Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Live's special Minneapolis event!

Matt Burns
·2 min read

Minneapolis is quickly solidifying itself as one of the Midwest's most important startup ecosystem. TechCrunch Live is thrilled to host a special (virtual) event in the Twin Cities. Next week, on Wednesday, September 7, our crew is set to interview some of the best startups and investors, and speak on the area's recent fundings, best practices, and strategies. Just like every TechCrunch Live event, this one is free to attend and participate.

To help highlight what the city has to offer, we’re enlisting the help of local startups! Like past City Spotlights, this one will feature a pitch-off with local Minneapolis startups pitching to VCs. The winner gets fast-tracked into Startup Battlefield 200, which includes free exhibition space at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. Applications are closed, but everyone can register for the event here.

Check out this agenda:

TechCrunch Live in Minneapolis, Minnesota

1:00pm CT: Raising capital outside of the coasts with Anna Mason (Rise of the Rest Seed Fund) + Andrew Leone (Dispatch)

Andrew Leone’s Dispatch provides businesses with an on-demand courier delivery service. Headquartered in the greater Minneapolis, Minnesota area, the startup is quickly becoming a shining star in the area’s exploding startup ecosystem. It’s the type of startup that captures the attention of local investors, but outsiders as well including Anna Mason, managing partner at Revolution’s Rise of the Rest fund.

1:30pm CT: Who’s writing checks in MSP with Mary Grove (Bread & Butter Fund) and Justin Kaufenberg (Rally Ventures)

A panel on the growth opportunities for Minnesota from the perspective of VC funds – what’s needed in the market, what are they funding right, where startups should look for funding.

2:00pm CT: Building a fintech company with Atif Siddiqi (Branch) and Ryan Broshar (Matchstick Ventures)

Minneapolis has a growing number of fintech companies, and Branch is among the best positioned. Hear from its CEO and founder Atif Siddiqi and one of the company’s early investors, Ryan Broshar, managing director and partner at Matchstick Ventures.

2:20pm CT: Pitch-off

Judges: Mahati Sridhar and Sarah Hinkfuss

