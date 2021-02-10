U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,907.02
    -4.21 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,417.18
    +41.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,963.15
    -44.55 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.70
    -6.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.58
    +0.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.80
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    27.11
    -0.29 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1330
    -0.0240 (-2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.6500
    +0.0820 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,862.63
    -1,895.77 (-4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    910.17
    -25.73 (-2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,524.36
    -7.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,562.93
    +57.00 (+0.19%)
     

Announcing ATTO 360™ Tuning Software update with support for industry leaders Avid® and Autodesk®

ATTO Technology, Inc.
·3 min read

360 v2.1 also includes additional new ATTO profiles for Windows®, macOS® and Linux®

AMHERST, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, announces the immediate availability of ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software version 2.1.

ATTO 360 version 2.1 is a substantial update that introduces two brand-new tuning profiles for Avid NEXIS® storage platforms and Autodesk® Flame® 3D visual effects finishing software. These profiles were developed in conjunction with Avid and Autodesk while each company was certifying ATTO Ethernet products.

Users of Avid NEXIS and Avid NEXIS | PRO collaborative shared storage solutions who use any combination of ATTO FastFrame™ N312, N322, N352 Smart Ethernet Adapters, ATTO ThunderLink® N3 3102 or NS 3252 Thunderbolt™ 3 adapters can take advantage of ATTO 360 v2.1. The highest level of performance optimization is achieved by deploying ATTO Ethernet hardware end-to-end.

The same is true for Autodesk Flame where ATTO FastFrame™ N352 50Gb Smart Ethernet Adapters are certified for use with Flame on HP Z8 and Dell 7920 platforms.

“Avid NEXIS and Autodesk Flame users will be pleased and maybe even surprised at the improvements they’ll see in their environments when they use 360,” said Tom Kolniak, senior director of Marketing, Product Management and Alliances at ATTO. “Customers benefit when companies like ours collaborate and to that end, we’re looking forward to adding more profiles from additional industry leaders.”

In addition to the Avid and Autodesk profiles, there are six new ATTO tuning profiles for SMB and NFS protocols on Windows®, macOS®, and Linux® operating systems, server performance tuning for macOS and other minor improvements.

ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software is a tool for optimizing and maintaining Ethernet networks, perfect for users of all levels, at home, the office or in the server room. It supports ATTO Ethernet products such as ATTO FastFrame Smart Ethernet Adapters and ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt™ to Ethernet adapters, giving every user the ability to easily tune a network for the best performance.

ATTO Ethernet products are the fastest in the industry for unstructured data applications, block data and file access across the widest range of operating systems. Testing has shown that ATTO FastFrame NICs running ATTO 360 can improve performance up to 30% depending on the workflow and operating system.

Download ATTO 360 for macOS, Linux and Windows directly from www.atto.com.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value-Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host and network adapters, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact: Richard Root
ATTO Technology, Inc.
rroot@atto.com
Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x285
Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353


Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator hints that stocks are significantly overvalued

    The Buffett Indicator has gone haywire of late.

  • How much income will your 401(k) provide?

