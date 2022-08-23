Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Disrupt 2022

Disrupt is turning 12 years old. If it were a human, it would be addicted to technology (which it is) and starting to get an attitude (again, yes).

But after a couple of years coming to you virtually, the world's most impactful tech startup conference is coming back to real life. The Moscone Center will be buzzing with new faces and familiar friends from October 18 through October 20, and there is more to experience at the show than ever before.

The TC+ stage has an absolutely stellar agenda, which was already announced, and there are loads of ways to engage with speakers and each other at the show. We'll have the new Discovery Stage featuring in-depth demos and speaker Q&As, roundtables, networking, breakout sessions and more.

And in the name of coming back bigger and better than ever, the Disrupt Startup Battlefield has grown by 10x. This year, we're curating 200 companies for you to check out and meet for the first time in the Expo Hall, with the top 20 gracing the Disrupt stage to launch their wares.

We have lots more news and speakers to share in the coming weeks, but here is a first peek!

Disrupt Stage Agenda

Tuesday, October 18

Marc's Lore: Startup Schemes, Utopian Dreams

with Marc Lore (Wonder Group)

Billionaire Marc Lore sold his startup to an everything store, twice. After inking deals with Amazon and Walmart, the Quidsi and Jet.com co-founder aims to launch a "more equitable" city in the desert. But first, he's tackling another problem: soggy delivery.

Bankrolling the Blockchain with a16z Crypto

with Chris Dixon (Andreessen Horowitz)

Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is the largest and one of the best-known funding sources for web3 startups. Alongside a16z founder Marc Andreessen, general partner Chris Dixon has been integral to the firm’s rise as a giant in the crypto VC world — he was an early investor in startups such as Coinbase, Uniswap and Oculus VR. Hear from Dixon about how a16z crypto is putting its massive $7.6 billion pool of capital to work by backing early-stage web3 companies.

Story continues

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield — Session 1

with Vanessa Larco (NEA), Kanyi Maqubela (Kindred Ventures), Jordan Nof (Tusk Venture Partners), Bryan Offutt (Index Ventures) and Ulili Onovakpuri (Kapor Capital)

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Startup Battlefield Cup and $100,000.

Lessons Learned from the Product Building Trenches

with Dylan Field (Figma)

Figma has grown into a successful startup with a $10 billion valuation, but before he achieved those lofty heights, CEO and co-founder Dylan Field was a young guy with an idea and no business experience. Hear about the lessons he learned along the way and what he would do differently if he could start over today.

How OnlyFans Changed the Internet’s Oldest Industry

with Amrapali Gan and Keily Blair (OnlyFans)

Nothing drives tech innovation like sex. But after earning billions in revenue and providing stable income to thousands of adult creators, OnlyFans dropped a bombshell: it would ban porn. After creator backlash, those plans didn’t last long — the founding CEO stepped down, and now, Amrapali Gan and Keily Blair are in charge. Hear from these newly installed execs about what their leadership means for OnlyFans.

Yes, Chief

with Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan (Chief)

Chief’s stamp of approval has an obvious allure. The social network is dedicated exclusively to women in professional leadership positions, charging thousands for a private membership (if you’re lucky enough to get accepted). It’s a pitch that has landed thousands of members and, most recently, a billion-dollar valuation as of May 2022. At Disrupt, co-founders Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan will speak to the milestone, the challenges in between and if exclusivity can disrupt community.

Answering the Call of Duty

with Johanna Faries (Activision Blizzard)

Johanna Faries is no stranger to the world of games. After a stint at the NFL, she led Activision's esports leagues (the CDL and the OWL) before taking over as general manager of Call of Duty, one of the biggest video game franchises to ever exist. She speaks at Disrupt just ahead of this year's launch: Modern Warfare II. We'll discuss her strategic vision for Call of Duty as a game and as a community, as well as her thoughts on the shifting landscape of gaming and esports.

