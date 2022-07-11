U.S. markets closed

Ankle & Foot Care Center Is Now Offering Podiatry Care to Patients inn Whittier CA

Ankle & Foot Care Center Whittier
·4 min read

Whittier, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier, California -

Ankle & Foot Care Center, a podiatry clinic in Whittier, CA, wants to emphasize that they are currently offering podiatry care in Whittier and neighboring areas. This is a cutting edge medical facility equipped with ultrasound, digital X-rays, and FDA-approved laser treatments for a range of podiatric diseases. They treat various conditions of the ankle and foot, including: Achilles tendonitis, ankle instability, athlete's foot, bunions, calluses, corns, flat feet, hammertoes, heel spurs / plantar fasciitis, ingrown toenails, neuromas, plantar warts, toenail fungus, and peripheral neuropathy. The services they provide include: custom orthotics, diabetic foot care, geriatric foot care, ingrown toenail removal, pediatric food care, sports medicine, and wound care.

Dr. Mohammad Hassan, DPM, from the podiatry clinic says, “We understand the importance of being able to move freely and without aches. Whether you’re dealing with a chronic condition or have suffered a recent injury, our team is here to help. Our goal is to provide you with the highest standard of podiatric medicine. We offer different services to help you get your life back to normal, including sports medicine, ingrown toenail removal, custom orthotics, and wound care. If you are experiencing discomfort in your foot or ankle, please do not hesitate to contact us. We offer a variety of treatment options that can help relieve your symptoms.”

Dr. Hassan of Ankle &amp; Foot Care Center
Dr. Hassan of Ankle & Foot Care Center

Custom orthotics has to do with the provision of foot supports designed to fit the patient’s specific requirements. These are designed to provide arch support, including targeted assistance for the heel and metatarsals. Their purpose is to help in the correction of foot alignment issues and in the prevention of injuries including plantar fasciitis.

Diabetic foot care is provided because foot problems are a serious problem for people with diabetes. The irreversible damage to the blood vessels and nerves results into symptoms that may include numbness, slow wound healing, and tingling. Diabetic feet are prone to poor healing, ulcers, and deformities, and therefore require special care every day.

Geriatric foot care is also essential because the feet, just like other parts of the body, will show indications of aging. In fact, the American Podiatric Medical Association believes the human foot is the “mirror of health” because it can indicate several health conditions. Not only are there general physical changes to the feet as a person ages, but chronic diseases can also affect the feet.

They also offer pediatric foot care because children tend to encounter a lot of problems with their lower extremities and the feet. Increased activity while growing up, curiosity, and their lack of concern for the future tend to result in a number of pediatric foot problems.

They also provide sports medicine care because of the high risk of wounds and injuries to the foot when engaged in sports. And professional and college teams need their injured players to return to the team as soon as possible.

Ankle & Foot Care Center was founded with the goal of providing the best podiatry care in Whittier, California and surrounding areas. Dr. Mohammad Hassan, DPM, is a patient-focused podiatric foot and ankle surgeon serving patients in Whittier and Bellflower, CA. He received his BS degree in biological sciences at the University of California, Irvine and he obtained his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University in Oakland, CA. And his residency training in podiatric medicine and surgery was at the East Liverpool City Hospital in Ohio. He always takes a conservative approach to podiatry treatment before promoting surgical alternatives and he works closely with other healthcare providers to ensure comprehensive, coordinated care for all of his patients. He speaks fluent Hindi, Spanish, and Urdu which enables him to treat a wider variety of patients and he is also dedicated to continuing education to ensure that his surgical and clinical skills and knowledge are up-to-date.

Those who are interested in learning more about the podiatry services offered by Dr. Hassan can check out the Ankle & Foot Care Center website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about Ankle & Foot Care Center Whittier, contact the company here:

Ankle & Foot Care Center Whittier
Dr. Mohammad Hassan
(562) 600-2768
anklefootcarewhittier@gmail.com
Ankle & Foot Care Center
15141 Whittier Blvd Suite 330, Whittier, CA 90603

CONTACT: Dr. Mohammad Hassan


