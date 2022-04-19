U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.50
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,347.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,938.00
    +30.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.80
    +4.10 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.34
    -2.87 (-2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.70
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.37
    -0.33 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3013
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1980
    +1.1980 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,857.47
    +1,596.94 (+4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.29
    +23.37 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.79
    -29.59 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Announcing, the " Activated Carbon Market" Procurement Report's New Promotional Offer | SpendEdge

·2 min read

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Activated Carbon market will register an incremental spend of about USD 4.38 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.04% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Activated Carbon sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Activated Carbon
Activated Carbon

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Activated Carbon market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Activated Carbon pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/activated-carbon-market-procurement-research-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 5.00%-8.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Activated Carbon TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Activated Carbon suppliers listed in this report:

This Activated Carbon procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Cabot Corp.

  • Osaka Gas Co. Ltd.

  • Ingevity Corp.

  • Kureha Corp.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the--activated-carbon-market-procurement-reports-new-promotional-offer--spendedge-301526944.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Halliburton Beats Earnings Estimates. But the Stock Is Falling.

    Halliburton's first-quarter earnings beat estimates but the stock is tumbling. It has risen about 82% this year.

  • China’s Coal and Gas Boom May Help Ease The Global Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping Covid lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Onslaugh

  • Cisco to Shift Some Pay From Bonuses to Salaries Amid Inflation Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. is shifting a slice of its workers’ pay out of bonuses and into their base salary, in response to concerns about soaring inflation.The biggest maker of computer networking equipment will rejigger compensation packages at the start of its new fiscal year in August, according to Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer Fran Katsoudas. The decision came after the company surveyed employees to find out what mattered most to them regarding their paychecks. The compan

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

    Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo

  • Natural gas futures hit 2008 highs amid increase demand, corn futures rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at what's driving natural gas prices and the movement in corn futures.

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • Halliburton Earnings Top As Oilfield Services Demand Booms; Biden OKs New Drilling

    Halliburton earnings beat views, as oilfield services demand soars with crude prices high and expected to stay that way. Biden has OK'd new drilling on public lands.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • Tech companies offer perks to lure workers back to offices

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss a Yahoo Finance poll on whether in-office perks incentivize workers to return to the office.

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Q1 2022 Financial and Operational Update

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to provide a financial and operational update for Q1 2022.

  • Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: BTC, ETH, LINK, BCH, XMR

    With bitcoin’s price losing ground over the last week, altcoins like ETH, LINK, BCH, and XMR could be worth keeping an eye on.

  • How a Dollar General Employee Went Viral on TikTok

    In January 2021, Mary Gundel received a letter from Dollar General’s corporate office congratulating her for being one of the company’s top-performing employees. In honor of her hard work and dedication, the company gave Gundel a lapel pin that read, “DG: Top 5%.” “Wear it proudly,” the letter said. Gundel did just that, affixing the pin to her black-and-yellow Dollar General uniform, next to her name badge. “I wanted the world to see it,” she said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the Ne

  • Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

    A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters. The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.

  • Households cancel 1.5m streaming service subscriptions amid cost of living crisis, report says

    More than 500,000 cancellations attributed to ‘money saving’, with households budgeting for higher energy bills

  • Guinea's military rulers pressure Chinese and other foreign companies to pay more mining royalties

    The ruling Guinean military junta's determination to increase revenues from its bauxite and iron ore resources could hit China's efforts to make inroads into the West African nation. Despite assurances that the military would respect "existing regulations, contracts and investments" after Alpha Conde was removed as president in a coup in September, Guinea has been exerting more pressure on foreign mining firms. Most recently, it ordered foreign companies to construct local bauxite refineries and