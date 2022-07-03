U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.61
    -0.82 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0431
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2095
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0500
    -0.1250 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,184.67
    -33.79 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.72
    -4.42 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,141.97
    +206.35 (+0.80%)
     

Announcement Regarding Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mizuho Americas Services LLC
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MFG
  • MZHOF
Mizuho Americas Services LLC
Mizuho Americas Services LLC

NEW YORK, July 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. hereby announces that it filed an annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 1, 2022.

A copy of the Form 20-F annual report can be obtained at https://www.mizuhogroup.com/investors/financial-information/sec/form20f. Holders of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. American Depository Receipts may request a complimentary hard copy of the completed audited financial statements by emailing twenty.f@mizuhofg.co.jp and including:

  • Your name;

  • Your mailing address; and

  • Your e-mail address.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer for sale or solicitation for investment or other similar activity in or outside Japan.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman
Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London
Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-917-446-5226
laura.london@mizuhogroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Vysarn Limited's (ASX:VYS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Vysarn's (ASX:VYS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 17% over...

  • The one-year returns have been splendid for Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Whitehaven Coal Limited ( ASX:WHC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last...

  • Is IperionX (ASX:IPX) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made...

  • Macau launches more COVID testing as infections soar

    Macau kicked off a new round of city-wide COVID-19 testing on Monday for its more than 600,000 residents, as officials raced to contain a spiralling number of cases in the worst outbreak to hit the world's biggest gambling hub since the pandemic began. Coronavirus testing for all residents will take place three times this week across the city, with people also required to take rapid antigen tests in-between. While Macau, a Chinese special administrative region, has not introduced a full scale lockdown seen in mainland Chinese cities like Shanghai, the city is already largely closed.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ)?

    Every investor in ALS Limited ( ASX:ALQ ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a...

  • Saudi Al Othaim Family Scraps IPO of Malls Amid Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Al Othaim family has called off its plans to sell shares of its malls business, in a rare instance of an initial public offering in the Middle East being scrapped as a market rally fades.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov

  • Australia’s Link Rejects Revised Takeover Bid from Dye & Durham

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian data-services firm Link Administration Holdings Ltd. has rejected a reduced takeover offer from Canada’s Dye & Durham Ltd. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AThe company’s board “does no

  • Supersized Outflows From Emerging Asian Markets Have Room to Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest stock and bond markets outside China are seeing greater outflows than in previous market crises, and the process may just be getting underway.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus:

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 crushed tech stocks that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has gotten off to a brutal start in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index has slid a staggering 29% during that stretch. With a decline of roughly 7% this year, Berkshire Hathaway stock has held up significantly better than the market at large, but Warren Buffett's company has stocks in its portfolio that have recorded dramatic losses amid current market pressures.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Why Kohl's Plunged 27% This Week

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) plummeted 26.9% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the department store chain decided against selling itself and would instead remain an independent retailer. Kohl's has been the target of activist investors for more than a year amid growing disappointment with the retailer's direction. Although only one of the trio of hedge funds pushing for change was still around this year, it recently lost its attempt for a seat on Kohl's board.

  • Bitcoin Could Soar Over 40% by Year-End; Here Are 3 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Bitcoin might have cemented its status as “digital gold,” but one other widely touted purpose has yet to properly play out. The daddy of crypto is supposed to be a hedge against inflation but recent times have shown that soaring inflation has not provided a tailwind. In fact, Bitcoin's performance has followed the lead of the equity market, and mirroring the wide downturn in 2022, bitcoin’s price has tumbled over 70% since peaking last November. That said, the “death of bitcoin” has been announc

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Don't Feed The Bear; BYD Leaves Tesla In The Dust

    Don't feed the bear market, prepare for the next bull run. Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 with BYD on tap.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Retirees can rest easy owning these passive income powerhouses, which range in yield between 1.9% and 7.6%.

  • If You've Got Time, These Three Dividend Aristocrats Should Pay Off

    If you're an investor with long time horizon, then you should meet these three high-growth Dividend Aristocrats. Dividend Aristocrats, as a reminder, are a group of 65 stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have each raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Roper Technologies is a specialized industrial company that manufactures products such as medical and scientific imaging equipment, pumps, and material analysis equipment.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Technology stocks have taken it on the chin lately as some investors have left the sector looking for seemingly safer bets. Here's why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two tech stocks perfectly positioned in the AI space. You may think of Amazon as an e-commerce company, but one of the driving forces behind the company's online store is artificial intelligence.

  • Tesla loses $440m as Elon Musk's Bitcoin bet sours

    Elon Musk’s Tesla is facing a $440m (£363.5m) writedown on its Bitcoin holdings after a spectacular slump in the digital currency’s value.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ) by...

  • Chinese Developer Shimao Fails to Pay $1 Billion Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. said it didn’t pay a $1 billion dollar note that matured Sunday, adding to a record year of offshore-bond delinquencies in the sector.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is T