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Cannabis Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors have been fixated on growth companies over the past year, and one segment which has been on the rise is the fledgling cannabis industry. The sector offers a unique proposition and the prospect of further growth, as there is still a major catalyst on the horizon which will completely alter the industry. As expected, a Democrat led senate has been good news for those banking on marijuana reform at the federal level; And it looks like the anticipated changes could happen faster than initially expected. Backed by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senators have stated that they will push for federal-level legalization of marijuana, promising “a unified discussion draft on comprehensive [cannabis] reform” in the first half of this year. The statement feeds expectations that the Democratic Congressional majority will pass – and that President Biden will sign – a bill to legalize marijuana. Investors are also looking at further state-level legalization moves; one key state in this regard is New York. So, the cannabis industry is looking up. There is an expanding network of state legalization regimes, and expectations of a change in federal policy; both are putting upward pressure on cannabis shares. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks’ database to find two cannabis stocks that have been earmarked as 'Strong Buys' by the analyst consensus. Both have posted impressive year-to-date performances, and stand to rise even more in the year ahead. Village Farms International (VFF) We will start with Village Farms International, a company that has long been involved in the niche agricultural business. The company started out as a farmer, producing high-quality greenhouse vegetables year-round for sale in the North American market. That background fit the company well for a transition to the cannabis industry – Village Farms has experience in greenhouse production and industrial-scale growing. Village Farms’ shares are showing a tremendous growth profile, up 327% in the past 12 months – with a strong spike in recent days. Two important pieces of news precipitated the surge since the end of January. First, the company has fully repaid – ahead of schedule – the $15 million debt it incurred during its November acquisition of the cannabis growing company Pure Sunfarms. And second, Village Farms increased its investment in the Asian cannabinoid company Altum by 50%, to hold a 10% stake in the company. The move increases the international reach of Village Farms, and its ability to increase Altum holdings in the future. The company was able to fund these moves because it had a successful equity sale in January, putting an additional 10.8 million shares on the market, and raising US$135 million in new capital. In addition to its strong capital and expansion positions, Village Farms has been reporting solid financial results. The company saw US$43 million in revenue for 3Q20, a gain of 12.5% year-over-year. EPS came in at 1 cent per share, a turnaround from the US$0.10 loss in the year-ago quarter. Covering Village Farms for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers writes: “Village Farms has clearly established itself as the leading cannabis producer in Canada with #1 brand share and industry-leading profitability. Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 through October (latest available) were up 128% y/y, and dispensary counts are set to accelerate through 2021, providing a tailwind to VFF revenues.” Turning to the US markets, and VFF’s position in Canada’s larger neighbor, the analyst goes on to add, “With 5.7M SF of greenhouses in TX, the company also has real US optionality, which is finally being appreciated by investors after the GA election. VFF has historically been undervalued compared to less profitable peers, but we expect shares to continue working higher … as the prospect for US reform increases throughout the year.” To this end, Des Lauriers rates VFF a Buy, and his $25 price target suggests the stock has room for ~26% upside in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 3 recent reviews on VFF shares, and all are Buys, giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and showing a general agreement on Wall Street about the company’s strengths. Shares are priced at $19.90, and the $24.33 average price target implies an upside of ~23% for the year ahead. (See VFF stock analysis on TipRanks) TerrAscend Corporation (TRSSF) The next cannabis stock we’re looking at, TerrAscend, is another major cannabis producer in both the US, Canada, and Europe. The company is involved in both the medical and recreational sides of the market, and both grows and produces cannabis and markets a range of products through numerous brand names. TerrAscend’s US operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Utah, and the company looks to expand as more states legalize cannabis. In a strong sign of the cannabis industry’s strength, TRSSF shares are up a sky-high 624% over the past 12 months. Growth has been fueled by expansion of the cultivation operations in California and Pennsylvania, and by the move into the adult-use recreational market in New Jersey. Last month, TerrAscend closed a non-brokered private placement stock sale, putting more than 18 million common shares on the market. The sale price was C$12.35 (US$9.72), and the offering grossed C$224 million (US$176.3 million). The bulk of the proceeds – some 80% of the total – was put up by four large US-based institutional investors. The funds raised will be used to continue expansion of the company’s cultivation operations (TRSSF has plans to expand growing and manufacturing ops in New Jersey), as well as to pursue merger & acquisition activities. TerrAscend’s rapid growth and strong future prospects have attracted attention from top-rated analysts, including 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers of Craig-Hallum (stated above). "TerrAscend is a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the US cannabis market with top-tier management, assets, and access to deal flow. We have been bullish on the company since initiating coverage last year and are happy to say the TRSSF team has exceeded our expectations, generating rapid increases in margins and operating leverage that have earned them a place solidly in the Top Tier of MSOs," Des Lauriers noted. The analyst summed up, "[With] US$280M+ raised since the elections and federal reform moving quicker than expected, we think TRSSF does deserve a premium to peers." In line with his bullish comments, Des Lauriers rates TRSSF shares a Buy, and has a $20 price target that implies a ~31% upside potential for the next 12 months. Once again, we’re looking at a stock with broad agreement from Wall Street’s analysts – the Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent reviews. Shares are selling for $15.30, and their recent appreciation has pushed that price almost up to the $15.43 average price target. (See TRSSF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Stocks aren’t in a bubble, but here’s what is, according to fund manager Cathie Wood