Wednesday, October 19

Acing Venture

with Serena Williams and Alison Rapaport Stillman (Serena Ventures)

Serena Williams is the greatest to ever play the game of tennis, and she's already made a name for herself as a VC in the tech world. At Disrupt, Williams and her Serena Ventures partner Alison Rapaport Stillman will join us to discuss the next chapter of Serena's career, swapping out the racket for several (hundred) inbound pitch-decks. We'll talk about their investment thesis, her plans to bring more diversity into tech and what she brings to the table as a VC.

Rivian Grows Up

with RJ Scaringe (Rivian)

Rivian emerged from stealth in 2018 with a pair of vehicles that helped it become the buzziest EV automaker since Tesla. The company landed high-profile investors and partners, including Amazon and Ford, and is now publicly traded. Hear from founder and CEO RJ Scaringe about the company’s challenges with production bottlenecks, supply chain constraints and layoffs as he leads the company into the electric future.

Speeding Up Crypto

with Anatoly Yakovenko (Solana)

Launched in 2020, Solana gained worldwide renown for being one of the fastest blockchains with a rapidly growing developer ecosystem. It’s arguably the best-known of the “Ethereum Killers” because of its speed and low transaction cost, but its rise has not been without hurdles. Hear from its creator Anatoly Yakovenko about the opportunities and challenges ahead as Solana seeks to take web3 to mobile devices in a push for mass adoption.

Making Care Actually Work

with Toyin Ajayi (CityBlock)

Cityblock Health has experienced considerable growth on the back of a care model designed to actually meet the recipients of care where they already are, while still satisfying the needs of payers. It seems to be true accessibility in a framework that works with the existing U.S. healthcare infrastructure, but we’ll hear from CEO Toyin Ajayi about the work that remains to be done.

Thursday, October 20

Today's Startups, Tomorrow's Surveillance

with Eva Galperin (Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF))

Eva Galperin, the director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and a leading expert in digital security and privacy, is set to speak on some of the biggest threats in cybersecurity today. Hear about the shadowy world of startups shunning the spotlight — spyware makers, hackers-for-hire and location data brokers — that are changing the threat landscape for billions around the world, and how data-hungry startups today risk becoming extensions of the surveillance state tomorrow.

The State of VC in 2022

with Niko Bonatsos (General Catalyst) and Caryn Marooney (Coatue Ventures)

VCs have never had so much capital socked away -- with $100 billion more in so-called dry powder than the end of last year, according to Preqin -- but with a tightening exit market, many are "slowing their roll" and asserting more control over deals after years of feverish dealmaking. What new terms are they introducing into deals? Where are they forging ahead -- and pulling back -- and why? What do founders need to know for their startups to survive and thrive in 2023 and beyond?

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield — Final Round

with Mar Hershenson (Pear Ventures), Aileen Lee (Cowboy Ventures), David Tisch (Box Group) and Rich Wong (Accel)

TechCrunch’s iconic startup competition is back, as entrepreneurs from around the world pitch expert judges and vie for the Startup Battlefield Cup and $100,000.

TechCrunch+ Stage Agenda

Tuesday, October 18

Live On Stage: TechCrunch's Equity

with TechCrunch Editorial Team

Join us for a live recording of Equity, the podcast about the business of startups. We'll unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines, and wade through the hype to keep you up to date on the world of business, tech and VC.

How To Build Your Early VC Network: Turning Social Capital Into Financial Capital

with Nik Milanovic (This Week in Fintech), Josh Ogundu (Campfire) and Gefen Skolnick (Couplet Coffee)

If you haven’t heard of Nik, Josh or Gefen, where have you been? They are founders that are not only building very interesting companies but have taken a forward approach toward making noise on social media. We want to dive into how being a public person can help founders build a future public company. This is a panel that will be not only informative but also lots of fun.

