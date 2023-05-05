Anne Jalkala

Vaisala

Press release

May 5, 2023

Anne Jalkala joins Vaisala Leadership Team

Vaisala’s Chief Sustainability and Strategy Officer Anne Jalkala has been appointed member of the Vaisala Leadership Team as of May 5, 2023. She reports to President and CEO Kai Öistämö.

Anne Jalkala started in Vaisala in 2022. She joined the company from Fortum, where she held several leadership positions focusing on growth, innovation, strategy and digital business. Jalkala also has extensive experience from the academic world. She has led the LUT School of Business and Management and worked as Professor in Industrial Management at Lappeenranta University of Technology. She holds a doctoral degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Lappeenranta University of Technology.

As a member of the Vaisala Leadership Team, Anne Jalkala will be responsible for both strategy and sustainability. “Anne is in a key position as we continue our journey towards long-term, sustainable growth as well as global leadership in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Welcome Anne to the Vaisala Leadership Team, I look forward to continuing the great collaboration with you and your team,” says Kai Öistämö, President and CEO.

”From day 1, I have felt very welcome in Vaisala, where great technology, talented colleagues, and a strong purpose are combined. I am very excited about this opportunity and working with colleagues, partners, and customers towards our mission Observations for a better world,” Anne Jalkala continues.

More information for the media:

Nina Eklund, Director, Communications and Brand

Tel. +358 40 669 1999

nina.eklund@vaisala.com

About Vaisala

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

