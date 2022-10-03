Ann Taylor and LOFT Launch StyleRewards

Enhanced Loyalty Program Focuses on Client Connections Across All Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retailers Ann Taylor and LOFT today announce the launch of StyleRewards, a reimagined and modernized multi-tender loyalty program that enables clients to earn and redeem perks across the brands, including Ann Taylor, LOFT, Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet. StyleRewards is one program for all brands, and it is designed to focus on the customer, keeping them at the center of the experience.



“With greater opportunities to earn points and more perks to enjoy, it’s our way of letting our customers know, ‘We hear you and we understand you’,” says Lucy Yi, Senior Vice President of Digital and Customer Marketing, Ann Taylor and LOFT. “From elevating the service experience to reinforcing the power of community, StyleRewards creates an emotional connection with our customers and deepens our relationship with them, while offering clients even more rewards for shopping the brands they love.”

With a new tiered structure and evolved Ann Taylor Credit Card and LOFT Credit Card programs, StyleRewards reimagines the brand’s retail experience to reward its most loyal members with incremental benefits, emphasizing a customer-first loyalty approach. StyleRewards allows customers to level up to a new VIP tier that unlocks access to even more advantages for using the program.

Enhanced benefits of StyleRewards program include:

Members earn two points per dollar spent on qualifying purchases across all the brands and Credit Cardholders earn five points for every dollar spent.

With every 1000 points earned, StyleRewards members will earn a $10 reward to use at any Ann Taylor, LOFT, Ann Taylor Factory, or LOFT Outlet store or online in the U.S.

StyleRewards members enjoy a range of benefits such as early access to special events and promotions, a special birthday gift that is now enhanced for VIP status members, choose-your-own Free Shipping days, and exclusive offers throughout the year.

Credit Cardmembers have access to additional perks, including free shipping with a $75 qualifying online purchase, a $20 welcome offer, an extra 15% off the first Tuesday of every month, and a dedicated customer service phone line.

Customers can join online or in Ann Taylor and LOFT stores, including outlet locations. For more information about StyleRewards, visit www.anntaylor.com/StyleRewards or www.loft.com/styleREWARDS.

ABOUT ANN TAYLOR

Ann Taylor is an iconic American sportswear brand rooted in a heritage of workwear. Blending the best of sophisticated, relevant design with notable quality and fit, Ann Taylor lives up to the expectations of today’s accomplished woman through inspirational style for wherever she is headed, a personalized experience, and a belief that empowered women empower women. Founded in 1954 in New Haven, CT, today Ann Taylor has over 200 stores and outlets across the US and offers online shopping at AnnTaylor.com.

ABO UT LO FT

LOFT creates optimistic, feminine, and versatile clothing for a wide range of women with one common style goal: to look and feel confident. From all day, any day must-haves to fashion with a wink, LOFT consistently serves up head-to-toe outfits and perfect pieces at an incredible value which makes getting dressed feel effortless. Launching in 1998, today LOFT has over 500 stores and outlets across the US and offers 24/7 shopping at Loft.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Girvan

Senior Manager, Public Relations

(917) 575.7515

Jennifer_Girvan@anninc.com



