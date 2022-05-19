LINCOLNTON, N.C., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annihilare Medical Systems Incorporated ("Annihilare") announced today that US Patent No. 11, 229,717 B2 issued on January 25th. The System and Method for Effective Cleaning and Disinfecting Protocol is CEO Marty Paris's 4th US patent relating to hypochlorous production and usage. Annihilare President and CTO Parker Sipes is also listed as an inventor.

"Parker has been a big part of the team at Annihilare, and we have been working together on this solution for years," states Paris. "This is game-changing technology that is critically important at this time in history. I am very proud of the team at Annihilare with the innovation of an entire industry."

The technology behind the patent allows users to convert manual activity into usable data through use of mobile devices, near field communication (NFC) tags, comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting protocols and adherence to daily processes. Healthcare environments are safer when cleaned and disinfected more often with more effective chemistry. The HIPS® patent family ensures that this is the case every time.

At Annihilare, we are ushering in a new generation of clean. We promote healthy environments for all people with our cutting-edge technology, and our EPA registered and Green Seal® certified cleaners and disinfectants. We provide a comprehensive approach in fighting germs, while improving indoor air quality. In these challenging times, being able to clean and disinfect safely and more often has never been more important. Visit https://www.annihilare.com to learn more about this unique approach to the sustainable infection prevention.

Media Contact

Bill Bath

8555455677

335544@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annihilare-announces-the-healthcare-infection-prevention-system-hips-patent-issuance-301550302.html

SOURCE Annihilare Corporate