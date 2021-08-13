U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,450.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,083.50
    +5.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.80
    -0.29 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.40
    +9.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.54
    -0.52 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2650
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,472.25
    +1,066.88 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.73
    +14.15 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.60
    +28.37 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Announcement on mandatory share repurchase

Olainfarm

In relation to the previously announced JSC AB CITY mandatory repurchase of JSC Olainfarm shares, Financial and Capital Market Commission has published the following information -https://www.fktk.lv/en/news/other-news/information-on-the-decision-to-allow-as-ab-city-to-make-a-mandatory-as-olainfarm-share-repurchase-offer/.

Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


