Do AnnAik's (Catalist:A52) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like AnnAik (Catalist:A52). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is AnnAik Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, AnnAik has grown EPS by 31% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. AnnAik's EBIT margins have actually improved by 2.7 percentage points in the last year, to reach 7.7%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 12%. That falls short of ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since AnnAik is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$22m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are AnnAik Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Shareholders in AnnAik will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending S$315k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by COO & Executive Director Kim Keang Ng for S$102k worth of shares, at about S$0.07 per share.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for AnnAik will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. Indeed, with a collective holding of 62%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. Of course, AnnAik is a very small company, with a market cap of only S$22m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have S$14m worth of stock. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Is AnnAik Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that AnnAik has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for AnnAik you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