    For all the attention given to the argument that the stock market is in a bubble, it is important to point out that not everyone shares that view. Few fund managers have been more successful than Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest and fund manager of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) which according to FactSet have drawn in more inflows than any other actively managed stock exchange-traded fund over the last 12 months. In a monthly webinar, Wood made the argument against stocks being in a bubble.

  • This Could Be The Biggest EV IPO Ever With Value Topping Investor Ford's

    The highly anticipated Rivian IPO could happen as soon as September with the electric truck startup seeking a valuation of at least $50 billion, Bloomberg reported.

  • Your next stimulus check is just weeks away — will you get the full $1,400?

    Congressional leaders are hurrying the new payments along. Will you get one — and when?

  • Archer to go public, United Airlines invests and orders electric aircraft

    Electric aircraft startup Archer will go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed in a deal valued at around $3.8 billion and backed by an order and investment from United Airlines, among the first major airlines to commit to the purchase of air taxis. The deal with Atlas Crest Investment Corp, announced on Wednesday, is expected to provide $1.1 billion to the company which makes electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing. Archer and Atlas Crest said the proceeds include a $600 million private investment from United Airlines Holdings Inc, Stellantis, investment banker Ken Moelis and Mubadala Capital, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co.

  • Jim Cramer Sees Froth in Markets, Looking to Sell Some Stocks Wednesday

    Jim Cramer sees froth in the stock market Wednesday. Here's where he's putting his attention.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood explains how bitcoin could increase by $400,000

    Cathie Wood and Ark Invest see bitcoin adoption by companies as a cash alternative on the balance sheet as sending btc higher by $40,000.

  • Apple Car: After Hyundai Fallout, Rumors Of Renault Partnership Appear

    The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car project continues to heat the market, although not directly the Apple stock. For some time, the Cupertino company has been working on a fully autonomous electric car, but it doesn’t seem to have found the right partner among car manufacturers so far. Apple-Hyundai Deal Is Off: Until a few days ago, the agreement with Hyundai Motor Company Ltd. (OTC: HYMTF) seemed like a done deal. The South Korean company - after the first successful approaches last January - was ready to make the Kia plant in West Point (Georgia) available to Apple, but some days ago the process came to a screeching halt, apparently due to internal disagreements within the Hyundai board. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Speculations On Renault: However, Apple has plenty of options. With the Hyundai-Kia hypothesis fading out, a possible partnership with Renault ADR (OTC: RNLSY) seems to be gaining ground, with the French automaker being an ally of other major Asian car manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTC: NSANY) and Mitsubishi. Apple's goal would be to strike an agreement with an Asian company, probably to intercept the (potential) endless electric car market in the continent. Renault Stock On The Rise: After rumors of a possible deal with Renault - the automaker which manufactures Zoe, one of the best-selling electric cars in the world - the French automaker's shares spiked yesterday, rising again above $40, which Renault hadn’t reached since December 2019. However, shared dropped 2% today, perhaps due to a lack of confirmation or just for some profit-taking. See Also: Why Apple Could Emerge As Tesla's 'First True Competitor' Time Until 2024: "We are receiving several requests for cooperation in the joint development of autonomous electric vehicles from various companies, but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided," Hyundai executives said in a note in which they dismissed the deal with Apple. In conclusion, the Apple Car will have to wait for now: there is time until 2024, which is the expected release date. This article originally appeared on Financialounge.com and was translated from Italian to English. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBoom In Digital Payments: Here Are The Stocks To Bet On© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Poorer countries copied America’s money-printing spree—and are paying the price

