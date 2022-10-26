Announcement about major shareholder

Jyske Bank

Correction of Jyske Bank’s percentage of share capital owned directly and indirectly stated in corporate announcement no. 50/2022.

Announcement about a change in a major shareholder’s shareholding, cf. S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act.



In continuation of the capital reduction implemented by cancellation of 4,727,905 own shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 as described in Corporate Announcement No. 49 of 25 October 2022, we hereby announce in accordance with S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act that Jyske Bank A/S as at 25 October 2022 directly and indirectly owns 22,202 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 of Jyske Bank A/S corresponding to 0.03% of the share capital.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment



