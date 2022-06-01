U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,076.29
    -55.86 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,601.70
    -388.42 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,917.29
    -164.11 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,834.44
    -29.60 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.40
    +1.73 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.20
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.18 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    -0.0091 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    +0.0860 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2469
    -0.0132 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0410
    +1.3650 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,713.49
    -1,363.66 (-4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.63
    -14.58 (-2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Announcement of the total number of voting rights as at 31 May 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KBC Ancora
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KBCA.BR
KBC Ancora
KBC Ancora

Regulated information, Leuven, 1 June 2022 (17.40 hrs CEST)

Announcement of the total number of voting rights as at 31 May 2022

In application of Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, KBC Ancora publishes on its website and via a press release on a monthly basis the total capital, the movements in the total number of voting shares and the total number of voting rights, in so far as these particulars have changed during the preceding month.

Situation as at 31 May 2022
Total capital :         EUR 2,021,871,293
Total number of voting shares :          78,301,314
Number of shares with double voting rights :        39,974,634
Total number of voting rights (= denominator) :        118,275,948

The total number of voting rights (the 'denominator') serves as the basis for the disclosure of major shareholdings by shareholders.

On the basis of this information, shareholders of KBC Ancora can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 3% (threshold set by the Articles of Association), 5%, 10%, and so on (in multiples of five) of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to notify the company that they have exceeded this threshold.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders ensures the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have to this end signed a shareholder agreement.

Financial calendar:
26 August 2022 (17.40 hrs CEST)                Annual press release for the financial year 2021/2022
27 September 2022 (17.40 hrs CEST)        Annual Report 2021/2022 available
28 October 2022                                General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
tel.: +32 (0)16 27 96 72 – e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been pummeled in the recent market sell-off as rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown hit investor sentiment hard. For a long-term investor, though, such periods of correction also offer some of the best opportunities to find growth stocks that could become huge winners in the next decade or so, given their business growth potential. Here are three such growth stocks that look like winners in the making.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Is Altria's Future Up in Smoke?

    The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after data impresses, Dimon warns

    U.S stocks rose early Wednesday as Wall Street entered a fresh month of trading.

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Fed to begin quantitative tightening: What that means for financial markets

    While the precise impact of “quantitative tightening” is still up for debate, analysts tend to agree that it's likely to present a further headwind to stocks.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo