Bitcoin in 2021 Without Investment© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMC & GME are Not the Only Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy According to Top Wall Street Analysts

    If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy right now, I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of attention placed on social media, namely Reddit. The phenomenon that began earlier in the year thanks to GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock has caused an avalanche of trading activity spilling over into other heavily shorted names. Whether you’re talking about beaten-down meat alternative stocks like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) or bankrupt car rental companies like Hertz (OTC: HTZGQ), Redditors are going against the grain and focusing on the “anti-trade” in the market. This week AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) took the leading role among meme stocks. It’s hard to believe that earlier this year, shares were trading around $2 a share. The first big Reddit-fueled move took the broken-down theatre stock to highs of $20.36 before taking an abrupt turn during the weeks to follow. As I’m sure many have already seen, that meme stock has not only managed to recover but surge to new, all-time highs this week. Was there some major development that fundamentally changed the make-up of the company? No, but Redditors have certainly gotten behind AMC stock in a big way. Hedge funds have long been seen as groups that have “controlled” markets for far too long. That’s the general thought process resonating from retail traders using Reddit and Twitter for their soapboxes. As we approach the mid-point of 2021, a new chapter is being written. It’s no longer a hunt for heavily shorted stocks alone. These same groups of retail traders are finding that the “mob mentality” can dramatically influence markets. Enter penny stocks. Subreddits like r/PennyStocks are gaining thousands of followers per day, looking for the next round of top penny stocks to buy. Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now If you’re a novice trader or brand new to the stock market in general, there are a few things you’ll need to keep in mind. The first and probably most obvious is that there are massive amounts of risk involved. This isn’t just the typical market risk but, with the hype of Reddit factoring in, you’ve also got other things to consider. Needless to say, being on the right side of a Reddit stock trade isn’t usually a bad thing. Remember, there are far more things you can use to find top penny stocks. One of these research tools is looking into what analysts are saying. Comments from some top firms, price targets, and research reports seem to have resonated well with retail investors. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the popular penny stocks on Reddit that have also gained interest from some of Wall Street’s top firms covering smaller companies. After seeing what they’ve discussed, it could bring some extra data to add to your diligence process to decide if certain hyped-up stocks are worth the risk. Penny Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts: Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Ideanomics has seen a surge of interest over the last few weeks on Reddit. Traders are circulating rumblings of interest in electric vehicle penny stocks. If you look at Ideanomics’ model, the company focuses on a diversified entry into the space. It offers everything from electric cars and motorcycles to charging systems and EV agriculture products like tractors. Since May 11th, shares of IDEX stock have climbed by more than 30%. If analysts at Roth Capital are to be believed, there could be much more upside based on their target. Roth currently has a Buy rating on the penny stock and gave it a $7 target earlier this quarter. Based on the recent $3 level, that would equate to a move of more than 130%. Whether or not the penny stock actually reaches those levels is to be seen. The current 52-week high sits at $5.53, which is also its all-time high. Coming off of a strong earnings beat this month, retail traders have placed IDEX on their list of penny stocks to watch. According to CEO Alfred Poor, the outlook could be even brighter for the company. On a conference call earlier this month, Poor explained that its WAVE charging product line is being introduced in China with growing interest from seaports, airports, and trucking businesses. Also, the first vehicles under Treeletrik orders in Indonesia will be exported from Malaysia as finished products with deliveries anticipated beginning in Q3 with the Indonesia-based assembly facilities online in “Q4 or early 2022.” Poor explained that elsewhere, the Treeletrik team is finalizing these new headquarters and showroom in Kuala Lumpur with an August timeline for moving in. Redditors are also circulating the recent update of Ideanomics acquisition agreement with U.S. Hybrid, which manufactures and supplies fuel cells, drive trains, and components for zero-emission vehicles. In light of the Biden Administration’s stance on carbon neutrality, this could be an interesting development to keep tabs on as the deal materializes. