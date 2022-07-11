U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,854.43
    -44.95 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,173.84
    -164.31 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,372.60
    -262.71 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.01
    -37.36 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.12
    -0.97 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    -0.08 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0050
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1902
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3870
    -0.0330 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,004.70
    -850.79 (-4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.74
    -2.22 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Annexon Closes $130 Million Private Placement Extending its Operating Runway into the Second Half of 2025

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Annexon Biosciences
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ANNX
Annexon Biosciences
Annexon Biosciences

Proceeds Support Advancement of Broad Pipeline of Novel Complement Product Candidates for Diseases of the Body, Brain and Eye

BRISBANE, Calif., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced the closing of its private placement, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $130 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses. The proceeds from the private placement, combined with the company’s current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, are now expected to be sufficient to fund the company’s current operating plan into the second half of 2025. Annexon intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement, together with its existing cash and investments, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The private placement was led by Redmile Group, LLC, with participation by Adage Capital Partners LP, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Driehaus Capital Management, Fairmount, Satter Medical Technology Partners and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.

“We are grateful for the support of our shareholders and their belief in our therapeutic approach to stopping the classical complement cascade at its start,” said Douglas Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “This financing is an important strategic advancement for Annexon, providing meaningful funds to fuel our pipeline of multiple fit-for-purpose product candidates, including our first-of-its-kind oral, small molecule complement agent, ANX1502, for the treatment of classical complement-mediated autoimmune diseases. With an operating runway extended into the second half of 2025 and several clinical data readouts anticipated throughout 2022 and 2023, we believe we are well-positioned to execute both our near- and long-term goals.”

In the private placement, Annexon sold 9,013,834 shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 24,696,206 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 8,427,508 shares of common stock, at a combined price of $3.871250 per share of common stock and accompanying common warrant and $3.870250 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant. Each pre-funded warrant has an exercise price of $0.001 per share of common stock, is exercisable immediately and is exercisable until exercised in full. The accompanying common warrants have an exercise price of $5.806875 per share of common stock, are immediately exercisable and expire on June 30, 2025. The private placement was conducted in accordance with applicable Nasdaq rules and was priced to satisfy the “Minimum Price” requirement (as defined in the Nasdaq rules).

Jefferies and Cowen served as joint placement agents for the private placement.

The securities sold in this private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. Annexon has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares of common stock issued in the private placement and the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the pre-funded warrants and the common warrants issued in the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to bring game-changing medicines to patients with classical complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye. The classical complement cascade is a seminal pathway within the immune system that anchors and drives a host of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. Annexon is advancing a new class of complement medicines targeting the early classical cascade and all downstream pathway components that contribute to disease, while selectively preserving the beneficial immune functions of other complement pathways. Annexon is rigorously developing a pipeline of diversified product candidates across multiple mid- to late-stage clinical trials, with clinical data anticipated throughout 2022 and 2023.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “on track,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: cash operating runway; anticipated milestones; timing of data reports and trials; execution of the company’s near- and long-term goals; and continuing advancement of the company’s innovative portfolio. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the company’s history of net operating losses; the company’s ability to obtain necessary capital to fund its clinical programs; the early stages of clinical development of the company’s product candidates; the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises on the company’s clinical programs and business operations; the company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize its product candidates; any undesirable side effects or other properties of the company’s product candidates; the company’s reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the outcomes of any future collaboration agreements; and the company’s ability to adequately maintain intellectual property rights for its product candidates. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the company’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Monique Allaire
THRUST Strategic Communications
monique@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
949-903-4750
sseapy@realchemistry.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks continued to slump today, as investors prepare for the start of earnings season and new data this week that will provide a glimpse into the current state of inflation. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower in the final hour of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 1.4% lower, and shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% lower.

  • Oil prices could spike ‘well over $150’ a barrel, energy analyst says

    Neal Dingmann, Truist Managing Director of Energy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices through the second half of the year.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • 2 Cheap Commodity Stocks That Could Be Golden

    These cheaply valued shares discount a deep recession but don’t reflect the huge improvement in their industry’s balance sheets since the last commodity downturn in 2016.

  • The debt markets are acting 'smarter than the stock market': Strategist

    Wealth Consulting Group CEO Jimmy Lee and Key Advisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility amid recession indicators and the Fed's rate hike cycle.

  • 3 Companies That Might Acquire DocuSign

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), the maker of digital signature software, is having a horrible year. With its stock price languishing and its leadership in flux, some analysts think that DocuSign could be an acquisition target. Let's explore which companies might consider putting in an offer for DocuSign and the business case for each.

  • Here is how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK(Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), said on Monday he would be returning roughly $4 billion to investors after failing to find a suitable target company to take public. The news signals a setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group at a time these vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. At the start, Pershing Square Tontine raised $4 billion in its initial public offering and wooed prominent investors ranging from hedge fund Baupost Group, Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers and mutual fund giant T. Rowe Price Group.

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • Broadcom loses top software exec in the middle of VMware deal to head combined Citrix-Tibco company

    Broadcom Inc.'s head of software Tom Krause is leaving the company in the middle of a $61 billion software acquisition he helped bring about, which analysts called "a surprise" and "not the greatest of news" Monday morning.

  • Wall Street Rethinks Semiconductor Stocks Ahead Of Earnings

    With second-quarter earnings season for semiconductor stocks set to begin Thursday, analysts are adjusting their forecasts for chip stocks.

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • 2 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Dividend stocks are a great way to navigate volatile markets. History has shown that companies with solid balance sheets, diverse revenue streams, and a rich tradition of increasing annual distributions to shareholders tend to be the best vehicles when it comes to staving off the negative effects of economic downturns. With this insight in mind, my top two dividend stocks to buy right now are Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (NYSE: TAK).

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Down 32% So Far This Year

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have fallen hard in the first half of 2022 and are down 32% year to date, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Part of the drop is due to the broader stock market's tumble as investors processed news of rising inflation and interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The e-commerce company reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 and issued disappointing guidance that sent its share price into a downward spiral.