Three Ways to Leapfrog Your Competition Using Quantum Computing – without a PhD

with Michael Biercuk (Q-CTRL)

Sponsored by: Q-CTRL

Quantum computing is everywhere you look -- in mainstream press, tech news and investor newsletters. It’s described as transformational and disruptive; the quantum revolution is coming, and you’re told you will be left behind if you don’t get ahead. But how can someone without a PhD in quantum physics or an organization far from quantum computing research benefit? In this session we’ll give an accessible overview of quantum computing and outline three simple steps for anyone to take advantage of this transformational new technology -- no PhD required!

How To Secure Those Hard-To-Find Hires

with Chris Herd (Firstbase) and Emil Yeargin (Gusto)

Hiring is not easy even in the best of times. With a tight tech talent market and an increasingly remote-friendly — and therefore globally competitive — corporate landscape, founders have never had more places to hire from and more competitors to measure up against. So we’re going to have Chris Herd from Firstbase, who is an advocate for remote work, and Emil Yeargin, VP of Talent at Gusto, which is not only hiring but also helps other companies manage their staff. We’ll go deep on hiring today with a special focus on hard-to-fill roles.

Winning The War On Ransomware

with Brett Callow (Emsisoft) and Katie Moussouris (Luta Security)

Ransomware attacks are escalating at an alarming rate. We’ll hear from experts about what winning the war on ransomware looks like and how startups can play their part.

How To Raise First Dollars When Investors Are More Cautious, The Founder Perspective

with Amanda DoAmaral (Fiveable), Sara Du (Alloy Automation) and Arman Hezarkhani (Parthean)

While it’s always good to hear from venture capitalists when it comes to dollars and cents, how founders are navigating the capital market is just as important. So we’re gathering Amanda DoAmaral of Fiveable, Sara Du of Alloy Automation and Arman Hezarkhani of Parthean to talk us through what worked for them and how their perspective has been updated in light of the changing economy.

Founder Fireside: Faire and Forerunner Ventures

with Kirsten Green (Forerunner Ventures) and Jeff Kolovson (Faire)

The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a boom in e-commerce and folks working on making their homes more comfortable. This shift impacted more than just consumers, however. Faire, a marketplace that connects SMBs to wholesalers, had to navigate a market replete with evolving demand and supply chain issues. Now, with the COVID period behind us (at least from a business perspective), TechCrunch will sit down with Faire co-founder and COO Jeff Kolovson and backer Kirsten Green, a founder and partner at Forerunner Ventures, to talk through the company, its market and where it’s heading next.

What Does Product-Market Fit Mean When Hype Tanks?

with Pali Bhat (Reddit), Avlok Kohli (AngelList) and Annie Pearl (Calendly)

Reddit Chief Product Officer Pali Bhat, AngelList CEO Avlok Kohli and Calendly Chief Product Officer Annie Pearl are coming to Disrupt to help founders hone their definitions of product-market fit. The concept, often shortened to PMF, is tricky as it’s not easily defined for all startups at once. But one thing that happens when market sentiment takes a dive is that definitions tighten. So how should founders measure PMF in a more difficult market, from both a fundraising and customer perspective? We’ll find out.

Wednesday, October 19

Live on Stage: TechCrunch's Chain Reaction

with TechCrunch Editorial Team

Join us for a live podcast recording of Chain Reaction as we unpack and explain the latest crypto news, drama and trends, breaking it down block-by-block for the crypto-curious.

Building Companies with Longer Time Horizons

with Gene Berdichevsky (Sila), Erin Price-Wright (Index Ventures) and Katie Rae (The Engine)

Not every startup can generate revenue from day one. From hardware to hard science, some startups take more time to build income streams. How can founders get around revenue concerns in a more conservative funding market? And how do investors weigh risk when it comes to bets that may take longer to pull off? For growing startup categories like robotics and climate, these are not idle questions. We’re bringing Sila’s Gene Berdichevsky, Index Ventures’ Erin Price-Wright and The Engine’s Katie Rae together to share the real nuts and bolts of early fundraising in 2022.

