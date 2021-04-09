U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6550
    +0.3910 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,150.55
    +153.78 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

Announcement by the government of Canada, the government of Québec and Ville de Montréal concerning the future of the Biosphere

·1 min read


MONTRÉAL, April 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, on behalf of the Honorouable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, as well as Benoit Charette, Québec Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change and Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, are extending an invitation to media representatives to attend a virtual press conference concerning the future of the Biosphere.

Date:

Monday, April 12, 2021



Time:

10 a.m.



Place:

Virtual conference

The press conference will be webcast via Zoom. Kindly confirm your participation to gonzalo.nunez@montreal.ca before April 12, at 8 a.m., by providing the name of the media you represent and an email address where we can send the link to the Zoom event.

The press conference will also be webcast on Facebook Live, on Mayor Plante's Facebook page, at: https://www.facebook.com/MTL.ValeriePlante

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/09/c1724.html

