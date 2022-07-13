Anker's Eufy robot vacuums are up to 48 percent off for Prime Day

There are no shortage of robot vacuum deals for Prime Day, but some of the most affordable devices lie in Anker's Eufy family. A number of those robo-vacs are on sale for Amazon's shopping event, with one of our favorites being 48 percent off. You can pick up the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max is down to inly $130 right now, or nearly half off its original price. Another solid pick, the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid, is $270 off and down to $380, which is the best price we've seen it.

Buy Eufy RoboVac 11S Max at Amazon - $130 Buy Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid at Amazon - $380 Shop Eufy deals at Amazon

The 11S Max is actually a stronger version of the robot vacuum that made it into our budget robot vacuum guide. The standard 11S has 1300Pa of suction power, while the Max has 2000Pa, so you're getting a device that should do an even better job of sucking up dirt and debris. Otherwise, the 11S Max is basically the same as the standard model: at only 2.85-inches tall, it's slim enough to get underneath some furniture and it'll return to its base when it needs a recharge. It's not a WiFi-connected robot vacuum, which means you can't control it from your smartphone. However, it comes with a handy remote that has options for most of the big things you'd want to do with a robo-vac like change cleaning modes, set schedules and more.

While the 11S Max is probably best for those who aren't sure how much they'll use a robot vacuum, the X8 Hybrid is for those who know a machine like this will fill a void in their home. It's a vacuum-and-mop hybrid device that comes with a 250-milliliter water tank that you can fill when you want to run a mopping job. As a vacuum, though, it's pretty powerful and we appreciated its accurate home-mapping skills, four different cleaning modes and its "tap and go" feature, which lets you send the machine to a specific spot in your home to clean.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.