Announcement of INVL Baltic Real Estate’s net asset value as at 31 March 2023

INVL Baltic Real Estate
INVL Baltic Real Estate
INVL Baltic Real Estate

The unaudited, interim net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate, as provided in the Articles of Association section XI 'Valuation of assets of the company and calculation of the net asset value’, amounted to EUR 23,744,205  or EUR 9.9454 per share on 31 March 2023.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com