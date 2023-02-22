U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

Ankr token surges 60%, partners Microsoft for enterprise-grade node service

Danny Park
·1 min read

Ankr’s utility token ANKR surged by more than 60% after the San Francisco-based blockchain infrastructure startup announced on Tuesday a partnership with Microsoft to offer blockchain node hosting services for enterprises.

See related article: DeFi protocol Ankr to buy US$5 mln of BNB to cover funds lost in exploit

Fast facts

  • The price of Ankr rose to US$0.0538 from US$0.0333 in about an hour after the company announced its partnership with the tech giant. The cryptocurrency was trading at US$0.047 as of 11 a.m., Wednesday in Hong Kong, according to CoinMarketCap data.

  • Ankr and Microsoft will launch what they described as an enterprise-level blockchain node service on Microsoft’s Azure software marketplace.

  • A node is a computing device that takes part in the verification and processing of transactions on blockchain networks.

See related article: Microsoft mulls US$10 bln investment in ChatGPT’s OpenAI

