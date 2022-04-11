Anna Shor, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Shor, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Physician in Neurology and in acknowledgment of her work at NYU Langone: Clinical Neurophysiology Associates.

As a respected professional in the medical field, Dr. Shor is a specialist in Epilepsy and Electromyography. She provides intraoperative monitoring in real-time for surgeons during their procedures. Dr. Shor is a professor and a mentor to Neurophysiology and EMG Fellows.



Dr. Shor attended Nicolae Testemițanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Moldova, graduating with her Medical Degree. She completed a six-month-long residency and then relocated to the United States. She then attended North Shore LIJ, where she gained experience in a Neurology residency (2010) and an Epilepsy Fellowship (2011). Dr. Shor later gained experience at NYU Langone, completing a Neurophysiology Fellowship in 2012.



The doctor is board certified in Psychiatry, Neurology, and Clinical Neurophysiology through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). The ABPN is a non-profit organization that promotes high-quality patient care through the certification of qualified neurologists and psychiatrists.



As an experienced Physician in Neurology, Dr. Shor is currently a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Medical Center & Hospital for Joint Diseases. She has been teaching since 2011. Dr. Shor is the author of the Neuromuscular Disorders chapter in the 5th edition of Medical Aspects of Disability for the Rehabilitation Professionals, published in 2017.



Alongside her teaching work, Dr. Shor sees patients at the NYU Langone HJD Clinical Neurophysiology Associates, an affiliate of NYU Langone Health, NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn, and NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital. NYU Langone is one of the United State's premier academic medical institutions, with a mission to serve, teach, and discover through patient care, research, and education. In her daily work, Dr. Shor treats patients with disorders of the nervous system, brain, spinal cord, nerves, and muscles. She talks with patients to understand their symptoms and conducts tests and scans to diagnose. She can suggest a treatment plan after evaluating their mental and physical state. NYU Langone is the #8 Best Hospital ranked by US News and World Report.



Dr. Shor comes from a family of physicians in Moldova reaching back over 200 years. Her family has been featured in news articles in their local region for their work in Medicine. The doctor has recently been recognized with a profile feature in Health News today and US News & World Report.



She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her grandfather, Dr. Joseph Shor, MD, a Neuropsychiatrist.



For more information, visit https://nyulangone.org/.