    The Federal Reserve and other powerful central banks have viewed a curiously long bout of low inflation as proof that stimulating the economy through unconventional money-printing measures can ease the pain of downturns. As the pandemic spread, a slew of central banks from India to Turkey to South Africa for the first time delved head-long into their own unconventional monetary policy, so-called “quantitative easing”, buying up government debt and corporate bonds to stabilize their currencies and boost their recoveries. Prioritizing economic support over inflation risk seemed like the right move: Many emerging market central banks initially offset the impact of fleeing foreign investors and rising borrowing costs, while helping to lift their stock prices.

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • Don’t Get Greedy With Ocugen Stock, Says Analyst

    What does it take to move a stock price from $0.29 to $15.81 -- an increase of 5,350% -- in just 18 days? Coronavirus, of course. Or more precisely, a vaccine to fight it. An unprofitable biotech that focused on commercializing therapies to cure blindness prior to the present pandemic, Ocugen (OCGN) stock took on a new life on December 22, when it announced plans to co-develop Indian Bharat Biotech's "Covaxin" vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Ever since that announcement, the stock has been on a tear, leaving Chardan analyst Keay Nakae's previous $0.70-per-share price target in the dust. Yesterday, Nakae took another look at Ocugen at its present share price, and declared it overpriced, downgrading the shares to Neutral (i.e. Hold). However, the analyst did raise his price target to $13 (to account for the stock's astounding run-up in price), which implies a 17% upside from current levels. (To watch Nakae's track record, click here) Why is Nakae having second thoughts about Ocugen now? Valuation is obviously a concern, and certainly the primary one. After all, hype aside, Ocugen stock is a company almost entirely devoid of revenues. In all the past year, its sales haven't exceeded $50,000 (It almost goes without saying, then, that Ocugen has no profits). At its current market capitalization, therefore, Ocugen stock sells for a mind-numbing 40,000 times trailing sales, which is kind of a lot. Now, what must Ocugen do to justify this valuation -- one that's not just "sky high" above fair value, but more orbiting somewhere out past Saturn? First and foremost, notes Nakae, the company has to win Emergency Use Authorization for Covaxin from the FDA, which will be no easy trick. Although Covaxin has an ongoing Phase III clinical trial, that's happening in India, and Nakae thinks that even after initial results are in (probably in March), the company may need to conduct an additional study in the U.S. to win FDA approval. Next, Ocugen will need to set up manufacturing operations to produce the vaccine in the U.S. This will of course cost money, and this is probably one reason why Nakae predicts the company "will likely need to raise debt or equity funds in the future." (After all, Ocugen "does not have any products that generate revenue" currently, and the $19 million it has in the bank probably won't cover all the bills needed to set up manufacturing operations). Finally, once manufacturing has been set up and the vaccine goes on sale, the company will have to compete with multiple other vaccines already on the market -- and then split any profits that do result with its partner Bharat. And of course, all of this only happens if the vaccine proves effective, and safe enough to convince the FDA to issue the EUA. So how long will all of this take? How long before Ocugen turns into something resembling a business, as opposed to just a "coronavirus play?" Nakae doesn't say, but he also forecast Ocugen collecting any revenues at all this year, so it won't be soon. So, that’s Chardan's view, what does the Street of the Street have in mind? The current outlook offers a conundrum. On the one hand, based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, after surging so high this year, the average price target, at $7.38, implies ~34% downside over the coming months. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts downgrade their ratings or upgrade price targets over the coming months. (See OCGN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs

    Interest from retail investors appeared to lift cannabis stocks broadly higher on Wednesday, signaling that the recent trading frenzy behind Reddit favorites such as GameStop is shifting to other companies. Shares of Tilray jumped 40% in morning trading, while shares of Canopy Growth Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc both rallied more than 12%. The ETFMG cannabis stocks exchange-traded fund, which has more than doubled in value since November's U.S. presidential elections, gained nearly 10%, while the broad S&P 500 index edged just 0.2% higher before turning lower.

