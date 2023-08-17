AnnAik's Kheng Low Acquires 7.5% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Kheng Low, a AnnAik Limited (Catalist:A52) insider, recently shelled out S$98k to buy stock, at S$0.07 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 7.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

AnnAik Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by COO & Executive Director Kim Keang Ng for S$102k worth of shares, at about S$0.07 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of S$0.084. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months AnnAik insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. AnnAik insiders own about S$15m worth of shares (which is 62% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AnnAik Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest AnnAik insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for AnnAik you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit concerning.

