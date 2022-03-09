U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,286.48
    +115.78 (+2.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,396.77
    +764.13 (+2.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,239.22
    +443.67 (+3.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.86
    +55.85 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.36
    -11.34 (-9.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.90
    -52.40 (-2.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.97
    -0.93 (-3.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1080
    +0.0172 (+1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9130
    +0.0410 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3184
    +0.0086 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8360
    +0.1720 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,206.34
    +2,938.68 (+7.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.51
    +12.17 (+1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Ankr Releases Revolutionary Liquid Bridge & Multi-Chain API To Bolster Polygon Network

Ankr
·3 min read

Ankr Has Just Released Two Disruptive Features To Assist Both Web3 Project Developers and DeFi Token Stakers

San Francisco, California, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ankr, the largest node provider for both Binance and Polygon, today announced the release of two new products - Ankr Bridge and a set of multi-chain APIs that speed blockchain development.

Ankr is a multi-chain platform that caters to stakers, developers, and blockchain enterprises. It is a comprehensive gateway for people to securely build and earn on Web3. Ankr is already the leading platform for a large swathe of Web3 developers and DeFi token stakers, and is rapidly adding to its arsenal of tools.

The Ankr Bridge enables users to send their liquid staking tokens to different blockchains, unlocking several new use-cases. The first release will enable the aMATICb liquid staking token to be sent and stored between the Ethereum and Polygon chains, though more tokens will be added soon.

This is a revolutionary addition for multiple reasons. Liquid staking is already innovative as it means users can exit staking at any time and have the option to earn additional layers of rewards on DeFi platforms.

In fixed staking, tokens would be locked with a variable rate of return. For instance, those who self-staked on the Ethereum network might have to wait for years until unstaking is enabled. Liquid staking changes all this by giving users liquid staking tokens in return for staking, giving their staked assets instant liquidity for use in other places. As an example, the reward-earning aMATICb token can be traded on decentralized exchanges or used for DeFi strategies like liquidity mining at any time.

Ankr Bridge is a cross-chain liquid staking bridge. This means users can purchase liquid staking tokens on a decentralized exchange (DEX) regardless of the underlying blockchain. This also allows users to find more arbitrage opportunities and trade liquid staking tokens easily, without messy conversions and network fees on different exchanges. It’s also possible to interact with a number of liquid staking tokens on a single chain, making new products like indexes possible.

Ankr Bridge will ultimately allow users to stake any token on any chain – that’s huge news for those involved in this burgeoning DeFi industry. DeFi users’ yield-earning potential is vastly increased thanks to this new bridge feature.

Ankr’s other product launch pertains to developers. Ankr is releasing two new APIs that make querying the blockchain far easier. In a new multi-chain Web3 environment, having easy access to data on multiple chains is very important. The Ankr Advanced API allows developers and companies to easily extract the information that they need on 11 blockchains (and growing), so they can focus on scaling their respective projects.

The second API release is one that tracks Non-Fungible Token (NFT) data. Currently, most developers have to rely on centralized third parties to find information on NFTs. They also have to jump between different resources to get information instead of using one multi-chain provider such as Ankr that pulls data from decentralized sources.

These APIs were created after feedback from the development community who were looking for a faster way to query blockchains. Through these APIs, developers can query large sections of a blockchain (or multiple blockchains) in a single call. Both APIs are released under Ankr Scan, a multi-chain explorer tool that currently supports 11 blockchains.

At the cutting edge of Web3, Ankr is offering development teams and token stakers the very best features that are not available elsewhere. The Ankr Bridge release, in conjunction with unparalleled API offerings, positions Ankr as a leader in Web3 infrastructure. It is likely to be one of the largest players in the future of multi-chain, cross-chain, and Infrastructure Finance, a new market just taking off now.

About Ankr Network

Ankr is building the future of decentralized infrastructure and multi-chain solutions, servicing over 50 proof-of-stake chains with an industry-leading global node delivery system and developer toolkit. Ankr serves over 1T transactions a year across Web3 and is the main infrastructure provider for BSC, Fantom, and Polygon chains as of 2022.

Website Twitter Telegram Discord Medium Reddit

For more information, please email:

Contact Person - Kurt Ivy

Email - kurt@cryptoprlabs.com

Location - San Francisco, California


Recommended Stories

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and many are now pulling out

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine --- and many are now pulling out.

  • Cortes Campers gets purchase order from Ford dealership

    The dealership owner expects the campers made with 100% molded fiberglass and marine gelcoats to hold up to extreme weather swings.

  • Oil Drops More than 15% as Ukraine Says Prepared to Compromise

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated that he’s prepared to make certain compromises with Russia to end the war. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in Ukraine

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis

    U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters are emerging as big winners of Europe's supply crisis as they export record volumes to the European Union for the third consecutive month at prices that have rallied since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European gas prices have hit all-time highs just as exporters of LNG in the United States completed projects that had been under development for years to deliver abundant shale gas supplies to international markets. Major U.S. developers like Cheniere Energy Inc, the largest U.S. exporter, are among the top beneficiaries after having signed numerous long-term deals to sell LNG in recent months, traders said.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • Wheat Prices Plunge in Chicago With Global Stockpiles Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat markets remained locked limit down after a key U.S. report forecast bigger ending stockpiles even as the Ukraine war disrupts supplies out of the key Black Sea region.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory

  • This 1 New Threat Could Punish Moderna Stock

    Despite being hot off $18.5 billion in revenue from sales of its coronavirus vaccine last year, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) might just have trouble brewing. On Feb. 28, Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) initiated a lawsuit against Moderna, claiming that the company had infringed on several patents with its Spikevax vaccine. In particular, Arbutus took issue with the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used as a drug delivery system for Moderna's jabs.

  • Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

    Costco membership prices could increase later this year. Learn how to snag the lower price for a year right now to save on gas, appliances and more.

  • Oil prices at $200 is no longer crazy, analyst says in dire warning

    The rally in crude oil prices may just be starting, warns one top oil strategist.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Surging nickel prices are bad news for electric car manufacturers

    The rising cost of commodities continues to prove challenging for automakers trying to make EVs more affordable.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • US Wages Are 20% Lower Due to Lack of Competition Among Employers: Report

    As the Biden administration works to promote what it calls its pro-labor agenda, a new analysis by the Treasury Department finds that monopsony power – a market structure in which there is only one buyer – among employers throughout the U.S. economy has reduced wages by roughly 20% on average. “While most labor markets do not literally feature a single employer, a market with a small set of employers may mimic a monopsony by each engaging in practices that give them market power over workers,” t

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Shareholder Sues Rivian, Alleging Startup Misled Investors on Vehicle Pricing

    The suit alleges Rivian failed to disclose it had underpriced its vehicles and would need to raise prices after its market debut.

  • JPMorgan Loses Another TRO Lawsuit Against a Departing Advisor

    The bank had accused the advisor, who left to join Wells Fargo, of violating an agreement not to solicit former clients.