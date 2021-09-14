U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -25.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.57
    -292.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.76
    -67.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.98
    -30.80 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.74
    +0.28 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7000
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,016.87
    +1,929.79 (+4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.88
    +32.14 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

On Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ZURICH, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss performance sportswear brand On announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. On is offering 25,442,391 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling shareholders are offering 5,657,609 Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, On and the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,665,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2021 under the symbol "ONON."

On Logo (PRNewsfoto/On)
On Logo (PRNewsfoto/On)

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 17, 2021 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Allen & Company LLC, UBS Investment Bank, and Credit Suisse acting as joint book-running managers. Baird, Stifel and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on September 14, 2021. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301376957.html

SOURCE On Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Is Crashing

    Support.com's merger with a Bitcoin-mining company isn't powering the gains some investors had hoped for.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • New iPhone makes Apple "ready for the metaverse economy"

    R "Ray" Wang Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder and Author of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World" provides takeaways from Apple's fall event.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Why Par Technology Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Par Technology (NYSE: PAR) has announced its intent to sell 1.5 million shares of additional stock and issue $200 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2027. Following the news on Monday, Par Technology's stock price was trading down 14% as of 11:17 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. While selling additional stock helps raise cash that can be reinvested for growth, it also dilutes existing shareholders' investment, since it increases the total shares outstanding, and therefore makes each dollar of future earnings per share worth less to investors.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Apple Unveils New iPhone; GE Stock Falls As Reopening Plays Falter; 3 Stocks Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple unveiled its new iPhone. Microsoft stock rose, while GE stock took a dive as reopening plays faltered.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Here's Why Asana Stock Shot Higher on Monday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) surged as much as 9.7% higher Monday, though the stock closed out the trading session up by only 3.9%. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Brent Thill raised the investment bank's price target on Asana to $115 from $90 this week while maintaining a buy rating on the stock, according to a report by The Fly. In his note to clients, Thill pointed out that CEO and co-founder Dustin Moskovitz had purchased an additional 750,000 shares of Asana stock last week, bringing his total purchases over the past three months to $217 million or 3.6 million shares.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, September 14

    Stocks ended lower on Tuesday to wipe out earlier gains as traders digested a new print on consumer inflation. Chris Retzler, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund Portfolio Manager&nbsp;and Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Why Comcast Stock Just Crashed 5%

    Don't look now, but shares of cable TV and internet-giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) just shorted out, crashing 5.4% through 11:15 a.m. EDT -- and it has only itself to blame. More precisely, it has CFO Michael Cavanagh to blame. Speaking at an investor conference this morning, Cavanagh revealed that Comcast is looking to "trend in line for third quarter net adds with historical averages for third quarter, but ... be behind the third quarter 2019, which was a record third quarter," reports TheFly.com today.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Why Herbalife Stock Just Crashed 15%

    The name takes me back to the first time I heard about Herbalife, while living and working in Moscow in the '90s, and saw a flyer on a lamppost announcing products for sale from "Gerbil-Life," the closest Herbalife could get to transliterating its name. Herbalife shareholders, though, are not smiling today because of something the company just announced. Yesterday after the close of trading, Herbalife issued an earnings warning for its fiscal third quarter 2021, and the stock is down 15% in response as of 10 a.m. EDT this morning.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Many investors like to model their portfolios after successful managers like Warren Buffett. Although Buffett has rightly earned his success amid the growth of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), investors have to remember that some of his stocks make more sense today as holds than buys. Apple is by far the largest holding in Buffett's portfolio.