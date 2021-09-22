U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.25
    +25.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,007.00
    +209.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,084.75
    +60.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.40
    +17.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -1.35 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5510
    +0.3310 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,217.89
    -726.60 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.18
    -12.66 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Announcement of the notification of the Board of AUGA group, AB about the intention to delist the shares of the company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

AUGA group
·2 min read

The Board of AUGA group, AB (the “Company”) in its meeting, held on 22 September 2021, based on the request (hereinafter, the “Request”) of the shareholder of the Company Baltic Champs Group, UAB (hereinafter, the “Shareholder”), requesting convocation of the general meeting of shareholders of the Company, has inter alia decided to approve the notification about the intention to delist the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (hereinafter, the “WSE”) (attached).

In the Request, the Shareholder suggest the General Meeting to consider the issue on delisting the shares of the Company from trading on the WSE for the following reasons, which are also fully supported by the Board of the Company:

  1. currently the shares of the Company are introduced to trading on two regulated markets, AB Nasdaq Vilnius (hereinafter, Nasdaq) and WSE, however, actually active trading in principle is being executed only on Nasdaq;

  2. existence of the shares of the Company not only on the regulated market Nasdaq, but also on the WSE, brings no real benefit for the Company, but requires additional human resources from it, also leads to additional costs in connection with the performance of the regulatory requirements for listed companies not only of Lithuania, but also of foreign country (Poland);

  3. differently from the Baltic states markets, the Company has no intentions and needs of attracting additional capital by implementing public offerings of its shares or other securities in Poland and/or of seeking for alternative sources of funding for its activities in this market;

  4. following delisting of shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market WSE (if executed), they would further be traded on Nasdaq regulated market as a result of which protection of rights and interests of shareholders of the Company will be ensured;

  5. having delisted the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market WSE, the Company will be able to concentrate all its efforts exclusively on relations with investors on its main regulated market Nasdaq and in performing its direct activities.

The Company has taken and will take all measures provided for in legal acts in order that owners of the shares issued by it would have access to all necessary means and information, giving them a possibility of exercising their rights during delisting of the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market of the WSE.

Attached:
Notification about the intention to delist the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

CEO
Kęstutis Juščius
+370 5 233 5340

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets with a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Le

  • China Injects $18.6 Billion Into Banking System During Evergrande Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank boosted its gross injection of short-term cash into the financial system after concern over a debt crisis at China Evergrande Group roiled global markets. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy C

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • Is Alibaba Group (BABA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • September Sell-Off: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Don't panic during this market pullback. Instead, load up on these stocks with above-average yields.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Bitcoin Crashed to $5,402 in Error on Network Backed by Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street’s biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn’t show up on other platforms.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Come

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Stock Zoomed 8% Higher Today

    Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) was a very healthy stock Wednesday. Analyst Chris Schott from JPMorgan Chase's J.P. Morgan pointed out in his note that a sum-of-the-parts calculation indicates to him that Bausch stock could be worth around $40 (although he's maintaining his $38 price target). The prognosticator is also maintaining his overweight (buy) recommendation on the stock.

  • ConocoPhillips bets $23 billion on U.S. shale oil as rivals retreat

    ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Monday doubled down on U.S. shale and the world's continued demand for oil with his second blockbuster acquisition in less than a year. His $9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's West Texas properties, nine months after closing a $13.3 billion deal for Concho Resources, puts the company's future squarely in shale after exiting Canada's oil sands, U.S. offshore and British North Sea fields. The strategy depends on a world thirsty for cheap oil and Conoco's ability to extract it with less carbon emissions.