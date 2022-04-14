U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

Announcement of early redemption (incl. the record date and the payment date) of the Inbank bonds

Inbank
·1 min read
Inbank
Inbank

AS Inbank announces its decision to redeem, pre-term, the subordinated bonds issued on 28 September 2016, registered under ISIN code EE3300110964 (hereinafter Inbank 2026 subordinated bonds). Early redemption is carried out in accordance with the Listing and Admission to Trading Prospectus of the Inbank 2026 Subordinated Bonds and the Terms of the Bonds, according to which the Bonds may be redeemed prematurely wholly or partly after 28 September 2021 by notifying the investors thereof at least 30 days in advance and upon the prior consent of the Financial Supervision Authority. With its Management Board resolution from 4 April 2022, the Financial Supervision Authority has given its consent to early redemption.

All 6,503 AS Inbank 2026 subordinated bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 and total value of EUR 6,503,000 will be subject to redemption. As a redemption payment, the bondholders will be paid the nominal value of the respective bonds and the calculated, but unpaid interest by the day of carrying out redemption. The amount payable to the investor for one bond shall be EUR 1009.92.

The payment date shall be 19 May 2022 and the list of bond holders will be fixed at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system on 18 May 2022 (the record date).

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,600 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva
Inbank AS
Head of Corporate Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550



