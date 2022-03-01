U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,309.02
    -64.92 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,241.44
    -651.16 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,573.44
    -177.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.32
    -32.77 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.55
    +9.83 (+10.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.90
    +31.20 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    +0.82 (+3.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1109
    -0.0113 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7120
    -0.1270 (-6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3314
    -0.0107 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8900
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,382.77
    +2,445.12 (+5.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.78
    +0.79 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Annals of Family Medicine: Researchers propose strategies to accurately characterize health inequities across racial groups in quantitative health sciences research

·2 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A U.S.-based research team has proposed a rethinking in how dominant research paradigms are used to more appropriately account for differences in health outcomes across racial and ethnic groups in quantitative health sciences – conceptual approaches that are typically ignored and overlooked.

Visual Abstract for &quot;Conceptualizing, Contextualizing, and Operationalizing Race in Quantitative Health Sciences Research,&quot; by Elle Lett, Emmanuella Asabor, Sourik Beltr&#xe1;n, Ashley Michelle Cannon, and Onyebuchi A. Arah. Online-first article available now at annfammed.org.
Visual Abstract for "Conceptualizing, Contextualizing, and Operationalizing Race in Quantitative Health Sciences Research," by Elle Lett, Emmanuella Asabor, Sourik Beltrán, Ashley Michelle Cannon, and Onyebuchi A. Arah. Online-first article available now at annfammed.org.

The paper, recently published in the Annals of Family Medicine, is titled "Conceptualizing, Contextualizing, and Operationalizing Race in Quantitative Health Sciences Research". It is available for free download.

"To move forward in achieving racial equity, we must leave behind antiquated, unsubstantiated, and harmful conceptualizations of race and implement strategies that allow us to estimate the health impacts of systemic racism and ultimately dismantle it," the authors write.

By conceptualizing health disparities as separate from the impacts of systemic racism, researchers propagate harmful narratives and stereotypes of biological characteristics or cultural inferiority, which hinder equity.

This approach has been historically common in health sciences literature. The authors emphasize that the presence of these narratives in COVID-19 literature, as well as in research about inequities in morbidity and mortality among Black individuals, incorrectly contribute to harmful stereotypes such as genetic susceptibility; greater risk tolerance or willful assumption of pandemic risk; or poor hygiene.

"Race should not be used as a measure of biological difference, but rather as a proxy for exposure to systemic racism," the authors write. "We emphasize that an understanding of race that moves from physiological difference to a particular relationship to structural forces is foundational to high quality health equity research."

Following a brief overview of the history of health equity research, the paper provides recommendations on how researchers can more appropriately engage in quantitative scientific inquiry to understand the impact of racism on adverse health outcomes:

  • Apply appropriate theoretical frameworks that accurately explain how social-structural factors might interact with a disease to produce results most important for achieving health equity.

  • Draw upon Black, Indigenous, Latine and other community consults as experts to inform public health research.

  • Measure elements of racism in research in both new and secondary datasets

  • Elevate Black, Latine and Indigenous scholars to leadership positions to conduct racial health equity research.

Conceptualizing, Contextualizing, and Operationalizing Race in Quantitative Health Sciences Research

Elle Lett, Emmanuella Asabor, Sourik Beltrán, Ashley Michelle Cannon, Onyebuchi A. Arah

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annals-of-family-medicine-researchers-propose-strategies-to-accurately-characterize-health-inequities-across-racial-groups-in-quantitative-health-sciences-research-301493008.html

SOURCE Annals of Family Medicine

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Tonix Pharma Inks Research Pact For Oxytocin In Eating Disorder

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has entered into a sponsored research agreement with Inserm Transfert and Aix-Marseille Université to study oxytocin in the genetically engineered mouse model of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). PWS is a rare genetic disorder that causes distinct but related pathological eating disorders in adults and newborns. "Tonix is excited to enter into this new research collaboration, which we hope will expand our understanding of oxytocin's potential to treat

  • Gilead gets a complete response letter from FDA about the vial used to store an experimental HIV drug

    Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were down 1.0% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it received a complete response letter from the Food and Drug Administration regarding its application for an experimental HIV drug. Gilead is seeking FDA approval for lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, for people with multi-drug resistant HIV. The FDA raised questions about the use of a specific type of vial and whether it's compatible with the drug solution. Gilead said it will

  • MyndVR and Omega Healthcare announce a strategic alliance to deliver VR therapeutics in Senior Care

    The 3-year partnership will offer Omega's operators access to MyndVR's network of content, VR headsets, and proprietary care tablets.