Accelerating Startup Marketing Growth

Sponsored by: LinkedIn

It is more important than ever for marketers to show bang for their buck in today’s volatile economy. There is no cookie-cutter solution to achieve your marketing goals. In this session hear about some of the tactics B2B startup marketers are employing to drive demand and pipeline. Learn how you can accelerate growth by leveraging powerful analytics tools, ad features and your active professional network.

Taking the BS Out of Your TAM

with Kara Nortman (Upfront Ventures), Aydin Senkut (Felicis) and Deena Shakir (Lux Capital)

A common refrain from venture capitalists last year was that software valuations weren’t too high, as the TAM, or total addressable market, for tech companies was simply larger than folks had originally thought. Sure, but some of those startups are now stuck comparing high burn rates with future TAM. So how should founders and their backers really think about TAM to avoid bullshitting themselves or their colleagues? Upfront Ventures’ Kara Nortman, Felicis’ Aydin Senkut and Lux Capital’s Deena Shakir will tell us.

How To Raise In 2022 If You Are Not Located In A Major Hub

with Mike Asem (M25), Rich Wong (Accel) and Elizabeth Yin (Hustle Fund)

Sure, you no longer have to be located in Silicon Valley — let alone California — to build a startup or raise money. But there are still areas where there are more venture capitalists per square mile and areas where there are fewer. To get to grips on raising outside of traditional startup hubs, we’re bringing together VCs who either live and invest in -- or simply invest in -- more up-and-coming geographies. Mike Asem of M25, Rich Wong of Accel and Hustle Fund’s Elizabeth Yin are joining us for this particular chat. It’s going to rock.

After the Boom: What’s Next for the Space Economy

Sponsored by: The Aerospace Corporation

An unprecedented decade of growth and investment has carried the space industry to ever greater heights. Today, the changed funding landscape and uncertain global economic outlook pose new challenges for space operators looking to turn their innovative technologies and concepts into sustainable businesses.

How To Compete Without Losing Your Mind Or Runway When Cash Is Expensive

with Ruth Foxe Blader (Anthemis), Eric Glyman (Ramp) and Thejo Kote (Airbase)

We love a competitive startup category here at TechCrunch. Watching startups go head to head is fascinating and illuminating. But for startups in hot sectors with big markets, competing can be very expensive. So how should startups that have incumbents to take on, other startups to best, or both, approach the balance between growth and spend this year? We’re gathering Anthemis Partner Ruth Foxe Blader, Ramp co-founder and CEO Eric Glyman and Airbase founder and CEO Thejo Kote to help guide more early-stage founders.

How To Raise First Dollars In A More Difficult Market, The Venture Perspective

with Annie Case (Kleiner Perkins), Jomayra Herrera (Reach Capital) and Sheel Mohnot (Better Tomorrow Ventures)

It is clear by now that the venture market has changed this year. That means that founders looking to raise first capital for their startup can’t follow last year’s playbook and expect results. So what do founders need to know, and how can they best snag investor attention in a market where the rules are changing? We’re bringing together Annie Case of Kleiner Perkins, Reach Capital’s Jomayra Herrera and Sheel Mohnot of Better Tomorrow Ventures to share the real nuts and bolts of early fundraising in 2022.

Founder Fireside with Brex and Y Combinator

with Henrique Dubugras (Brex) and Anu Hariharan (Y Combinator)

Brex rolled into the corporate card market with a bang, blanketing San Francisco in advertising and leveraging small-city network effects to get founders to sign up other founders. But since its launch, the corporate card space has evolved into the incredibly competitive corporate spend market. How is Brex working to stay ahead of its rivals? We’ll chat with co-founder and CEO Henrique Dubugras and one of his backers, Y Combinator’s Anu Hariharan, to learn more.

Thursday, October 20

Live On Stage: TechCrunch's Found

with TechCrunch Editorial Team

Join us for a live podcast recording of Found, a show about founders and company-building featuring people doing the work. We'll interview an early-stage startup founder about how they took the plunge to begin with, and how they navigate everything from building product road maps to raising funding from some of the world’s top investors -- and how they manage failure, too.

