Announcing BioNJ's BioPartnering Company & Pitch Presentation Award Honorees

·3 min read

TRENTON, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ announced the winners of its 2022 Company and Pitch Presentation Competition held in conjunction with the organization's 12th Annual BioPartnering Conference. The week-long Conference kicked off with an in-person Networking Reception at The Liberty House in Jersey City on the evening of Monday, May 9, 2022, followed by a two-day virtual program on Tuesday, May 10, and Wednesday, May 11, 2022, featuring interactive plenary sessions, networking and company and pitch presentations. Partnering meetings took place the entire week.

Announcing BioNJ's BioPartnering Company & Pitch Presentation Award Honorees

Presented in concert with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the Conference brought together more than 500 life sciences professionals from 11 countries and 18 states as well as the District of Columbia and attracted over 100 investors.

More than 50 emerging and start-up companies gave company presentations looking for possible partners and investors to help bring their medical innovation to Patients around the world. In keeping with tradition, one company from each presentation track was recognized with a BioPartnering Company Presentation Award, sponsored by BioNJ Member EisnerAmper. Winners were determined by Judges based on market opportunity, unmet need, overall innovation, differentiation and IP.

The 2022 Company and Pitch Presentation Award Honorees are:
Devices & Diagnostics:
AGelity Biomechanics presented by Dennis O'Dowd, CEO

Digital Medicine/Health IT/AI/Medtech:
Genetika+ presented by Talia Cohen Solal, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder

Research & Development:
Silence Therapeutics presented by Craig Tooman, President & CEO

Start-Up Pitch Presentations:
MetasTx presented by Harvey D. Homan, Ph.D., MBA, CEO

Therapeutics: Due to the number of presenters in the Therapeutics category, we had two different rooms and one of the rooms had a tie.

  • Adiso Therapeutics presented by Scott Megaffin, CEO

  • Gamida Cell presented by Michele Korfin, R.Ph., Chief Operating & Chief Commercial Officer

  • NexT Therapeutics presented by Mohsen Khosravi Maharlooei, M.D., MSc, Associate Research Scientist, Columbia University

"Congratulations to all the winners of BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference who are harnessing new technologies and information to improve the health and well-being of Patients — and redefining the future of health care. Innovation defines this industry," said Marc Fogarty, Partner and National Biotech Sector Leader, EisnerAmper. "EisnerAmper is a proud sponsor of BioNJ, and we're passionate about supporting the bioscience community."

"We couldn't be happier with the outcome of last week's event," said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. "The Conference is about growing the ecosystem and partnering to bolster medical innovation. We thank our speakers, sponsors, planning team, judges, company and institution presenters and all who attended for making this program such a success."

The BioNJ BioPartnering Conference Portal remains open for registrants until June 13, offering registered attendees the convenience of watching plenary sessions and company presentations on demand, the ability to download resources from sponsors and a forum to continue conversations with potential collaborators.

Next up is BioNJ's Annual Dinner Meeting and Innovation Celebration, taking place on June 9, 2022 at the Hilton East Brunswick. Click here for details. BioNJ's full calendar of events can be found at www.BioNJ.org.

Contact
Randi Bromberg
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
O) 609-890-3185
C) 609-955-1067
RBromberg@BioNJ.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-bionjs-biopartnering-company--pitch-presentation-award-honorees-301549318.html

SOURCE BioNJ

