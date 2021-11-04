U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Space 2021

Devin Coldewey, Darrell Etherington and Richard Smith
·5 min read

TC Sessions: Space is back!

Happening this December 14 and 15 — our second dedicated space event. This is a live, virtual two-day event featuring the most important people in the space industry, across public, private and defense.

We’re thrilled to be hosting Rocket Lab CEO and founder Peter Beck, Accion Systems CEO and founder Natalya Bailey, Lockheed Martin VP and head of civil space programs Lisa Callahan and many more. In addition to the firesides and panel discussions on the virtual stage, the event will also include networking, startup exhibits and the chance to connect with attendees from around the world.

Below, you’ll find an early sneak peek of the agenda. It’s a packed two days already, but we’ve got some extra surprises in store, so keep an eye on the agenda over the coming weeks for more great speakers and sessions we’re adding.

If you want to be a part of this event, you can grab a ticket to get exclusive access to watch these sessions live (with access to video on demand), network with the innovators changing the space industry, discover the hottest early-stage companies, learn how to score grants for your space company, recruit talent or even find a job. General admission tickets are just $115. And we have discounts available for groups, students, active military/government employees and for early-stage space startup founders who want to give their startup some extra visibility.

Our agenda showcases some of the powerhouses in space, but also plenty of smaller teams that are building and debunking fundamental technologies in the industry. Check it out!

The Full Service Space Company
with Peter Beck (Rocket Lab)

  • Rocket Lab's 2021 saw it enter the public markets, announce brand new spacecraft, acquire companies and more. We'll talk to Peter Beck about what the one-time dedicated launch company is turning into through all this growth and change.

New Kids on the Launch Block
with Max Haot (Launcher), Benjamin Lyon (Astra) and Lauren Lyons (Firefly Aerospace)

  • There’s a new crop of launch companies nipping at the heels of SpaceX and Rocket Lab, including Astra, Firefly and Launcher. We’ll hear from them about what the opportunities are in the evolving launch market, and how they’re poised to take advantage.

Being There When Stars Form
with Chad Anderson (Space Capital), Jonathan Fentzke (Techstars) and Jessica Robinson (Assembly Ventures)

  • At the earliest stages, space companies are at their riskiest. But these investors are willing to wade in and write checks to help those companies gain their footing. Hear from Space Capital, Techstars and Assembly Ventures about how they pick their winners.

Backing the Brightest
with Tess Hatch (Bessemer Venture Partners), Shaun Maguire (Sequoia) and Lisa Rich (Hemisphere Ventures)

  • There’s an art to later-stage space company funding, especially as the exit picture for the sector is still only just starting to take shape. We’ll talk to Bessemer Venture Partners, Sequoia and Hemisphere Ventures how they evaluate which companies are looking primed for growth.

Maneuvering Towards Better In-space Propulsion
with Natalya Bailey (Accion Systems), István Lőrincz (Morpheus Space) and speaker to be announced

  • What goes up must come down, but we can delay that second part a bit with better propulsion on our satellites and spacecraft. Accion, Morpheus and other companies pushing the boundaries of in-space propulsion will discuss the challenges and opportunities in changing how in-space assets move about.

Empowering and Protecting In-space Operations
with Daniel Ceperley (LeoLabs), Lucy Condakchian (Maxar) and Nobu Okada (Astroscale)

  • As investment in space skyrockets, many companies are also thinking about safety and sustainability. Protecting and extending the life and capabilities of major installations in orbit requires advances in robotics, tracking and spacecraft design, as leaders from LeoLabs, Maxar and Astroscale will discuss in this panel.

Taking Earth Observation to Enterprise
with Richard Cooke (Esri) and James Slifierz (SkyWatch)

  • We're not short of eyes in the sky, but that doesn't mean it's easy to collect and use the data that Earth observation networks create. Find out how mapping veteran Esri and startup SkyWatch are building out data infrastructure that makes orbital imagery accessible and profitable.

Robots, Meet Regolith: A New Generation of Lunar Landers and Rovers
with Lisa Callahan (Lockheed Martin Space), Sean Mahoney (Masten Space Systems) and Takahiro Nakamura (ispace)

  • The moon is back on the menu with Artemis and a dozen other missions, and companies like Lockheed Martin, Masten Space Systems and ispace are building a new generation of robotic explorers and surveyors to roam around its surface. Hear how they design for the moon's unforgiving surface and what robots can do to help prepare for human arrival.

Space SPACs and the Public Market
with Kelyn Brannon (Astra), Andrew Rush (Redwire) and Adam Spice (Rocket Lab)

  • We saw a number of space companies go public this past year, and many took the SPAC merger route to get there. Redwire, Rocket Lab and Astra will talk about their respective paths to the public markets, and what it’s meant for their companies and the industry.

TC Sessions: Space 2021 takes place on December 14-15. We’ve dedicated two full days to explore and gain more understanding of the rapidly advancing technologies and opportunities in space — from in-space propulsion systems and lunar sampling to investment trends and public-private collaboration. Buy your pass today and get an insider’s look at on-orbit operations and servicing — and so much more.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

