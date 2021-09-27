U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,431.75
    -14.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,691.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,177.00
    -141.75 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.90
    +1.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.34
    +1.36 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.23 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1703
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4980
    +0.0380 (+2.60%)
     

  • Vix

    19.04
    +0.41 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9050
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,526.70
    +201.81 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.75
    -18.31 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.92
    -3.56 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Anker's one-day sale knocks up to 45 percent off portable batteries and chargers

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Amazon's latest one-day sale on Anker devices presents a good opportunity to grab a charging brick for that new iPhone you just bought. The sale includes up to 45 percent off a handful of Anker accessories, including the Nano 20W charger in the new lavender grey color that came out recently. That's $5 off and down to $15, while the standard white Anker Nano charger with a foldable plug is on sale for $12.

Shop Anker one-day sale at Amazon Buy Anker Nano 20W (lavender grey) at Amazon - $15 Buy Anker Nano 20W (white) at Amazon - $12

Either of these bricks makes a good substitute for Apple's own 20W charger, which is bulkier and slightly more expensive at $19. Both support iPhone fast-charging with the proper USB-C to Lightning cable and they also work with other USB-C devices like other smartphones, wearables, earbuds and even the Nintendo Switch (just be aware that, for the latter, neither support charge-and-play in TV mode).

We've also been fans of Anker portable battery packs and two are included in this sale. The 10,000mAh PowerCore Slim is down to $28 and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It includes one 18W USB-C port and one 10W USB-A port, so it'll power up even your older devices. You're only getting the battery pack with that deal, but Anker has another 10,000mAh, 18W PowerCore Slim bundle that includes the battery along with a USB-C cable and the compatible charging brick for $30, or 25 percent off its normal price. This is the bundle to get if you don't want to worry about finding an appropriate brick to recharge the battery itself — the PowerPort III Nano charger that comes with it will fully power up the battery pack in 4.5 hours. 

Buy PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh (battery only) at Amazon - $28 Buy PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh bundle at Amazon - $30

Those are the highlights in this sale, but there are a few other gadgets that have been discounted. A couple of wireless chargers are on sale, including a magnetic PowerWave disc that looks similar to Apple's MagSafe charger, and you can get a two-pack of three-foot, MFi-certified Powerline+ II USB-C to Lightning cables for $20, or 46 percent off its normal price.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook is ‘pausing’ work on Instagram Kids app amid growing scrutiny

    Facebook has announced that it's "pausing" its Instagram Kids products in order to "work with parents, experts and policymakers.

  • August's Smart Lock Pro is $99 for today only

    If you're looking for August's Smart Lock Pro, it's on sale for just $99 -- a steep 57 percent discount.

  • The Switch OLED is a strong contender for most gorgeous handheld ever

    The screen of the upcoming Switch OLED is truly lovely.

  • Beyond Meat's plant-based 'chicken' tenders are coming to grocery stores

    You'll find them at select Walmart locations and other retailers starting in October.

  • New iPad mini owners report 'jelly scrolling' problems

    Some iPad mini buyers report the new tablet has 'jelly scrolling' problems, but it's not clear what the cause might be.

  • Amazon says James Bond movies will still be released in theaters

    Amazon has told producers James bond movies will still be released in theaters after the MGM deal.

  • Uno Synth Pro review: IK Multimedia shows it's serious about hardware

    IK Multimedia shows its serious about playing in the hardware synth space.

  • ICC prosecutor seeks to resume Afghanistan war crimes probe

    The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court sought urgent clearance Monday from the court's judges to resume investigations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan, saying that under the country's new Taliban rulers “there is no longer the prospect of genuine and effective domestic investigations” in the country. Judges at the global court authorized an investigation by Prosecutor Karim Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, in March last year. The probe covers offenses allegedly committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and U.S. foreign intelligence operatives dating back to 2002.

  • iPhone 14 is reportedly a 'complete redesign'

    Apple's iPhone 14 will supposedly be a 'complete redesign' — the first in five years.

  • Samsung hopes to 'copy and paste' the brain to 3D chip networks

    Samsung says it has developed an approach that would 'copy and paste' a brain's neuron map to 3D chip networks — if and when the technology is ready.

  • Apple's new iPhone to take longer to reach customers - analysts

    Apple Inc's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said. The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. Analysts at J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about 2 weeks for the base iPhone 13.

  • iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

    The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report. The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take. The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

  • This New Stock Can Ride the Boom in Streaming

    Stock buyers should consider newly public Vizio Holding which completed “upfront” advertising negotiations with more than $100 million in commitments, up fourfold from last year. Enter the dongle: Cheap, small devices like the Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast, along with Apple TV set-top boxes, gave old sets sleek operating systems and provided access to Netflix and more. Only 7% of time spent watching a Vizio (VZIO) set isn’t spent on Vizio’s own operating system.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the week. Steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would support a recovery of last week’s losses and more…

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Sunday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to supporting a bullish start to the week.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish week for the majors, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $43,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week.

  • Telefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle

    Spain's Telefonica signed a multi-year deal with cloud-service provider Oracle to migrate most of its database systems to the cloud, the firms said on Monday, in preparation for the use of 5G and the Internet of Things. The telecoms operator, which already uses Oracle data systems, will transfer them to a fully cloud-based platform supporting its internal and commercial operations, including business intelligence services and billing, revenue and customer management products. The new platform will be operated by Oracle in Telefonica's own datacentres to keep costs down, ensure security and comply with European data laws, the joint statement said.

  • Hackers using 'zero-click' attacks to hold your phone hostage

    Hackers are using new software that can infect your iPhone, even if you don't download anything - and even if you don't click on a link.