  • Electric Aircraft Startup Archer to Go Public Via SPAC Atlas Crest Investment; Shares Lift Off

    By John Jannarone and Jarrett Banks Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation Inc. is going public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC), the startup said in a statement. The $3.8 billion deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, and will provide about $1.1 billion in […]

  • Chamath Palihapitiya's 12 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking 2021 And Lifetime Performance

    Chamath Palihapitiya has been labeled the King of SPACs and it could come with good reason. What Happened: Palihapitiya has launched six SPACs on his quest to bring SPACs with tickers IPOA to IPOZ to market. Three of the SPACs have completed deals, one has a pending merger and two are still searching for targets. Palihapitiya has also been involved with six SPACs as a member of the private investment in public equity, commonly referred to as the PIPE. The investor tweeted last Friday to “trust the process” after a short report from Hindenburg Research attacked his recently completed SPAC deal Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV). The tweet shows that all 12 deals he has been a part of have performed well. Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Chamath Palihapitiya The Palihapitiya SPACs: A look at the SPACs. Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was the first SPAC deal completed in the IPOA to IPOZ run from Palihapitiya. Shares of the space company are up 129% year-to-date and up over 440% since the IPOA offering. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) is an on-demand digital experience to buy and sell a home. Shares of Opendoor are up 17% year-to-date and up 166% since the shares of IPOB went public. Clover Health offers Medicare Advantage plans. The company says it holds a top-three market share position in its established market. Clover Health shares are down 23% year-to-date but are up 29% since the IPOC offering. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (NYSE: IPOD) has not named a merger target yet. Shares of the SPAC are up 21% year-to-date and up 65% over their lifetime. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NYSE: IPOE) announced a merger with fintech company SoFi in early January. Shares of the SPAC are up 86% year-to-date and up 131% over their lifetime. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF) has not named a merger target yet for the largest SPAC offering from Palihapitiya. Shares of the SPAC are up 26% year-to-date and up 55% over their lifetime. The PIPE Deals: Along with his own SPACs, Palihapitiya has funded six SPAC deals as a member of the PIPE. MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is a rare earth mining company that is the "thing behind the thing" to support electric vehicles and wind turbines in the future. Shares of MP Materials are up less than 1% on the year and up 222% over their lifetime. Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM) is a 3D printing company bringing additive manufacturing 2.0 to large industrial customers. Shares are up 82% year-to-date and up 212% over their lifetime. INSU Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: INSU), a pay per mile insurance company, announced a SPAC merger in November. Palihapitiya invested as part of the PIPE choosing the company as his way to attack the growing disruptive insurance market. Shares are up 13% year-to-date and up 76% over their lifetime. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (NASDAQ: ACTC) is bringing electric bus company Proterra public in a SPAC deal that includes Palihapitiya as part of the PIPE. Shares are up 125% year-to-date and up over 149% since going public. TS Innovation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: TSIA) is bringing enterprise SaaS company public in a SPAC deal. Shares are up 65% year-to-date and up over 67% since going public. Spartan Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: SPRQ) is taking residential solar financing company Sunlight Financial public. Shares are up 22% year-to-date and up over 27% since the offering. Disclosure: The author is long shares SPCE, IPOD, SPRQ. Strong Performance And Demand: The 12 SPAC deals that Palihapitiya has been involved in have produced an average 47% return for shareholders in 2021. The average lifetime gain for the 12 SPAC deals involving the SPAC King is 137%. A Twitter poll tracking how many of the 12 SPACs are currently and were at some point owned by responders showed strong interest in Palihapitiya SPACs. Okay new question for my #spacsquad on this Friday night. Of the 12 Chamath spacs listed below, how many do you currently own and how many of them have you owned at some point. For me it is 4/6. @SpacGuru @SpacTiger @BillSPACman @Mindwalletbody @stocktalkweekly @SPACtrack https://t.co/Xv7KNbP8U5 — Chris Katje (@chriskatje) February 5, 2021 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaZillow, Opendoor Can Triple While Disrupting Real Estate Market: Loup VenturesStarlink Begins Taking Preorders, Musk Eyes IPO When Cash Flow Predictable© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Reverses Lower As Apple, Tesla Fall; Tilray Skyrockets 58%, While Nvidia Breaks Out

