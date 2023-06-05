Annica Holdings Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Acquires 5.5% More Stock \

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Annica Holdings Limited (Catalist:5AL) Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, In Chong Lim, recently bought S$100k worth of stock, for S$0.001 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 5.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Annica Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Abdul Bin Mohamed Shariff made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$1.1m worth of shares at a price of S$0.001 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$0.001. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Annica Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.17b shares worth S$1.2m. But they sold 970.00m shares for S$969k. Overall, Annica Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Annica Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Annica Holdings insiders own about S$6.9m worth of shares (which is 40% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Annica Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Annica Holdings. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Annica Holdings (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

