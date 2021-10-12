U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,352.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,364.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,731.75
    +31.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.90
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.83
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.20
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.70
    +0.93 (+4.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4410
    +0.1190 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,082.38
    +624.16 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,327.94
    -13.92 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.51
    -36.34 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Announcement from Biovica International's Extra General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) (STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II)

The extra general meeting of Biovica International AB ("Biovica" or the "Company") was held today on 12 October 2021 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

ELECTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The extra general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of eight directors without deputy directors.

It was resolved that the proposed director shall be entitled to a fee of SEK 183,000.

Annika Carlsson Berg was elected as new director for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The current directors shall remain.

More information regarding the directors can be found on the Company's website and in the annual report for 2020/2021.

INCENTIVE PROGRAM TO NEWLY ELECTED DIRECTOR
The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with a shareholder's proposal, to establish an incentive program through issuance of a maximum of 25,000 warrants, following which the Company's share capital may increase by no more than SEK 1,666.67. The incentive program is offered to the newly elected director through issuance of warrants to Biovica Services AB (the "Subsidiary") with subsequent transfer to the director. The warrants shall entitle to subscription of new B shares in the Company.

The Subsidiary has the right to subscribe for warrants without consideration and the director have the right to subscribe for warrants at a price equal to the warrant's market value, which shall be calculated according to the Black & Scholes valuation model.

Each warrant entitles to subscription of one (1) new B share in the Company during the period from 1 September 2025 up to an including 31 October 2025.

The subscription price shall be determined to an amount equal to 150 percent of the volume weighted average price at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the period from 28 September 2021 up to and including 11 October 2021.

In case all warrants issued under incentive program are exercised for subscription of new shares, the number of shares and votes in the Company will increase with 25,000 (with reservation for any re-calculation in accordance with the warrant terms and conditions), which corresponds to a dilution of approximately 0.08 percent of the Company's share capital and votes.

The complete terms and conditions for the warrants of incentive program and more information regarding the incentive program is available at the Company's website.

Information regarding all the Company's previous incentive programs can be found in the annual report 2020/2021 and on the Company's website.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46-18-444 48 35
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays to evaluate efficacy of cancer treatments. Biovica's assay DiviTum® measure cell proliferation by detecting a biomarker in the blood stream. The assay has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for DiviTum is monitoring of treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is that all cancer patients will get an optimal treatment from day one. Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum is CE-marked and registered with the Swedish Medical Products Agency. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399. For more information please visit: www.biovica.com.

Attachments

Announcement from Biovica International's extra general meeting

SOURCE: Biovica International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667702/Announcement-from-Biovica-Internationals-Extra-General-Meeting

Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Climate change has been a top priority of United States President Joe […]

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • United States Steel Corporation (X): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The next standard for wireless communication, called 5G, is already going live across the U.S. and countries around the world. Consider that by 2024 there are estimated to be about 3 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, this new 5G technology market will reach an estimated worldwide market size of $700 billion in 2025.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Teradyne Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]