  • Pfizer vaccine significantly less effective in kids 5-11: study

    The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is significantly less effective in children aged 5 to 11 than it is in older kids, a new study found, raising questions about the correct dose to give to the young. The study from researchers at the New York State Department of Health found that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection among children 5 to 11 declined from 68 percent to just 12 percent over the period of Dec. 13 to Jan. 30. Effectiveness...

  • North Texas students experience medical emergencies related to Delta 8 gummies, THC vapes

    Keller police said they are investigating local vape and CBD shops for sales to underage students.

  • Growing Grassroots Support for the Rare Disease Community in Romania

    NoRo pilots the country’s first and only patient-run reference center for rare diseases

  • People Are Sharing Their Near-Death Experiences, And I'm Sweating Just Reading Them

    "Right after I gave birth to my son, I told the doctors that something wasn't right."View Entire Post ›

  • Here's How Worried You Should Be About 'Stealth' Omicron

    Stealth omicron, what is steal omicron, how worried to be about stealth omicron, and stealth omicron symptoms.

  • Health workers’ vaccine mandate undone by religious exemptions

    Several hospital executives said they believe they have to approve the religious exemptions for their employees.

  • Amazon teams up with Teladoc to bring voice-activated health service to Alexa

    If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon (AMZN) and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health (TDOC) are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices.

  • Republicans and Joe Manchin block Senate bill to secure abortion rights

    Democrats knew it would not pass but wanted the votes recorded nonetheless Senator Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to vote against the Women’s Health Protection Act. Photograph: Jon Cherry/Reuters A bill to enshrine the right to abortion in federal law was blocked by Senate Republicans on Monday. Although Democrats expected the bill to fail, they brought the measure forward at a perilous moment for abortion rights, to ensure votes were recorded. The supreme court is expected in June to decide

  • Canada relaxes entry requirements for vaccinated travellers

    Testing requirements have been relaxed for tourists and residents as Covid-19 cases fall.

  • 140 million Americans have had coronavirus, according to blood tests analyzed by CDC

    More than 140 million Americans have had the coronavirus, according to estimates from blood tests that reveal antibodies from infection - about double the rate regularly cited by national case counts. The estimates, compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show that about 43% of the country has been infected by the virus. The study shows that the majority of children have also been infected.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories fr

  • U.S. parents still divided over school COVID masking rules -survey

    As public schools around the United States lift COVID-19 mask mandates, parents are divided over the issue, with nearly 43% saying face covering requirements should remain in place to prevent virus transmission, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Most parents who responded also expressed concern about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 5, saying they do not have enough information, according to the KFF survey of 1,502 adults conducted between Feb. 9 and 21. Support for masks in schools has been falling since September, when two thirds of people and over 60% of parents favored some level of mask requirements, KFF said.

  • Elizabeth Hurley is picture of health during stay at luxury health resort

    Elizabeth Hurley seems to be bouncing back well from her injury at a luxury wellness resort.

  • Amazon to make masks optional for warehouse employees

    "This announcement is an exciting step in our path to normal operations," Amazon said in an internal memo. The company wouldn't comment on whether the new policy affected corporate and tech workers.

  • FDA approves CTI BioPharma's bone marrow cancer drug

    The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK inhibitors, and will compete with Incyte Corp's Jakafi and Bristol Myers' Inrebic, which were approved in 2011 and 2019 respectively for treating Myelofibrosis. Myelofibrosis causes extensive scarring in the bone marrow and disrupts the body's production of blood cells, causing low platelet count, anemia, weakness, fatigue and often swelling of the liver and spleen.

  • Six ways to stay motivated at the gym, according to personal trainers

    Even a two-minute workout can make a difference

  • U.S. daily COVID case numbers return to pre-omicron levels, and New York is set to drop face-mask requirements for students

    The U.S. tally of daily cases of COVID-19 has returned to levels seen before the highly infectious omicron strain was discovered in November, helping to lower hospitalizations, the number of patients in intensive-care units and the daily death toll.