Founder Fireside: Clubhouse

with Paul Davison (Clubhouse)

Few startups had as much hype -- and early consumer buy-in -- as Clubhouse. Since its mega-hit introduction, however, it has seen its service copied by a host of competitors while working to expand and fine-tune its model. TechCrunch will sit down with Clubhouse co-founder and CEO Paul Davison to talk about the company’s past, present and future.

Negotiating Your First Term Sheet

with Mandela SH Dixon (All Raise), Kevin Liu (Techstars) and James Norman (Black Operator Ventures)

It’s always a good time to sit down and chat about the mechanics of term sheets and the give and take between investors and founders. It’s an especially good time now as the balance of power between founders and investors has shifted from a period in which founders never had great ability to demand friendly terms to an era in which it feels like investors have more power than in recent history. So we’ll get the latest from All Raise CEO Mandela SH Dixon, Techstars Head of Portfolio Capital & Investments Kevin Liu and Black Operator Ventures General Partner James Norman on term sheets, negotiations and terms to help founders navigate the current climate.

How To Manage Staff In A Remote, Asynchronous Reality

with Mathilde Collin (Front), Deidre Paknad (WorkBoard) and Adriana Roche (Mural)

Companies big and small are figuring out how they are going to distribute and manage their workforces in 2022. After a few years when even the most traditional company was forced to go remote, startups are now having to choose between remote setups, hybrid teams or a return to the office. But no matter what they choose, all companies are going to have more remote staff than ever before. To help founders understand how to manage those staffers, Front’s Mathilde Collin, Mural’s Adriana Roche and WorkBoard’s Deidre Paknad are joining us to talk about what works.

Founder Fireside: Metafy And Seven Seven Six

with Josh Fabian (Metafy) and Katelin Holloway (Seven Seven Six)

Metafy is bringing video game coaching to the masses, and it’s not only for gamers who may want to go pro. As digital gaming has become one of the most important international pastimes, consumers are more willing than perhaps ever to spend on their hobby. TechCrunch will sit down with Metafy founder and CEO Josh Fabian and his venture capital backer, Katelin Holloway of Seven Seven Six, to dig more deeply into the company, its market and how it is working to grow even faster.

Structure, Regulation And Markets: The Road Ahead For Crypto Startups

with Brett Harrison (FTX), Mary-Catherine Lader (Uniswap Labs) and Cuy Sheffield (Visa)

From DAOs and altcoins to L2-chains, NFTs, tokens and figuring out just what the heck a security is, the crypto market is under the spotlight -- and under scrutiny. TechCrunch will sit down with FTX’s Brett Harrison, Uniswap Labs’ Mary-Catherine Lader and Visa’s Cuy Sheffield to get a better handle on how they are navigating constant evolution, the new opportunities that the blockchain economy has on offer and where they see the future taking their market.

Talent Has Changed Forever: A CEOs Playbook to Building and Retaining Tomorrow's Distributed Workforce

with Quentin Clark (General Catalyst) and Sophie Ruddock (Multiverse)

Sponsored by: General Catalyst

The modern workforce is in the middle of one of its biggest shifts since the industrial revolution. Businesses have encountered the rise of global talent pools and entirely new sets of jobs and skills needed to grow. Now, they need to completely rethink how they source, train, equip, motivate and reward workers.

Breakout Stage Agenda

Tuesday, October 18

The Great Expectations of Crypto and Blockchain

Sponsored by: MoneyGram

The "crypto winter" and recent downfall of high-profile projects resulting in an estimated $2 trillion in crypto losses has caused a lot of debate about the future of crypto and blockchain in the past few months.

Expanding the Ecosystem: How To Get Institutional Investors Invested In You

Sponsored by: JP Morgan

Hear from institutional investors about their growing interest in private markets. They’ll share their thoughts on what makes a good investment and how to get their attention.

