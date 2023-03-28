U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

The Anker Spring sale lets you save up to 30% on compact charging accessories

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Save big on charging accessories by shopping this Anker sale.
Save big on charging accessories by shopping this Anker sale.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

There's never enough battery life in the tech we use day to day. Whether we're clicking away at a laptop or enduring marathon calls on smartphones, we need a little extra power every now and then. That's why Anker makes charging accessories that fit nicely in your pocket, on your desk and, with this limited-time sale, in your budget.

Save up to 30% on Anker accessories

Now through Friday, March 31, the tech brand is hosting a Spring sale with select devices up to 30% off. This includes charging blocks, external batteries and power stations for multiple devices. Many of these devices feature multiple ports and have compact designs that make them easily slide into the most crowded desks or tiniest pockets. Whatever you need to keep your tech going, Anker has you covered.

Best sales: 5 best sales to shop this week at Solo Stove, Kate Spade, Allbirds and more

Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K)

Take power on the go with the Anker 737 Power Bank on sale for 20% off right now.
Take power on the go with the Anker 737 Power Bank on sale for 20% off right now.

For some extra power in your pocket while out on the town, there's the Anker 737 Power Bank. Currently listed for $149.99, you can get the palm-sized power pack for $120 when you copy the 20% off coupon code on the product page. Anker says the 737 Power Bank contains a 140-watt charge that can refill the battery of an iPhone 13 almost five times or a 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro more than once. You can access that power via a USB port and two USB-C ports on the top of the base, which also has a digital display to keep up with its power status.

$120 at Anker with coupon code (Save $29.99)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Anker 727 Charging Station (GaNPrime 100W)

The Anker 727 Charging Station gives your home desk more ways to charge tech, now for 25% off.
The Anker 727 Charging Station gives your home desk more ways to charge tech, now for 25% off.

If you need to reach a charge from your work desk, there's the Anker 727 Charging Station. You can get the six-port power station for $71.25 thanks to a 25% discount from its list price of $94.99. Anker says the 727 comes with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and two AC outlets all in a package that's only 0.7 inches thick. It's the perfect size for travelers while also being able to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in 43 minutes, according to the brand.

$71.25 at Anker with coupon code (Save $23.74)

Apple deal: Amazon has a rare deal on Apple AirTags to help you keep track of your essentials

Those are mere morsels of the savings available at this limited-time sale, so shop fast so you can keep your devices juiced up.

Shop the Anker Spring sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Anker sale: Shop spring savings of up to 30% on charging accessories

