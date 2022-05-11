U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

Announcement no. 06/2022 - Coloplast announces the successful issuance of EUR 2.2 billion senior notes under its Euro Medium Term Note programme

Coloplast A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • CLPBF
  • CLPBY
Coloplast A/S
Coloplast A/S

Coloplast announces the successful issuance of EUR 2.2 billion senior notes under its Euro Medium Term Note programme

NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO SUCH PERSON IS RESTRICTED BY ANY LAW OR REGULATION APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR INVITATION TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES.

Coloplast has today raised EUR 2.2 billion in debt financing through the issuance by Coloplast Finance B.V., a newly formed subsidiary of Coloplast, ("Coloplast Finance") of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 2.2 billion (the "Notes") under the Coloplast Euro Medium Term Note programme (the "EMTN Programme"). The Notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Coloplast.

The key details of the Notes are:

Tranche amount: EUR 650 million

  • Maturity date: 19 May 2024

  • Coupon: 3-month Euribor + 75bp

  • Price: 100.203%

  • Listing: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Tranche amount: EUR 850 million

  • Maturity date: 19 May 2027

  • Coupon: 2.250%

  • Price: 99.473%

  • Listing: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Tranche amount: EUR 700 million

  • Maturity date: 19 May 2030

  • Coupon: 2.750%

  • Price: 99.950%

  • Listing: Nasdaq Copenhagen


The net proceeds to Coloplast Finance from the issuance of the Notes will be made available to Coloplast and applied to the refinancing in full of the term loan facility borrowed by Coloplast to finance its acquisition of Atos Medical which closed on 31 January 2022.

The Base Prospectus in respect of the EMTN Programme approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) is available on Coloplast's website at Bond Investors (coloplast.com). The Final Terms of the Notes will be available on the website in connection with the settlement of the issuance.

Our mission
Making life easier for people
with intimate health care needs

Our values
Closeness... to better understand
Passion... to make a difference
Respect and responsibility... to guide us

Our vision
Setting the global standard
for listening and responding

For further information, please contact



Investors and analysts
Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com



Aleksandra Dimovska
Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917



Website
www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ about 14,000 employees.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2022-05.
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Coloplast A/S Investor Relations Comp. reg. (CVR).
Holtedam 1 Tel. +45 4911 1800 69749917
DK-3050 Humlebaek Fax +45 4911 1555
Denmark www.coloplast.com

Attachment


