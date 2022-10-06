Announcing the 28th Annual Paley International Council Summit "Forging New Horizons: The Next Era for Media" November 8 & 9, 2022 at The Paley Museum

Initial speakers include: Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto Networks; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Mirko Bibic, BCE & Bell Canada; Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer; Bob Chapek, The Walt Disney Company; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Alberto Ibargüen, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; David Kenny, Nielsen; Steve King, Publicis; Ynon Kreiz, Mattel, Inc.; Debra Lee, Leading Women Defined, Inc.; John Malone, Liberty Global and Liberty Media; Alex Mahon, Channel 4; Jessica Rosenworcel, Federal Communications Commission of the United States; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Edward Skyler, Citi; Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming; Robert Triefus, Gucci; Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive; among others.

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible by the generous support of Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon and the William S. Paley Foundation.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces the annual Paley International Council Summit ("the Summit") will be live and in person, for the first time in three years, Tuesday, November 8 from 9:45am to 6pm, and Wednesday, November 9 from 9am to 2:30pm, at The Paley Museum, located at 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

(PRNewsfoto/The Paley Center for Media)

Now in its 28th year, this invitation-only, global summit will bring together global dignitaries, chief executives, industry thought leaders, and innovative trendsetters from the world's most important media companies. This year's Summit, "Forging New Horizons: The Next Era for Media," co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst, and Henry A. Kissinger, 56th United States Secretary of State and Founding Principal, Kissinger Associates, Inc., will address topical issues in tech and media that are poised to determine the course of business, globally, in the next five years.

"As we emerge from the worst days of the pandemic, this Paley International Council Summit becomes even more relevant," said Paley International Council Summit co-chair Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst. "We look forward to hearing the actionable intelligence and creative solutions that our insightful leaders will share on the issues impacting all businesses."

Story continues

The Paley Center President and CEO Maureen Reidy added, "The Paley Center for Media will, once again, convene some of the most accomplished leaders and innovative thought leaders from around the globe, live and in person right here at our home in New York City. Given the lineup of speakers we announce today, the 28th Annual Paley International Council Summit is sure to drive the global media conversation. We thank our sponsors Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon, and The William S. Paley Foundation for making this signature event possible."

Initial speakers include:

Nikesh Arora - Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks

Frank A. Bennack, Jr. - Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO, Hearst/Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Mirko Bibic - President & Chief Executive Officer, BCE & Bell Canada

Dr. Albert Bourla - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer

Bob Chapek - CEO, The Walt Disney Company

Mike Fries - CEO, Liberty Global

Alberto Ibargüen - President, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

David Kenny - CEO, Nielsen

Steve King , Chairman of Europe, Publicis Groupe

Ynon Kreiz - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Mattel, Inc.

Debra Lee - CEO, Leading Women Defined, Inc.

Alex Mahon - CEO, Channel 4

John C. Malone - Chairman, Liberty Global

Jessica Rosenworcel - Chairwoman, Federal Communications Commission

Faiza J. Saeed - Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Edward Skyler , Executive Vice President for Global Public Affairs, Citi

Phil Spencer - Executive Vice President, Gaming, Microsoft

Robert Triefus - CEO, Gucci Vault & Metaverse Ventures and Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate & Brand Strategy at Gucci

Strauss Zelnick - Chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Additional speaker announcements are forthcoming.

The Paley International Council Summit Co-Chair Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst, will host an Opening Night Reception at the Hearst Tower to welcome the Summit delegates and launch the Summit. For delegation registration information, please visit www.paleycenter.org/PaleyMediaSummit.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

About The Paley International Council

The International Council is an invitation-only community comprised of the world's prominent media, entertainment, and technology executives. The council is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and Henry A. Kissinger. The council hosts the annual Paley International Council Summit to advance the exchange of ideas and to foster a sense of community. The summit was first held in 1995 in Italy, and has been held in China, South Africa, Germany, Austria, India, Monaco, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-28th-annual-paley-international-council-summit-forging-new-horizons-the-next-era-for-media-november-8--9-2022-at-the-paley-museum-301643080.html

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media