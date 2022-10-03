U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,622.03
    +36.41 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,049.15
    +323.64 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,643.04
    +67.42 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,671.94
    +7.23 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.17
    +4.68 (+5.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.30
    +6.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.21
    +1.17 (+6.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6900
    -0.1140 (-3.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1216
    +0.0050 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9390
    +0.2100 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,215.29
    +37.03 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.51
    +2.16 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,886.04
    -7.77 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Ann Taylor and LOFT Launch StyleRewards

Ann Taylor; LOFT
·3 min read

Enhanced Loyalty Program Focuses on Client Connections Across All Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retailers Ann Taylor and LOFT today announce the launch of StyleRewards, a reimagined and modernized multi-tender loyalty program that enables clients to earn and redeem perks across the brands, including Ann Taylor, LOFT, Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet. StyleRewards is one program for all brands, and it is designed to focus on the customer, keeping them at the center of the experience.

“With greater opportunities to earn points and more perks to enjoy, it’s our way of letting our customers know, ‘We hear you and we understand you’,” says Lucy Yi, Senior Vice President of Digital and Customer Marketing, Ann Taylor and LOFT. “From elevating the service experience to reinforcing the power of community, StyleRewards creates an emotional connection with our customers and deepens our relationship with them, while offering clients even more rewards for shopping the brands they love.”

With a new tiered structure and evolved Ann Taylor Credit Card and LOFT Credit Card programs, StyleRewards reimagines the brand’s retail experience to reward its most loyal members with incremental benefits, emphasizing a customer-first loyalty approach. StyleRewards allows customers to level up to a new VIP tier that unlocks access to even more advantages for using the program.

Enhanced benefits of StyleRewards program include:

  • Members earn two points per dollar spent on qualifying purchases across all the brands and Credit Cardholders earn five points for every dollar spent.

  • With every 1000 points earned, StyleRewards members will earn a $10 reward to use at any Ann Taylor, LOFT, Ann Taylor Factory, or LOFT Outlet store or online in the U.S.

  • StyleRewards members enjoy a range of benefits such as early access to special events and promotions, a special birthday gift that is now enhanced for VIP status members, choose-your-own Free Shipping days, and exclusive offers throughout the year.

  • Credit Cardmembers have access to additional perks, including free shipping with a $75 qualifying online purchase, a $20 welcome offer, an extra 15% off the first Tuesday of every month, and a dedicated customer service phone line.

Customers can join online or in Ann Taylor and LOFT stores, including outlet locations. For more information about StyleRewards, visit www.anntaylor.com/StyleRewards or www.loft.com/styleREWARDS.

ABOUT ANN TAYLOR
Ann Taylor is an iconic American sportswear brand rooted in a heritage of workwear. Blending the best of sophisticated, relevant design with notable quality and fit, Ann Taylor lives up to the expectations of today’s accomplished woman through inspirational style for wherever she is headed, a personalized experience, and a belief that empowered women empower women. Founded in 1954 in New Haven, CT, today Ann Taylor has over 200 stores and outlets across the US and offers online shopping at AnnTaylor.com.

ABOUT LOFT
LOFT creates optimistic, feminine, and versatile clothing for a wide range of women with one common style goal: to look and feel confident. From all day, any day must-haves to fashion with a wink, LOFT consistently serves up head-to-toe outfits and perfect pieces at an incredible value which makes getting dressed feel effortless. Launching in 1998, today LOFT has over 500 stores and outlets across the US and offers 24/7 shopping at Loft.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Girvan
Senior Manager, Public Relations
(917) 575.7515
Jennifer_Girvan@anninc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Wishpond Provides Corporate Update on the Completed Integration of its Viral Loops Acquisition and Resulting Growth

    Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce it has completed the integration of its recently acquired subsidiary, Viral Loops Technologies Inc. ("Viral Loops"), resulting in improving growth in the combined businesses due to greater cross selling and bundling opportunities with larger deal sizes. Viral Loops is witnessing increasing revenue and customer growth since being a

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Chinese Property Props Up Plunging Hong Kong Stocks

    The Hang Seng Index closed at an 11-year low, with losses in financials and tech, although piecemeal property measures out of Beijing temporarily boosted developers.

  • $500,00 Earns This Much In Interest Annually

    The savings and fixed income landscape grows more diverse every day and individuals have many options at their fingertips. When making an investment, you will want to consider how much money you could get in return. Here's a breakdown of how … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can $500,000 Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ will consider cutting oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates, when it meets in person on Wednesday for the first time in more than two years.A larger-than-expected reduction would reflect the scale of the producer group’s concern that the global economy is slowing in the face of rapidly tightening monetary policy. A final decision won’t be made until oil ministers meet in OPEC’s Vienna headquarters, the delegates said. A cut of 1 million barr

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • An Alzheimer’s Drug’s Big Surprise: What It Means

    Biogen and Eisau reported positive results in a trial for their latest attempt to develop a drug that can combat Alzheimer’s. The good news buttressed the underlying theory of the disease, gave new life to battered Biogen, and gave hope to Eli Lilly and Roche with their own Alzheimer’s drug in testing.

  • Range-Bound Bitcoin Reminds Crypto Twitter of 2018 Lull That Ended With 50% Crash

    Prominent crypto commentators say they're worried bitcoin's price consolidation indicates a deeper slide is coming, just as it did four years ago.

  • Is Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for PJP

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise sharply as Wall Street crawls out of a brutal September

    U.S. stocks bounced Monday morning after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed out their first three-quarter losing streak since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the Dow logged its first such span of losses since 2015.

  • Social Security Funds Could Run Dry by 2035

    The Social Security Administration now says the funds Social Security uses to pay benefits will run dry by 2035, one year later than previously predicted. For most Americans those extra 12 months are cold comfort. Will Congress come to the … Continue reading → The post Social Security Funds to Run Dry by 2035? Here's How to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • It’s a New Quarter but Old Fears Are Making Markets Nervous

    It’s the start of a new quarter but old fears and uncertainties, and some fresh ones, are keeping markets in an anxious state.

  • Citi Sees UK Stocks ‘Cult’ Emerging After Gilts Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rout in UK bond markets may bring an end to a “gilt cult” among the country’s pension funds, Citigroup Inc. strategists said.Funds that have been willing to pay any price to hedge interest-rate and inflation risk received a “much-needed wake-up call” when gilts plunged in reaction to new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s unfunded tax-cut policy, strategists including Robert Buckland wrote in a note Monday.Such has been the clamor for gilts over the past 20 years that pension-f

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Myovant Stock Soars After Rejecting $2.5 Billion Sumitomo Bid

    The offer came at a 27% premium to Myovant's previous market price but was below the company's trading highs last year.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. MarineMax Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China's Xiaomi says will protect business interests after assets frozen in India

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets and would continue to protect its interests. An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to seize 55.51 billion rupees, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

  • A Stock Investor’s Guide to Brazil’s Presidential Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian stocks have outperformed global peers this year, and some investors say more gains are likely in store as neither of the two candidates vying for the presidency in the first round of voting Sunday is expected to jeopardize the country’s fiscal accounts in the short term. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Risk Gauge at Record High, Shares Hit New LowTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkr

  • Is Zoom A Buy Or Sell As Microsoft Battle Intensifies In Business Market?

    The pandemic-driven growth of Zoom Video is long over. Corporate clients could boost Zoom stock but Microsoft looms.

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    CORRECTIONS In the Streetwise column in Saturday’s Exchange section, the dollar conversion for Britain’s expected £150 billion-or-so, or $167 billion, subsidy of energy costs for households and businesses was incorrectly given as $140 billion.