U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,469.97
    -26.22 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,275.84
    -129.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,944.32
    -97.54 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.92
    -9.34 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.60
    -0.76 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3530
    +0.0110 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    -0.0050 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9920
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,872.77
    -1,567.15 (-3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.11
    -19.19 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.55
    -19.57 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Announcement from Systemair AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Systemair AB
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Press Release, 26 August 2021

Systemair (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) held its Annual General Meeting on August 26, 2021 in the Systemair Expo in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden. At the meeting, 106 voting shareholders were represented, which corresponds to 87.93% of the total number of votes and shares. The Meeting voted in favour of the Board’s and the Nomination committee’s proposal in all suggestions. The main content of the most important decisions was:

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet, dividend and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2020/2021. The Board’s proposal of a dividend of SEK 3.00 per share was approved. The record date was set to Monday, August 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, September 2, 2021 through Euroclear Sweden AB.

The AGM granted the Board members and the CEO discharge from liability towards the company for the financial year 2020/2021.

Board and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the Board members Carina Andersson, Gerald Engström, Svein Nilsen, Patrik Nolåker and Gunilla Spongh and to elect Niklas Engström.

Niklas Engström was born in 1978 and has a Master of Business Administration with an international focus from Stockholm University. Niklas is currently CEO of RVM Systems. Niklas has previously worked for Systemair as an export salesman, subsidiary manager and Business Development Director. Niklas holds 1,621 own shares in the company.

Gerald Engström was re-elected Chairman of the Board. Patrik Nolåker was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board, which is a new role on the Board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the proposed remuneration to the Board announced in the notice convening the meeting.

The AGM re-elected Ernst & Young AB as the company's auditor. The AGM resolved that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with the approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the Board's remuneration report and the Board's proposal for a resolution regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

Nomination Committee

The Chairman of the Board is instructed to contact the three largest shareholders or groups of owners in terms of votes, according to Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the share register as of 31 January, and ask them to appoint a representative each to the Nomination Committee.

Division of shares (so-called share split)

The Annual General Meeting resolved to increase the number of shares in the company by dividing each share into four (4) shares (share split 4: 1). Following the completion of the division of shares, the number of shares in the company will increase from 52,000,000 shares to 208,000,000 shares, which means a quota value of SEK 0.25 per share.

The Board was authorized to set a record date for the division of the shares and will return with additional information about the division (including schedule).

Establishment of incentive programs (LTIP 2021)

The Annual General Meeting resolved on the introduction of an incentive program (“LTIP 2021”) by the company carrying out a directed issue of a maximum of 600,000 warrants of series 2021/2025 (calculated after the share split) to the company's wholly owned subsidiary Kanalfläkt Industrial Service AB with the right and obligation for the subsidiary to transfer the warrants to certain key persons within the Group. The warrants will be available for subscription of shares during three different periods during 2024 and 2025.

Authorization for the Board to decide on a new share issue

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, decide to increase the company's share capital through a new issue of shares. With the support of the authorization, the company may issue up to a maximum of ten percent of the number of shares in the company based on the number of shares at the time when the authorization is used for the first time. The issue shall take place on market terms, subject to a market issue discount where applicable. The authorization shall include the right to decide on an issue by cash payment, by payment in kind or by set-off. The purpose of the authorization and the reason for deviating from shareholders' preferential rights is to enable financing of company acquisitions.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The Annual General Meeting resolved on amendments to the Articles of Association, whereby the company is given the opportunity to conduct general meetings by postal vote and / or by the Board collecting proxies. Furthermore, the AGM resolved on certain editorial changes as well as changing the limits for the number of shares to enable the division of shares.

For further information, please contact:

Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board, + 46 70 519 00 01

Roland Kasper, CEO +46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: The information is available in both a Swedish and an English version for publication on August 26, 2021, at 16.30.

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 54 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year and employs approximately 6,500 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • Why GE Stock Has Underperformed Recently

    The stock has come under pressure due to a combination of negative sentiment on commercial aviation and weakness in renewable energy.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Lordstown Motors Has a New CEO. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors has a new CEO. The company named Daniel Ninivaggi as its new CEO Thursday morning, effective immediately. Lordstown (ticker: RIDE) shares are up 25% to $6.88 in early trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Why Dollar Tree Stock Just Got Chopped 10%

    Earnings were fine -- in the second quarter. It's the third and fourth quarters investors have to worry about now.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • The five-year returns have been massive for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are...

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Rising.

    XPeng stock was rising in early trading Thursday, after dropping in premarket trading. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were initially down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday. The moves are actually small for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.

  • 3 Things About Align Technology That Smart Investors Know

    Many write it off as a one-trick pony, selling a consumer product -- its Invisalign clear teeth straightening system -- through orthodontists at a higher price than traditional braces. The company grew revenue 31% annually between 2016 and 2019.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Low P/E is Not the Reason for Excitement Yet

    After a furious run that saw Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) reach over 30% gain year-to-date, the stock has retraced almost all of it, falling back to the important support at US$52.5. With a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a dividend yield of 2.61%, the stock is now in the value investment territory.