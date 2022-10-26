U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,845.50
    -24.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,860.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,541.50
    -172.00 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.50
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.99
    -0.33 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.00
    +18.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.70
    +0.36 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    +0.0060 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.34
    -1.51 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1572
    +0.0100 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9630
    -1.0540 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,352.98
    +1,041.23 (+5.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.04
    +31.64 (+7.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.65
    +0.17 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Announcement about major shareholder

Jyske Bank
·1 min read
Jyske Bank
Jyske Bank

Correction of Jyske Bank’s percentage of share capital owned directly and indirectly stated in corporate announcement no. 50/2022.

Announcement about a change in a major shareholder’s shareholding, cf. S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act.

In continuation of the capital reduction implemented by cancellation of 4,727,905 own shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 as described in Corporate Announcement No. 49 of 25 October 2022, we hereby announce in accordance with S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act that Jyske Bank A/S as at 25 October 2022 directly and indirectly owns 22,202 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 of Jyske Bank A/S corresponding to 0.03% of the share capital.


Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


Recommended Stories