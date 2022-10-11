Anker's October Prime Day deals bring charging accessories down to new record lows

Anker is selling quite a robust selection of products at a discount for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, and some of the deals even represent new all-time lows for the items. If you need to make sure your devices don't ever run out of battery, the Anker 737 Power Bank is currently on sale for $100, or $50 less than its retail price. The model has a 24,000mAh battery capacity and has two USB-C, as well as one USB-A, charging ports. Anker says it carries enough juice to charge an iPhone 13 for almost five times, though that number would probably be lower if you have an iPhone 14.

Shop Anker Prime Day deals

Need a portable wireless battery for your iPhone instead? The black variant of the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) is currently on sale for $55. That's $25 off and the lowest we've seen for the wireless charger on the website. The device has a small kickstand attachment, and since it sticks to your iPhone while charging, it also doubles as a phone stand. This one's a bit smaller than the 737 Power Bank and has a 10,000mAh battery capacity with a 20W USB-C power delivery port for fast charging times. The white and blue versions are also on sale, but they cost a bit more at $64.

If you're traveling or just simply need a power strip with an abundance of ports and outlets, you can get Anker's 727 Charging Station for $66.50, or 30 percent off its usual price. That's the lowest we've seen for the power strip, which has a maximum output of 100W. The 727 Charging Station has two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and two AC outlets, and it comes with a five-foot detachable cord.

In case you need cords to be able to connect your iPhones and iPads to a USB-C charger, you can also grab a bunch from the sale. A 3-pack bundle of Anker's Powerline II USB-C-to-Lightning Cable will set you back $22, or $17 lower than usual. The cables come in different lengths — three feet, six feet and 10 feet — and had been tested to withstand up to 12,000 bends.

There are a lot more Anker items on sale at the moment, but they are exclusive to Prime members. If you're a new user or haven't been a Prime subscriber over the past 12 months, though, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

