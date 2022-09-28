U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,651.25
    -9.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,175.00
    -28.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,258.50
    -75.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,667.80
    -0.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.23
    +0.73 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.30
    +1.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.13 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9575
    -0.0023 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +1.06 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0672
    -0.0059 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6560
    -0.1350 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,010.50
    -1,214.80 (-6.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.80
    -24.33 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.60
    -20.99 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Anne McEntee Joins MRC Global’s Board of Directors

MRC Global
·2 min read
MRC Global
MRC Global

Dr. Anne McEntee, MRC Global Board of Directors

Dr. Anne McEntee, MRC Global Board of Directors
Dr. Anne McEntee, MRC Global Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) announced today that Anne McEntee has joined MRC Global’s board of directors.

Robert Wood, MRC Global’s chairman of the board of directors, commented, “I am thrilled to welcome Anne to our Board as a new independent director. Anne’s impressive career at GE, including leadership roles in renewable energy, greatly expands the capabilities and insights available to MRC Global. Her appointment continues the refreshment of our Board and supports our commitment to diversity among our directors.”

Dr. McEntee currently serves as the chief executive officer for the Onshore Wind Digital Services unit of GE Renewable Energy. She joined GE in 1998 and has held various managerial and leadership roles across multiple GE businesses including the Energy, Power, and Oil & Gas Divisions. From conventional power services, flow and process technologies, and driving the energy transition in the Renewable Energy Division, Anne has extensive experience in the energy sector. She holds a B.S. in Applied Mathematics, M.S. in Mathematics and PhD in Applied Mathematics, all from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“Anne brings a wealth of relevant industry experience and a sharp business acumen to our Board,” added Rob Saltiel, MRC Global’s president and CEO. “As we increase our company’s focus on the energy transition as a sustainable growth vehicle, Anne’s deep knowledge and extensive background in related projects and businesses will be invaluable. I look forward to working with Anne and our entire Board in advancing MRC Global’s growth strategy.”  
  
About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 205 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

Contact:

Monica Broughton
Investor Relations
MRC Global Inc.
Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com
832-308-2847

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d20e180-d32d-487d-8a80-956a07231690


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 'Biggest crash in world history': Robert Kiyosaki issues another dire warning and now avoids ‘anything that can be printed’ — here are 3 hard assets he likes instead

    Things are bad. But at least ‘you can eat’ one of these assets.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.The Cupertino, California-based electronics maker has told suppliers to pull back from efforts to increase assembly of the iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, said the people, asking not to be named as the plans are not public. Instead, the com

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $77.87, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day.

  • Plunging Markets Spur New Intervention Warnings Across Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- After some of the most dramatic declines in global financial markets since the Federal Reserve began lifting borrowing costs six months ago, authorities in Asia are stepping up efforts to prevent a downward spiral.South Korea joined a growing list of interventions on Wednesday, with the central bank saying it will buy as much as $2.1 billion worth of sovereign debt. In Taiwan, officials have floated currency controls and signaled a readiness to ban stock short sales. China has ins

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Biogen, Eisai stocks soar on landmark Alzheimer's data, lifting rivals

    Shares in Biogen and Eisai soared on Wednesday reflecting the surprise trial success of their experimental Alzheimer's drug, which also lifted the stocks of rival drugmakers Roche and Eli Lilly. Against the odds, Biogen and Eisai on Tuesday said their experimental drug, lecanemab, slowed progress of the brain-wasting disease by 27% compared with a placebo, in a large trial of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's. The data is an "unequivocal win" for Alzheimer's patients and Biogen, said BMO analyst Evan Seigerman.

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock hasn't had the best 2022. Share performance trailed the wider market through mid-September, thanks partly to a general distaste for tech and growth stocks and partly because of a growth hangover in key areas like PC and video game software. The business has several promising growth avenues ahead, including cloud services and an eventual rebound in areas like gaming.

  • Fed: Markets are 'more realistic now' on their pricing, strategist says

    Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy Jas Thandi and Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income, examine the Fed's interest rate hikes, GDP outlook, and market sell-offs.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Shares of digital payments platform PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) soared in the early days of the pandemic, but they've tumbled around 71.8% from the high they reached in 2021. Smelling a bargain, Ray Dalio and the fund he manages, Bridgewater Associates, bought up more than 1.1 million shares of PayPal during the second quarter. Dalio is attracted to PayPal as a long-term holding because its ubiquitous payments platform has a strong competitive advantage that should endure.

  • Verizon hasn’t been a very defensive stock lately, but here’s how things could flip

    Telecommunications stocks are said to be defensive, but Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson wrote that Verizon Communications Inc. hasn't quite lived up to that billing lately.

  • Chip Stocks Fall on Report Apple Is Scrapping Boost to iPhone Production

    Shares of Apple suppliers STMicro and Taiwan Semiconductor fall on a report the tech giant is scrapping plans to increase iPhone production following weaker-than-expected demand.

  • Annaly Capital Management's Rare 3-Standard Deviation Selloff

    The effects of rising interest rates continue to hit markets and none more so than in the mortgage sector. The amount of selling lately, for example, in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is remarkable for its extraordinary downward pressure on price levels. Here’s the daily price chart, to show you how extreme this is: [Chart 1] The upper and lower bands represent two standard deviations from the mean price — the mean is the dotted line in between them. Technical analyst John Bollinger

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.