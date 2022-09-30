U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,645.00
    -9.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,177.00
    -108.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,197.75
    -30.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.30
    -5.80 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.89
    -0.34 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.80
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    +0.10 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9809
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    31.84
    +1.66 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1097
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6100
    +0.1670 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,427.94
    -103.76 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.83
    -2.15 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,859.33
    -562.72 (-2.13%)
     

Announcing the 2022 Best Lawyers Business Edition: The Global Issue

Best Lawyers
·3 min read

Best Lawyers® is pleased to announce the seventh annual Best Lawyers Business Edition: The Global Issue.

The Best Lawyers Business Edition: The Global Issue

The Best Lawyers Business Edition: The Global Issue
The Best Lawyers Business Edition: The Global Issue

AUGUSTA, Ga., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world, Best Lawyers® is pleased to announce the seventh annual Best Lawyers Business Edition: The Global Issue which features thought leadership articles covering international trade and supply chain issues, "Law Firm of the Year" accolades for 16 countries and more than 44,000 Best Lawyers and "Ones to Watch" recognitions in 35 countries.

"As the world feels the shockwaves of surging petroleum prices, supply chain disturbances, international sanctions and geopolitical wars, we are pleased to recognize the most influential legal minds helping us navigate and overcome the challenges that cross the boundaries of nations," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "Especially after a year with so much to surmount, we are proud to honor and recognize the top talent influencing the legal landscape globally."

Determined by lawyer ballot feedback, the numbers of lawyers included in Best Lawyers lists for that firm and practice area, the number of office locations a firm has, historical analysis of the firm's "Lawyer of the Year" awards and the firm's overall scope and areas of expertise, a single top firm is selected for its work in a specific legal practice area within a country as "Law Firm of the Year". In this seventh edition of The Global Issue, 269 "Law Firm of the Year" awards are recorded for 206 firms in 16 countries.

More than 1.71 million votes were analyzed for the awards listed in The Global Issue which were sourced from the most recent editions of The Best Lawyers™ and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™. Nominated lawyers are voted on by currently recognized lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process; only then can Best Lawyers recognize these top lawyers.

In addition to the lists of recognized Best Lawyers honorees and "Ones to Watch" award recipients, 22 of the legal industry's thought leaders contributed editorial covering growth strategies, implications of increasingly stringent global sanctions on future mergers and acquisitions, impending tariffs and their affects on world trade, worldwide digital trade, changing antitrust amendments, businesses battling inflation, carbon-free initiatives for the future, and more. This year's Global Issue offers a reminder to handle how we move about the world in the business, digital and environmental realms in the next few years with great care.

The digital publication is available here.

###

Click here to nominate a lawyer in an upcoming edition. For media inquiries, please email medmonds@bestlawyers.com.

Contact Information:
Megan Edmonds
Public Relations Manager
medmonds@bestlawyers.com

Related Images






Image 1: The Best Lawyers Business Edition: The Global Issue


The cover of The Best Lawyers Business Edition: The Global Issue is reflective of shipping labels on a package.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoTrump Refuses to Delay

  • Chevron Sells Global HQs, Downsizes California Office Space Amid Texas Expansion: Report

    Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) has sold its current California headquarters and plans to move into a leased space about one-third of the size. The company's main offices have resided in California for more than 140 years. The oil giant closed the sale of its Chevron Park campus in San Ramon, California, its global headquarters for two decades, to Sunset Development Co. Chevron also signed a lease for nearly 400,000 square feet of space in a nearby office building that could house about 2,000 employees

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok

  • This 'Cheap' Car Brand Just Got Real Expensive

    A brand long associated with being a 'value' choice now commands the biggest markup over its showroom sticker price.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Freezes Hiring at Facebook-Parent Meta

    Meta employees were told that the company will be implementing a hiring freeze and will be taking more steps to reduce costs.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

    Tesla's billionaire CEO is resentful, never failing to remind his opponents of their past battles.

  • Nike stock drops 10% as execs predict cheaper clothing for at least the rest of the year

    Nike Inc. on Thursday reported earnings and sales that topped expectations, though margins took a hit during the quarter as freight costs, markdowns and the effects of a tougher foreign-exchange backdrop piled up.

  • Facebook parent Meta is no longer one of 10 most valuable U.S. companies. Here’s what just overtook it.

    Meta Platforms Inc. is furthering its descent through ranks of the biggest companies in the U.S., this time falling below Exxon Mobil Co. for the first time in more than five years.

  • Apple’s Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China

    (Bloomberg) -- American companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Beijing’s stringent Covid lockdowns. The US-Sino standoff over Taiwan. Political pressure to “friend-shore” supply chains toward nations aligned with Washington.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsStocks Plummet to 22-Month

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM is teaming up with a Palo Alto startup to develop longer-range EV batteries

    A local battery startup now has a big-time auto industry partner. General Motors Co. has signed a research-and-development deal with and has invested in OneD Material Inc., the companies announced Thursday. Palo Alto-based OneD has developed a process of increasing battery capacity by adding silicon to their anodes.

  • Oil holds steady on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed during Asian trade on Friday, though were headed for their first weekly gain in five weeks, underpinned by a weaker U.S. dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ may agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery rose 0.1% or by 9 cents to $81.32 a barrel, after falling 92 cents in the previous session. "A deteriorating crude demand outlook won't allow oil to rally until energy traders are confident that OPEC+ will slash output at the October 5th meeting," Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA, said in a client note.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: It's All Over But the Shouting

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • McDonald's Rejects Owners Plea To Delay Changes In Franchise Policy

    The National Franchisee Leadership Alliance representing McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) restaurant owners said the company had rejected their proposal to delay franchising policy change. In a letter to the owners of the alliance, McDonald's denied the request to make changes in June 2023 instead of January 1, 2023, CNBC reported. As of 2021, there were more than 2,400 franchise owners running about 95% of McDonald's locations. Also Read: McDonald's To Raise Menu Prices 2nd Time This Year In Japan:

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Remote work could be the reason you don't have a job in 10 years

    The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could bring a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says Meta will freeze hiring and cut costs

    After a decade of explosive growth, the company formerly known as Facebook is planning to trim down. Bloomberg reports that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to freeze hiring and restructure some groups within the company Thursday in an internal all-hands call. According to Bloomberg, Meta plans to shrink budgets widely within the company, including to teams that it was recently investing in.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back

    All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.