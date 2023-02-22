Ankr token surges 60%, partners Microsoft for enterprise-grade node service

Ankr’s utility token ANKR surged by more than 60% after the San Francisco-based blockchain infrastructure startup announced on Tuesday a partnership with Microsoft to offer blockchain node hosting services for enterprises.

Fast facts

The price of Ankr rose to US$0.0538 from US$0.0333 in about an hour after the company announced its partnership with the tech giant. The cryptocurrency was trading at US$0.047 as of 11 a.m., Wednesday in Hong Kong, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Ankr and Microsoft will launch what they described as an enterprise-level blockchain node service on Microsoft’s Azure software marketplace.

A node is a computing device that takes part in the verification and processing of transactions on blockchain networks.

