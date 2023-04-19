Annica Holdings Limited (Catalist:5AL) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

It's not a stretch to say that Annica Holdings Limited's (Catalist:5AL) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Energy Services industry in Singapore, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Annica Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Annica Holdings certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Annica Holdings?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Annica Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 96% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 65% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 14%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

In light of this, it's curious that Annica Holdings' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What Does Annica Holdings' P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We didn't quite envision Annica Holdings' P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Annica Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

