Anne Nurminen appointed to Finnvera’s Board of Directors

Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release 14 October 2022

Entrepreneur Anne Nurminen has been elected as a member to Finnvera’s Board of Directors. The election was made by the State of Finland as the only shareholder of Finnvera plc. Nurminen works as CEO at a family owned engineering workshop company Helkone Group Ltd and at Pixy Finland Ltd, which focuses on equestrian coaching. In addition, she is Chairman of the Boards of Hellmanin Konepaja Ltd and Protools Ltd. Nurminen is widely networked through her positions of trust, and she is, among others, a member of the Board of Directors at of Technology Industries of Finland as well as a member of the entrepreneur delegation at Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK).

After the decision, Finnvera plc's board is as follows:

Petri Ekman, Chairman of Board of Directors

Antti Neimala, First Vice Chairman

Terhi Järvikare, Second Vice Chairman

Ritva Laukkanen

Hannu Jaatinen

Petri Viertiö

Elina Piispanen

Anne Nurminen

Further information:

Risto Huopaniemi, Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs and Administration, Finnvera, tel. +358 29 460 2520, risto.huopaniemi@finnvera.fi







