Anne Hathaway walks off Vanity Fair photo shoot in support of Condé Nast protest

NEW YORK — Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway reportedly walked off a Vanity Fair photo shoot Tuesday morning in support of union workers protesting Condé Nast.

Nearly 400 employees participated in a 24-hour strike Tuesday in protest of the high-end publishing company’s negotiation practices. According to Variety, “once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.”

Hathaway — who famously starred as a young journalist subject to a cold and abusive boss in the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada” — was reportedly unaware of the planned work stoppage when she arrived for her photo shoot in Lower Manhattan.

Hathaway’s team is said to have been alerted to the protest at the last minute by a member of the SAG-AFTRA union representing actors. That union walked the picket lines for 118 days last year before reaching an agreement that put Hollywood back to work.

Workers from publications including Vogue, GQ, Allure and Glamour participated in Tuesday’s protest against Condé Nast, which included a rally in front of the publisher’s office. On Monday, before beginning its protest, the union asked readers not to cross its “click-it line” by reading stories on any of its employer’s websites.

Condé Nast announced in November it planned to shed 5% of its workforce in a move that was expected to impact nearly 300 employees.

Just last week, it was announced that digital music publication Pitchfork was being folded into GQ as part of continued restructuring efforts at Condé Nast. The decision to merge the music outlet with the men’s magazine reportedly resulted in numerous layoffs at Pitchfork, including the departure of its editor in chief.