Getting to Yes and What Happens Next: An Unfiltered Chat with a Top VC

with Navin Chaddha (Mayfield)

Sponsored by: Mayfield

Over the last decade, Navin Chaddha, 14-time Midas lister and early-stage investor in Lyft, Poshmark & HashiCorp, has led Mayfield as it invested in over 100 inception-stage companies in the consumer, enterprise, human/planetary health and web3 sectors. Attend a candid conversation with him to ask your questions and to hear what he looks for when he writes that first check, as well as the key company building steps that come next. He’ll share insights on managing the fundraising process during a downturn, inspiring and convincing VCs with your vision, assembling your board and more.

Wednesday, October 19

Tech-Driven Biology and Chemistry: Solving Science’s Hardest Problems at Scale

with Jacob Berlin (Terray), Peyton Greenside (BigHat) and Eric Zimmerman (AWS)

Sponsored by: AWS

Join leaders in the AI-driven drug discovery market for a fireside chat exploring how to build the next-generation of digital biotech. BigHat Biosciences, Terray Therapeutics and AWS will discuss topics including company building, science fact versus fiction and the future of medicine. Understand how the intersection of biology and chemistry is enabling new techniques to develop novel therapeutics through the lens of technology. Walk away with insights from startup founders about building and running a startup that are applicable across all industries.

Accessibility in Startups - What Does Being Inclusive Really Mean?

Sponsored by: JPMorgan Chase

Accessibility is something that is not often discussed in the startup world. Whether in terms of providing an accessible website, ensuring your products/services are adaptable or the struggles of founders with disabilities, there are important facets of this topic that are often overlooked. In this session, we will address the following questions and more: Why is it important to include board/team members with disabilities? Why is it important to consider accessibly when developing your products and services as a startup?

Discovery Stage Agenda

Tuesday, October 18

Turning Start-Up Acquisitions into Success for Legacy Business

Sponsored by: CDK Global

Hear from leaders at CDK Global — a standard-bearer of automotive retail software — on why the need to look outside a company for new ideas should be seen as a clear benefit and not a detractor to its core business…and employees.

Building the Visual Economy Through Developer-Led Innovation

with Saranya Babu (Cloudinary)

Sponsored by: Cloudinary

Over the last decade and accelerated by the pandemic, a huge part of the economy has shifted online driven mainly by technological advancements that offer comparable and even better online visual experiences than the physical ones. Unlike shifts that have been driven by executive leadership, this one has been driven by developers and entrepreneurs that have led the way in adopting cutting-edge practices. Learn how developer driven innovation through approaches like API-first, headless and composable architectures can help you engage better, faster and more effectively with your customers.

From Capital and Counsel, to Partnerships and Profits: How to Maximize your Investor Relationships

Sponsored by: Samsung Next

In today’s market, capital is critical for startups to scale, but founders can also look to investors to open doors to the right partners, and help provide operational services to get you in the right place to build. Hear from Samsung Next alongside one of Entrepreneur’s 100 Powerful Women, a World Economic Forum Tech Pioneer and a serial entrepreneur about how to turbo-charge post-investment support and services.

Wednesday, October 20

Scaling your Business During a Recession

with Danny Angers (VOSKER), Mélanie Lavoie (VOSKER) and Thomas Nguyen-Lien (VOSKER)

Sponsored by: VOSKER

In the past few years, we have faced the sudden consequences of a pandemic and now have the threat of recession looming overhead. With this background, the speakers will be explaining how they could achieve 582% growth for VOSKER during the pandemic and were able to successfully redesign their cameras and still continue to work with their overseas partners without delays during the global chip shortage. VOSKER was established in 2018 and is a fast-growing company looking to be the next global technology leader. In this session, the main takeaways would be how to successfully pivot and adapt during unexpected challenges and use uncertain times as an opportunity to innovate. This will give participants key insights into how they can scale their business even during a recession.