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) Shares of Tellurian have also surged this month on the back of the bullish retail trading sentiment. Since May 3rd, shares of TELL stock have climbed by more than 80%. It reached highs this week of $4.13, just 26 cents shy of the 52-week high it set back in January. Tellurian hasn’t only been one of the Reddit penny stocks to watch. With growing interest in the reopening trade and epicenter stocks, natural gas companies have gained ground. These were some of the hardest hit during the early days of the pandemic, thanks to a drop in travel and commerce. Tellurian stock was actively trading over $7 per share before the pandemic melt-down last year to give you an idea. If Wolfe Research analysts are to be believed, Tellurian ould be set to return to those levels as well. The company recently boosted its price target from $5 to $7 while maintaining its Outperform rating. Wolfe analyst Sam Margolin highlighted that prospects for Tellurian’s Driftwood liquified natural gas project are “improved” based on a recent jump in global LNG prices. Margolin further explains that the project's "appeal is durable in commodity price environments." Margolin's comments could be further supported in light of the company’s recent agreement with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. In May, Tellurian signed a 10-year deal with Gunvor for the sale and purchase of liquefied natural gas, which includes 3 million tons per year during the period. Emphasizing the potential of the deal, Executive Vice President LNG Marketing & Trading Tarek Souki said, “Our business model creates significant value for Tellurian; at today’s LNG prices, this agreement represents the equivalent of approximately $12 billion in revenue over the 10-year term of the agreement.” Organigram (NASDAQ: OGI) Some marijuana stocks have cooled in recent weeks. However, thanks to a mix of corporate milestones and Reddit--fueled hype, shares of Organigram have gone against the broader trend. If you look at industry ETFs like the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) or the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS), they paint a relatively muted cannabis market. However, if you look at OGI stock this month, the trend is different. Shares have climbed from around $2.50 to highs this week of over $3. If analysts at Stifel Nicolaus and Raymond James are to be believed, Organigam could have more upside to it. Earlier this quarter, both firms raised their targets to $6 CAD or roughly $4.97 USD. Raymond James analysts have found that the company’s recent M&A strategy could add to its value proposition. Analyst Rahul Sarugaser wrote, “We see today’s acquisition of EIC as OGI’s move to consolidate its already-strong position in the Canadian edibles market, adding top-quality soft chew manufacturing expertise to its industry-leading automated chocolate manufacturing capabilities.” Organigram purchased The Edibles & Infusions Corporation (EIC) in April for $22 million, plus up to an additional $13 million in OGI stock based on milestones. The focus of this acquisition was to gain access to EIC’s edibles portfolio. First sales of its products are expected in Q4 of this year. This M&A trend seems to be a focus for several cannabis companies right now. This week, Hexo Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) announced a $925 million CAD purchase of Redecan, creating a massive Canadian recreational cannabis company. The milestone deal is broken up into a $400 million CAD cash payment with the remaining portion due in shares of HEXO stock. You also can’t forget Tilray’s (NASDAQ: TLRY) acquisition of Aphria. Final Thoughts on Penny Stocks Whether you’re new to trading penny stocks or a seasoned veteran, the choice to buy or sell ultimately falls on your shoulders. How you arrive at a decision is up to you. Outlets like Reddit, Twitter, or even financial media platforms are great places to get information and build your thesis. Analyst ratings and company headlines are also useful in researching penny stocks to buy. Due to the high-flying nature of cheap stocks, there’s usually something for everyone. Just remember that penny stocks can fall just as quickly as they can climb, so having a plan in place even before hitting the buy button is a must. "GameStop" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMORE Act Reintroduced In The House As Senate Readies Its Own Cannabis Reform LegislationEuropean Drug Regulator Supports Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Adolescents: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Creating an Opportunity for These 2 Stocks

    As U.S. companies search for scarce chips, investors have an easier task: find the arms dealers tasked with helping the industry catch up.