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat midday after reversing from early gains, as Tilray stock skyrocketed as much as 58%. Tesla skidded 5%. General Motors tumbled after a chip-shortage warning, while Twitter surged on strong earnings results.

  • NIO Is Poised for Further Expansion; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Nio (NIO) is entering its next phase of expansion. Last week, the EV maker announced it is partnering with the Hefei Anhui municipal government in China to build a new energy vehicle industrial park. The city has ambitions to become a center for EV production, which the Hefei Xinqiao Smart Electric Vehicle Industrial Park, should help realize. The NIO China HQ is already based in Hefei and the new park will support production, R&D, pilot demonstration and various service facilities. It is not the first time the province and Nio are crossing paths. Last April, entities led by the Hefei government injected $1 billion of cash into the company, which at the time was struggling to stay afloat. The Hefei government and its affiliates intend to re-invest all profits from the equity investments back into the NIO China partnership. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu, “This lays the groundwork for capacity expansion to help NIO reach its +300k longer term volume target or nearly 3x current capacity. Details were not provided on financing sources, but we suspect there will be large support in the form of bank credit lines or arrangements similar in nature.” Nio is also making moves further afield. A recent Linkedin post by the company said it was looking for someone to “formulate an action plan to enter the US market.” However, Yu believes that if the company moves forward with its intentions, it “would still be several years away and be a very tough endeavor given geopolitical backdrop, although the new Biden administration could potentially be seen as less antagonistic.” That said, elsewhere across the globe, there should be more near-term developments. The company is set on entering the European market before the end of the year. Yu expects Norway to be the first destination. Positions based in Oslo are already being advertised on Linkedin and Yu says NIO gave a hint of where it is heading, when at the ET7’s launch event, the company put a picture of the Karl Johans gate on the center screen navigation map. Based on the above, Yu reiterated a Buy rating on NIO shares along with a $70 price target. This figure suggests ~12% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here) Nio also has decent backing from Yu’s colleagues. The analyst consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy based on 8 Buys and 5 Holds. However, at $65.28, the average price target suggests a modest 5% upside. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Prepares To Go Public This Year At $50B Valuation: Report

    Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed Rivian Automotive Inc may go public as early as September, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. What Happened: The Michigan-based automaker — also backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) — could achieve a valuation of nearly $50 billion or more, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock The IPO timing is not certain and the listing could occur in late 2021 or even 2022, according to Bloomberg’s sources. The automaker has reportedly been in negotiations with banks about its IPO plans. Why It Matters: The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival is valued at $27.6 billion, as of its latest funding round in January, noted Bloomberg. Amazon has an agreement with Rivian for the delivery of 100,000 electric delivery vans as it strives to be carbon neutral by 2040. EV makers have gone public of late through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies. Fuel-Cell truck startup Hyzon Motors announced a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB) on Tuesday. Last year, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) merged with VectoIQ, a SPAC that raised more than 0 million. California-based Lucid Motors is speculated to be pondering a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV). Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CEO refused comments on the possible merger last week. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy: Richard Truesdell via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaReddit User Who Leaked Tesla's Bitcoin Investment News Was Just HighThis Is How Tesla Could Let You Buy An EV With Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tilray shares soar 39% as Reddit message board sets sights on cannabis sector

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Tilray Inc. soared 39% Wednesday to extend their prior-day gains, as the same investor group that caused the shares of videogame retailer GameStop Inc. to climb to dizzying heights appeared to have the stock in their crosshairs.